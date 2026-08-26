الدور الأول – كأس القارات للأندية 2026

يدخل النادي الأهلي السعودي مواجهة عالمية أمام أوكلاند سيتي النيوزيلندي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة جدة، ضمن الدور الأول من بطولة كأس القارات للأندية «فيفا إنتركونتيننتال 2026»، في لقاء يبحث خلاله بطل آسيا عن بداية قوية في مشواره العالمي، بينما يطمح بطل أوقيانوسيا إلى تحقيق مفاجأة أمام أصحاب الأرض.

طريقة اللعب

الأهلي:

يعتمد المدرب مارينو بوسيتش على التنظيم الدفاعي والانتقال السريع من الدفاع إلى الهجوم، مع الاستفادة من سرعة وجودة العناصر الهجومية، خصوصاً إيفان توني وجالينو وفرانسيسكو ترينكاو. ويملك الأهلي القدرة على تنويع أسلوبه بين البناء المنظم واستغلال المساحات خلف دفاع المنافس.

أوكلاند سيتي:

يدخل الفريق النيوزيلندي المواجهة بحثاً عن التوازن بين التنظيم الدفاعي ومحاولة استغلال المساحات في دفاع الأهلي، مع الاعتماد على التحولات الهجومية والسرعة في الوصول إلى مرمى المنافس. ويأمل المدرب البرتغالي بيدرو موريرا، أن ينجح فريقه في الصمود أمام الضغط المتوقع من الأهلي واستغلال الفرص القليلة التي قد تتاح له.

التشكيل المتوقع

الأهلي (4-3-3)

إدوارد ميندي

زكريا هوساوي – روجر إيبانيز – ميريح ديميرال – ريان حامد

أتانغانا – إدوارد سبيرتسيان – زياد الجهني

جالينو – إيفان توني – فرانسيسكو ترينكاو

أوكلاند سيتي (4-3-3)

أوسكار ماسون

هيروكا ساكاي _ ناندو بيجناكر _ فرانسيس دي فريس _ كالان

اكام هويسن _ فيليبي غاليغوس _ لاشلان بايليس

سام كوسغروف _ لوغان روجرسون _ ليتون بروك

نقاط القوة والضعف

الأهلي:

نقاط القوة:

* الصلابة الدفاعية واستقبال هدف واحد فقط في أول ثلاث مباريات هذا الموسم.

* جودة العناصر الهجومية وتعدد الحلول أمام المرمى.

* خبرة إدوارد ميندي في المباريات والبطولات الكبرى.

* عاملا الأرض والجمهور.

نقاط الضعف:

* إمكانية التسرع أمام دفاع متكتل.

* ضرورة التعامل بحذر مع الهجمات المرتدة.

* الضغط المتوقع بسبب أفضلية الأهلي الكبيرة على مستوى الإمكانات والقيمة السوقية.

أوكلاند سيتي:

نقاط القوة:

* التنظيم واللعب الجماعي.

* القدرة على استغلال التحولات والمساحات.

* خبرة عدد من عناصر الفريق في المنافسات القارية.

* تألق الحارس أوسكار ماسون، الذي حافظ على نظافة شباكه في 6 مباريات خلال مشوار الفريق القاري.

نقاط الضعف:

* الفارق الكبير في الإمكانات الفردية بين الفريقين.

* محدودية الخبرة مقارنة بلاعبي الأهلي.

* صعوبة التعامل مع الضغط الهجومي المتوقع من أصحاب الأرض.

ورقة الحسم

الأهلي – فرانسيسكو ترينكاو:

يمثل البرتغالي أحد أبرز أسلحة الأهلي الهجومية، بفضل مهارته وقدرته على صناعة الفرص والتحرك بين الخطوط، إضافة إلى قيمته السوقية التي تبلغ 40 مليون يورو، ليكون اللاعب الأغلى في صفوف الفريق.

أوكلاند سيتي – سام كوسجروف:

يعول الفريق النيوزيلندي على مهاجمه سام كوسجروف، الذي سجل 11 هدفاً في الدوري المحلي الموسم الماضي، ويملك القدرة على استغلال أنصاف الفرص، وتهديد مرمى الأهلي في حال حصوله على المساحات.

الحكم

أسند الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم إدارة المباراة إلى طاقم تحكيم مصري بقيادة الحكم الدولي أمين عمر، ويعاونه محمود أبو الرجال وأحمد حسام طه، فيما يتولى محمود ناجي مهمة الحكم الرابع، بينما يقود محمود عاشور غرفة تقنية الفيديو «VAR» بمساعدة طارق مجدي.

القيمة السوقية

يتفوق الأهلي بفارق هائل على أوكلاند سيتي من حيث القيمة السوقية، إذ تبلغ قيمة الفريق السعودي نحو 199.6 مليون يورو، مقابل 2.86 مليون يورو فقط للفريق النيوزيلندي.

وبذلك تبلغ القيمة السوقية للأهلي نحو 69.8 ضعف قيمة أوكلاند سيتي، في فارق يعكس حجم الاختلاف في الإمكانات المالية والفنية بين الفريقين.

ويتصدر فرانسيسكو ترينكاو، قائمة أغلى لاعبي الأهلي بـ40 مليون يورو، يليه إدوارد سبيرتسيان بـ25 مليون يورو، ثم جالينو بـ20 مليون يورو، بينما تبلغ أعلى قيمة سوقية في صفوف أوكلاند سيتي 200 ألف يورو لكل من ماريو إيليتش وكريستيان غراي.

الخلاصة

يمتلك الأهلي أفضلية واضحة على الورق، سواء من حيث الخبرة أو جودة العناصر أو القيمة السوقية، إلى جانب خوض المواجهة على أرضه وبين جماهيره. لكن بطل آسيا سيكون مطالباً بتحويل هذه الأفضلية إلى أداء ونتيجة داخل الملعب، فيما سيبحث أوكلاند سيتي عن الصمود واستغلال أي فرصة لصناعة مفاجأة تاريخية.

وفي حال نجاح الأهلي في تجاوز أوكلاند سيتي، فإنه سيواصل مشواره في البطولة بمواجهة ماميلودي صن داونز الجنوب الأفريقي، بطل أفريقيا، في المرحلة القادمة من كأس القارات الثلاث.