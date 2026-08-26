الدور الأول – كأس القارات للأندية 2026
يدخل النادي الأهلي السعودي مواجهة عالمية أمام أوكلاند سيتي النيوزيلندي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة جدة، ضمن الدور الأول من بطولة كأس القارات للأندية «فيفا إنتركونتيننتال 2026»، في لقاء يبحث خلاله بطل آسيا عن بداية قوية في مشواره العالمي، بينما يطمح بطل أوقيانوسيا إلى تحقيق مفاجأة أمام أصحاب الأرض.
طريقة اللعب
الأهلي:
يعتمد المدرب مارينو بوسيتش على التنظيم الدفاعي والانتقال السريع من الدفاع إلى الهجوم، مع الاستفادة من سرعة وجودة العناصر الهجومية، خصوصاً إيفان توني وجالينو وفرانسيسكو ترينكاو. ويملك الأهلي القدرة على تنويع أسلوبه بين البناء المنظم واستغلال المساحات خلف دفاع المنافس.
أوكلاند سيتي:
يدخل الفريق النيوزيلندي المواجهة بحثاً عن التوازن بين التنظيم الدفاعي ومحاولة استغلال المساحات في دفاع الأهلي، مع الاعتماد على التحولات الهجومية والسرعة في الوصول إلى مرمى المنافس. ويأمل المدرب البرتغالي بيدرو موريرا، أن ينجح فريقه في الصمود أمام الضغط المتوقع من الأهلي واستغلال الفرص القليلة التي قد تتاح له.
التشكيل المتوقع
الأهلي (4-3-3)
إدوارد ميندي
زكريا هوساوي – روجر إيبانيز – ميريح ديميرال – ريان حامد
أتانغانا – إدوارد سبيرتسيان – زياد الجهني
جالينو – إيفان توني – فرانسيسكو ترينكاو
أوكلاند سيتي (4-3-3)
أوسكار ماسون
هيروكا ساكاي _ ناندو بيجناكر _ فرانسيس دي فريس _ كالان
اكام هويسن _ فيليبي غاليغوس _ لاشلان بايليس
سام كوسغروف _ لوغان روجرسون _ ليتون بروك
نقاط القوة والضعف
الأهلي:
نقاط القوة:
* الصلابة الدفاعية واستقبال هدف واحد فقط في أول ثلاث مباريات هذا الموسم.
* جودة العناصر الهجومية وتعدد الحلول أمام المرمى.
* خبرة إدوارد ميندي في المباريات والبطولات الكبرى.
* عاملا الأرض والجمهور.
نقاط الضعف:
* إمكانية التسرع أمام دفاع متكتل.
* ضرورة التعامل بحذر مع الهجمات المرتدة.
* الضغط المتوقع بسبب أفضلية الأهلي الكبيرة على مستوى الإمكانات والقيمة السوقية.
أوكلاند سيتي:
نقاط القوة:
* التنظيم واللعب الجماعي.
* القدرة على استغلال التحولات والمساحات.
* خبرة عدد من عناصر الفريق في المنافسات القارية.
* تألق الحارس أوسكار ماسون، الذي حافظ على نظافة شباكه في 6 مباريات خلال مشوار الفريق القاري.
نقاط الضعف:
* الفارق الكبير في الإمكانات الفردية بين الفريقين.
* محدودية الخبرة مقارنة بلاعبي الأهلي.
* صعوبة التعامل مع الضغط الهجومي المتوقع من أصحاب الأرض.
ورقة الحسم
الأهلي – فرانسيسكو ترينكاو:
يمثل البرتغالي أحد أبرز أسلحة الأهلي الهجومية، بفضل مهارته وقدرته على صناعة الفرص والتحرك بين الخطوط، إضافة إلى قيمته السوقية التي تبلغ 40 مليون يورو، ليكون اللاعب الأغلى في صفوف الفريق.
أوكلاند سيتي – سام كوسجروف:
يعول الفريق النيوزيلندي على مهاجمه سام كوسجروف، الذي سجل 11 هدفاً في الدوري المحلي الموسم الماضي، ويملك القدرة على استغلال أنصاف الفرص، وتهديد مرمى الأهلي في حال حصوله على المساحات.
الحكم
أسند الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم إدارة المباراة إلى طاقم تحكيم مصري بقيادة الحكم الدولي أمين عمر، ويعاونه محمود أبو الرجال وأحمد حسام طه، فيما يتولى محمود ناجي مهمة الحكم الرابع، بينما يقود محمود عاشور غرفة تقنية الفيديو «VAR» بمساعدة طارق مجدي.
القيمة السوقية
يتفوق الأهلي بفارق هائل على أوكلاند سيتي من حيث القيمة السوقية، إذ تبلغ قيمة الفريق السعودي نحو 199.6 مليون يورو، مقابل 2.86 مليون يورو فقط للفريق النيوزيلندي.
وبذلك تبلغ القيمة السوقية للأهلي نحو 69.8 ضعف قيمة أوكلاند سيتي، في فارق يعكس حجم الاختلاف في الإمكانات المالية والفنية بين الفريقين.
ويتصدر فرانسيسكو ترينكاو، قائمة أغلى لاعبي الأهلي بـ40 مليون يورو، يليه إدوارد سبيرتسيان بـ25 مليون يورو، ثم جالينو بـ20 مليون يورو، بينما تبلغ أعلى قيمة سوقية في صفوف أوكلاند سيتي 200 ألف يورو لكل من ماريو إيليتش وكريستيان غراي.
الخلاصة
يمتلك الأهلي أفضلية واضحة على الورق، سواء من حيث الخبرة أو جودة العناصر أو القيمة السوقية، إلى جانب خوض المواجهة على أرضه وبين جماهيره. لكن بطل آسيا سيكون مطالباً بتحويل هذه الأفضلية إلى أداء ونتيجة داخل الملعب، فيما سيبحث أوكلاند سيتي عن الصمود واستغلال أي فرصة لصناعة مفاجأة تاريخية.
وفي حال نجاح الأهلي في تجاوز أوكلاند سيتي، فإنه سيواصل مشواره في البطولة بمواجهة ماميلودي صن داونز الجنوب الأفريقي، بطل أفريقيا، في المرحلة القادمة من كأس القارات الثلاث.
The First Round – Club World Cup 2026
The Saudi Al-Ahli Club faces a global challenge against New Zealand's Auckland City today (Wednesday) at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the first round of the FIFA Club World Cup "FIFA Intercontinental 2026." In this match, the Asian champion seeks a strong start in its global journey, while the Oceania champion hopes to achieve an upset against the hosts.
Playing Style
Al-Ahli:
Coach Marino Pusic relies on defensive organization and quick transitions from defense to attack, taking advantage of the speed and quality of his attacking players, especially Ivan Toney, Galeno, and Francisco Trincão. Al-Ahli has the ability to vary its style between organized buildup and exploiting spaces behind the opponent's defense.
Auckland City:
The New Zealand team enters the match seeking a balance between defensive organization and trying to exploit spaces in Al-Ahli's defense, relying on offensive transitions and speed in reaching the opponent's goal. Portuguese coach Pedro Moriera hopes his team can withstand the expected pressure from Al-Ahli and capitalize on the few opportunities that may arise.
Expected Lineup
Al-Ahli (4-3-3)
Eduard Mendy
Zakaria Hawsawi – Roger Ibanez – Merih Demiral – Ryan Hamid
Atangana – Edward Spiritsian – Ziad Al-Jahni
Galeno – Ivan Toney – Francisco Trincão
Auckland City (4-3-3)
Oscar Mason
Hiroka Sakai – Nando Pignaker – Francis De Vries – Callan
Akam Hoisen – Felipe Gallegos – Lachlan Baylis
Sam Cosgrove – Logan Rogerson – Leighton Brook
Strengths and Weaknesses
Al-Ahli:
Strengths:
* Defensive solidity, having conceded only one goal in the first three matches this season.
* Quality of attacking players and multiple solutions in front of goal.
* Experience of Eduard Mendy in major matches and tournaments.
* The advantage of playing at home with the support of fans.
Weaknesses:
* The possibility of rushing against a compact defense.
* The need to handle counterattacks with caution.
* The expected pressure due to Al-Ahli's significant advantage in terms of capabilities and market value.
Auckland City:
Strengths:
* Organization and teamwork.
* Ability to exploit transitions and spaces.
* Experience of several team members in continental competitions.
* The standout performance of goalkeeper Oscar Mason, who has kept a clean sheet in 6 matches during the team's continental journey.
Weaknesses:
* The significant gap in individual capabilities between the two teams.
* Limited experience compared to Al-Ahli players.
* Difficulty in dealing with the expected attacking pressure from the hosts.
Key Player
Al-Ahli – Francisco Trincão:
The Portuguese player represents one of Al-Ahli's most prominent attacking weapons, thanks to his skill and ability to create chances and move between lines, in addition to his market value of 40 million euros, making him the most expensive player in the team.
Auckland City – Sam Cosgrove:
The New Zealand team relies on its striker Sam Cosgrove, who scored 11 goals in the local league last season, and has the ability to exploit half-chances and threaten Al-Ahli's goal if given space.
Referee
The International Football Association has assigned the match to an Egyptian refereeing crew led by international referee Amin Omar, assisted by Mahmoud Abu Al-Rijal and Ahmed Hesham Taha, while Mahmoud Nagy serves as the fourth official, and Mahmoud Ashour leads the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room with the assistance of Tarek Magdy.
Market Value
Al-Ahli significantly outperforms Auckland City in terms of market value, with the Saudi team's value at approximately 199.6 million euros, compared to just 2.86 million euros for the New Zealand team.
This means that Al-Ahli's market value is about 69.8 times that of Auckland City, reflecting the substantial difference in financial and technical capabilities between the two teams.
Francisco Trincão tops the list of Al-Ahli's most expensive players at 40 million euros, followed by Edward Spiritsian at 25 million euros, and Galeno at 20 million euros, while the highest market value in Auckland City is 200,000 euros for both Mario Ilic and Christian Gray.
Conclusion
On paper, Al-Ahli has a clear advantage in terms of experience, quality of players, and market value, in addition to playing the match at home in front of their fans. However, the Asian champion will need to convert this advantage into performance and results on the field, while Auckland City will seek to withstand and capitalize on any opportunity to create a historic upset.
If Al-Ahli successfully overcomes Auckland City, they will continue their journey in the tournament facing South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, the African champion, in the next stage of the Club World Cup.