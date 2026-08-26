The First Round – Club World Cup 2026

The Saudi Al-Ahli Club faces a global challenge against New Zealand's Auckland City today (Wednesday) at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the first round of the FIFA Club World Cup "FIFA Intercontinental 2026." In this match, the Asian champion seeks a strong start in its global journey, while the Oceania champion hopes to achieve an upset against the hosts.

Playing Style

Al-Ahli:

Coach Marino Pusic relies on defensive organization and quick transitions from defense to attack, taking advantage of the speed and quality of his attacking players, especially Ivan Toney, Galeno, and Francisco Trincão. Al-Ahli has the ability to vary its style between organized buildup and exploiting spaces behind the opponent's defense.

Auckland City:

The New Zealand team enters the match seeking a balance between defensive organization and trying to exploit spaces in Al-Ahli's defense, relying on offensive transitions and speed in reaching the opponent's goal. Portuguese coach Pedro Moriera hopes his team can withstand the expected pressure from Al-Ahli and capitalize on the few opportunities that may arise.

Expected Lineup

Al-Ahli (4-3-3)

Eduard Mendy

Zakaria Hawsawi – Roger Ibanez – Merih Demiral – Ryan Hamid

Atangana – Edward Spiritsian – Ziad Al-Jahni

Galeno – Ivan Toney – Francisco Trincão

Auckland City (4-3-3)

Oscar Mason

Hiroka Sakai – Nando Pignaker – Francis De Vries – Callan

Akam Hoisen – Felipe Gallegos – Lachlan Baylis

Sam Cosgrove – Logan Rogerson – Leighton Brook

Strengths and Weaknesses

Al-Ahli:

Strengths:

* Defensive solidity, having conceded only one goal in the first three matches this season.

* Quality of attacking players and multiple solutions in front of goal.

* Experience of Eduard Mendy in major matches and tournaments.

* The advantage of playing at home with the support of fans.

Weaknesses:

* The possibility of rushing against a compact defense.

* The need to handle counterattacks with caution.

* The expected pressure due to Al-Ahli's significant advantage in terms of capabilities and market value.

Auckland City:

Strengths:

* Organization and teamwork.

* Ability to exploit transitions and spaces.

* Experience of several team members in continental competitions.

* The standout performance of goalkeeper Oscar Mason, who has kept a clean sheet in 6 matches during the team's continental journey.

Weaknesses:

* The significant gap in individual capabilities between the two teams.

* Limited experience compared to Al-Ahli players.

* Difficulty in dealing with the expected attacking pressure from the hosts.

Key Player

Al-Ahli – Francisco Trincão:

The Portuguese player represents one of Al-Ahli's most prominent attacking weapons, thanks to his skill and ability to create chances and move between lines, in addition to his market value of 40 million euros, making him the most expensive player in the team.

Auckland City – Sam Cosgrove:

The New Zealand team relies on its striker Sam Cosgrove, who scored 11 goals in the local league last season, and has the ability to exploit half-chances and threaten Al-Ahli's goal if given space.

Referee

The International Football Association has assigned the match to an Egyptian refereeing crew led by international referee Amin Omar, assisted by Mahmoud Abu Al-Rijal and Ahmed Hesham Taha, while Mahmoud Nagy serves as the fourth official, and Mahmoud Ashour leads the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room with the assistance of Tarek Magdy.

Market Value

Al-Ahli significantly outperforms Auckland City in terms of market value, with the Saudi team's value at approximately 199.6 million euros, compared to just 2.86 million euros for the New Zealand team.

This means that Al-Ahli's market value is about 69.8 times that of Auckland City, reflecting the substantial difference in financial and technical capabilities between the two teams.

Francisco Trincão tops the list of Al-Ahli's most expensive players at 40 million euros, followed by Edward Spiritsian at 25 million euros, and Galeno at 20 million euros, while the highest market value in Auckland City is 200,000 euros for both Mario Ilic and Christian Gray.

Conclusion

On paper, Al-Ahli has a clear advantage in terms of experience, quality of players, and market value, in addition to playing the match at home in front of their fans. However, the Asian champion will need to convert this advantage into performance and results on the field, while Auckland City will seek to withstand and capitalize on any opportunity to create a historic upset.

If Al-Ahli successfully overcomes Auckland City, they will continue their journey in the tournament facing South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, the African champion, in the next stage of the Club World Cup.