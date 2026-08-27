In one of the most astonishing and controversial deals in the history of English football, Al-Hilal reached a complete agreement with Aston Villa to acquire the English international striker Ollie Watkins for €58.4 million + €2 million in incentives. This move has been described as a "quake" that struck the sports scene in Britain, provoking an unprecedented wave of anger, astonishment, and debate among fans, media, and specialists alike. The number was not the only surprise; the major shock was the identity of the player: Watkins is not just a star, but a historic goalscorer for Aston Villa, having scored 108 goals in 278 matches, and was just steps away from achieving major accomplishments with the team that is preparing to compete in the UEFA Champions League.



Deep Shock



The English media and some former stars attacked the idea of Watkins' transfer, with hundreds of angry tweets and posts from Aston Villa fans expressing their shock and anger at Ollie Watkins' decision to leave for Al-Hilal.



Paul Merson, the former Arsenal star, said: "If Watkins is fit and refuses to play against Brighton, that is disgusting to the highest degree. People are paying exorbitant ticket prices and you are abandoning them."



The Athletic wrote: "The departure destroys the legacy that Watkins built over six years of giving... He has lost all the respect he gained," while Unai Emery, Villa's manager, responded with a shocking silence when asked about the player's absence, saying: "The answer is silence."



While he has the right to choose, a few voices defended the player's decision, pointing out that the "money complex" is not a flaw, and that the player may have seen the Saudi experience as a golden opportunity that provides him and his family with a secure financial future for life, especially at the age of 30, which is the age of the last big contract in any player's career.