The English club Tottenham officially announced the signing of Brazilian winger Savio from Manchester City, via its official online account, in a deal worth around 87 million euros, according to global reports.



Savio stated to the media center of the English club: "It took some time, but I am very happy to be here. It’s a great opportunity at a special club led by one of the best coaches in the world, and as soon as I spoke to the head coach, I realized that I had to join the team. He told me that he wants to help me reach the highest levels, and I believe we can achieve that together, as one team."



It is worth mentioning that the young player made his professional debut at the age of just 16 with the Brazilian team Atletico Mineiro, in August 2020. In his second season with the first team, the winger helped the team achieve a historic treble at the domestic level.



After 35 matches with the first team and scoring two goals with Atletico Mineiro, Savio moved to France to join Troyes before being loaned to PSV Eindhoven for the 2022/23 season.



This was followed by a second loan period the following year, moving to Girona, which saw a significant breakthrough for the young forward. During an outstanding season, he completed 104 dribbles, which is 18 more than any other player in La Liga.



The Spanish team also managed to secure third place in the league, its best ever ranking, and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history. Savio was a key player in this historic season, finishing his loan spell with Girona after 41 matches and 11 goals.