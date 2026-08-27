في واحدة من أكثر الصفقات إثارة للدهشة والجدل في تاريخ كرة القدم الإنجليزية، وذلك بعد توصل الهلال إلى اتفاق كامل مع نادي أستون فيلا لضمّ المهاجم الدولي الإنجليزي أولي واتكينز، مقابل 58.4 مليون يورو + 2 مليون يورو حوافز، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها «زلزال» ضرب الشارع الرياضي في بريطانيا، وأثارت موجة غير مسبوقة من الغضب والاستغراب والجدل بين الجماهير والإعلام والمتخصصين على السواء، ولم يكن الرقم هو المفاجأة الوحيدة؛ فالصدمة الكبرى تمثلت في هوية الراحل: واتكينز ليس مجرد نجم، بل هو هدّاف تاريخي لأستون فيلا، سجّل 108 أهداف في 278 مباراة، وكان على بعد خطوات من تحقيق إنجازات كبرى مع الفريق الذي يتأهب لخوض غمار دوري أبطال أوروبا.


صدمة عميقة


هاجم الإعلام الإنجليزي وبعض النجوم السابقين فكرة انتقال واتكينز، وتدفقت مئات التغريدات والمنشورات الغاضبة من جماهير أستون فيلا تعبر عن صدمتها وغضبها من قرار أولي واتكينز بالرحيل إلى الهلال،


وقال بول ميرسون النجم السابق لأرسنال: "إذا كان واتكينز لائقًا ورفض اللعب أمام برايتون فهذا مقرف بأعلى درجات الكلمة. الناس يدفعون تذاكر باهظة الثمن وأنت تتخلى عنهم".


وكتبت صحيفة ذي أثلتيك: «الرحيل يُدمّر الإرث الذي بناه واتكينز بست سنوات من العطاء.. لقد خسر كل ما اكتسبه من احترام» فيما رد أوناي إيمري المدير الفني لفيلا: بصمتٍ صادم عندما سُئل عن غياب اللاعب، قائلًا: «الجواب هو الصمت».


كما قال له الحق في اختياره وفي المقابل، دافعت أصوات قليلة عن قرار اللاعب، مشيرةً إلى أن «عقدة المال» ليست عيبًا، وأن اللاعب قد يكون رأى في التجربة السعودية فرصة ذهبية تُوفر له ولعائلته مستقبلًا ماليًا آمنًا مدى الحياة، خاصة في سن الـ 30، وهي سنّ العقد الأخير الكبير في مسيرة أي لاعب.