أعلن نادي توتنهام الإنجليزي رسمياً عن التعاقد مع الجناح البرازيلي سافيو قادماً من مانشستر سيتي، وذلك عبر حسابه الرسمي على الإنترنت، في صفقة بلغت قرابة 87 مليون يورو، حسب ما أوردته الصحف العالمية.


وصرح سافيو للمركز الإعلامي للنادي الإنجليزي قائلاً: «استغرق الأمر بعض الوقت، لكنني سعيد جداً بوجودي هنا، إنها فرصة رائعة في نادٍ مميز بقيادة أحد أفضل المدربين في العالم، وبمجرد أن تحدثت إلى المدرب الرئيسي، أدركت أن عليّ الانضمام إلى الفريق. أخبرني أنه يريد مساعدتي في الوصول إلى أعلى المستويات، وأعتقد أننا نستطيع تحقيق ذلك معاً، كفريق واحد».


يذكر أن اللاعب الشاب قد خاض أول مباراة له كلاعب محترف في سن الـ16 فقط مع فريق أتلتيكو مينيرو البرازيلي، وذلك في أغسطس 2020. وفي موسمه الثاني مع الفريق الأول، ساعد الجناح الفريق على تحقيق ثلاثية تاريخية على الصعيد المحلي.


وبعد 35 مباراة مع الفريق الأول وتسجيله هدفين مع أتلتيكو مينيرو، توجه سافيو إلى فرنسا لينضم إلى نادي تروي قبل أن ينتقل على سبيل الإعارة إلى نادي بي إس في أيندهوفن في موسم 2022/23.


تبع ذلك فترة إعارة ثانية في العام التالي بالانتقال إلى نادي جيرونا، والتي شهدت انطلاقة كبيرة للمهاجم الشاب. خلال موسم مميز، قام بـ104 مراوغات، أي بزيادة 18 مراوغة عن أي لاعب آخر في الدوري الإسباني.


كما تمكن الفريق الإسباني من تحقيق المركز الثالث في الدوري، وهو أفضل ترتيب له على الإطلاق، وتأهله إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا للمرة الأولى في تاريخ النادي. وكان سافيو عنصراً أساسياً في هذا الموسم التاريخي، حيث أنهى فترة إعارته مع جيرونا بعد 41 مباراة و11 هدفاً.