أعلن نادي توتنهام الإنجليزي رسمياً عن التعاقد مع الجناح البرازيلي سافيو قادماً من مانشستر سيتي، وذلك عبر حسابه الرسمي على الإنترنت، في صفقة بلغت قرابة 87 مليون يورو، حسب ما أوردته الصحف العالمية.
وصرح سافيو للمركز الإعلامي للنادي الإنجليزي قائلاً: «استغرق الأمر بعض الوقت، لكنني سعيد جداً بوجودي هنا، إنها فرصة رائعة في نادٍ مميز بقيادة أحد أفضل المدربين في العالم، وبمجرد أن تحدثت إلى المدرب الرئيسي، أدركت أن عليّ الانضمام إلى الفريق. أخبرني أنه يريد مساعدتي في الوصول إلى أعلى المستويات، وأعتقد أننا نستطيع تحقيق ذلك معاً، كفريق واحد».
يذكر أن اللاعب الشاب قد خاض أول مباراة له كلاعب محترف في سن الـ16 فقط مع فريق أتلتيكو مينيرو البرازيلي، وذلك في أغسطس 2020. وفي موسمه الثاني مع الفريق الأول، ساعد الجناح الفريق على تحقيق ثلاثية تاريخية على الصعيد المحلي.
وبعد 35 مباراة مع الفريق الأول وتسجيله هدفين مع أتلتيكو مينيرو، توجه سافيو إلى فرنسا لينضم إلى نادي تروي قبل أن ينتقل على سبيل الإعارة إلى نادي بي إس في أيندهوفن في موسم 2022/23.
تبع ذلك فترة إعارة ثانية في العام التالي بالانتقال إلى نادي جيرونا، والتي شهدت انطلاقة كبيرة للمهاجم الشاب. خلال موسم مميز، قام بـ104 مراوغات، أي بزيادة 18 مراوغة عن أي لاعب آخر في الدوري الإسباني.
كما تمكن الفريق الإسباني من تحقيق المركز الثالث في الدوري، وهو أفضل ترتيب له على الإطلاق، وتأهله إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا للمرة الأولى في تاريخ النادي. وكان سافيو عنصراً أساسياً في هذا الموسم التاريخي، حيث أنهى فترة إعارته مع جيرونا بعد 41 مباراة و11 هدفاً.
The English club Tottenham officially announced the signing of Brazilian winger Savio from Manchester City, via its official online account, in a deal worth around 87 million euros, according to global reports.
Savio stated to the media center of the English club: "It took some time, but I am very happy to be here. It’s a great opportunity at a special club led by one of the best coaches in the world, and as soon as I spoke to the head coach, I realized that I had to join the team. He told me that he wants to help me reach the highest levels, and I believe we can achieve that together, as one team."
It is worth mentioning that the young player made his professional debut at the age of just 16 with the Brazilian team Atletico Mineiro, in August 2020. In his second season with the first team, the winger helped the team achieve a historic treble at the domestic level.
After 35 matches with the first team and scoring two goals with Atletico Mineiro, Savio moved to France to join Troyes before being loaned to PSV Eindhoven for the 2022/23 season.
This was followed by a second loan period the following year, moving to Girona, which saw a significant breakthrough for the young forward. During an outstanding season, he completed 104 dribbles, which is 18 more than any other player in La Liga.
The Spanish team also managed to secure third place in the league, its best ever ranking, and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history. Savio was a key player in this historic season, finishing his loan spell with Girona after 41 matches and 11 goals.