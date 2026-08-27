في واحدة من أكثر الصفقات إثارة للدهشة والجدل في تاريخ كرة القدم الإنجليزية، وذلك بعد توصل الهلال إلى اتفاق كامل مع نادي أستون فيلا لضمّ المهاجم الدولي الإنجليزي أولي واتكينز، مقابل 58.4 مليون يورو + 2 مليون يورو حوافز، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها «زلزال» ضرب الشارع الرياضي في بريطانيا، وأثارت موجة غير مسبوقة من الغضب والاستغراب والجدل بين الجماهير والإعلام والمتخصصين على السواء، ولم يكن الرقم هو المفاجأة الوحيدة؛ فالصدمة الكبرى تمثلت في هوية الراحل: واتكينز ليس مجرد نجم، بل هو هدّاف تاريخي لأستون فيلا، سجّل 108 أهداف في 278 مباراة، وكان على بعد خطوات من تحقيق إنجازات كبرى مع الفريق الذي يتأهب لخوض غمار دوري أبطال أوروبا.
صدمة عميقة
هاجم الإعلام الإنجليزي وبعض النجوم السابقين فكرة انتقال واتكينز، وتدفقت مئات التغريدات والمنشورات الغاضبة من جماهير أستون فيلا تعبر عن صدمتها وغضبها من قرار أولي واتكينز بالرحيل إلى الهلال،
وقال بول ميرسون النجم السابق لأرسنال: "إذا كان واتكينز لائقًا ورفض اللعب أمام برايتون فهذا مقرف بأعلى درجات الكلمة. الناس يدفعون تذاكر باهظة الثمن وأنت تتخلى عنهم".
وكتبت صحيفة ذي أثلتيك: «الرحيل يُدمّر الإرث الذي بناه واتكينز بست سنوات من العطاء.. لقد خسر كل ما اكتسبه من احترام» فيما رد أوناي إيمري المدير الفني لفيلا: بصمتٍ صادم عندما سُئل عن غياب اللاعب، قائلًا: «الجواب هو الصمت».
كما قال له الحق في اختياره وفي المقابل، دافعت أصوات قليلة عن قرار اللاعب، مشيرةً إلى أن «عقدة المال» ليست عيبًا، وأن اللاعب قد يكون رأى في التجربة السعودية فرصة ذهبية تُوفر له ولعائلته مستقبلًا ماليًا آمنًا مدى الحياة، خاصة في سن الـ 30، وهي سنّ العقد الأخير الكبير في مسيرة أي لاعب.
In one of the most astonishing and controversial deals in the history of English football, Al-Hilal reached a complete agreement with Aston Villa to acquire the English international striker Ollie Watkins for €58.4 million + €2 million in incentives. This move has been described as a "quake" that struck the sports scene in Britain, provoking an unprecedented wave of anger, astonishment, and debate among fans, media, and specialists alike. The number was not the only surprise; the major shock was the identity of the player: Watkins is not just a star, but a historic goalscorer for Aston Villa, having scored 108 goals in 278 matches, and was just steps away from achieving major accomplishments with the team that is preparing to compete in the UEFA Champions League.
Deep Shock
The English media and some former stars attacked the idea of Watkins' transfer, with hundreds of angry tweets and posts from Aston Villa fans expressing their shock and anger at Ollie Watkins' decision to leave for Al-Hilal.
Paul Merson, the former Arsenal star, said: "If Watkins is fit and refuses to play against Brighton, that is disgusting to the highest degree. People are paying exorbitant ticket prices and you are abandoning them."
The Athletic wrote: "The departure destroys the legacy that Watkins built over six years of giving... He has lost all the respect he gained," while Unai Emery, Villa's manager, responded with a shocking silence when asked about the player's absence, saying: "The answer is silence."
While he has the right to choose, a few voices defended the player's decision, pointing out that the "money complex" is not a flaw, and that the player may have seen the Saudi experience as a golden opportunity that provides him and his family with a secure financial future for life, especially at the age of 30, which is the age of the last big contract in any player's career.