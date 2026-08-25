The Saudi stock market continued its gains during today's trading, with the main index rising by 0.44%, adding 46.53 points to its tally, reaching a level of 11222.76 points, amid trading valued at approximately 3.1 billion riyals.



The Saudi market index recorded its rise for the sixth consecutive session, reaching its highest levels since April 30, while it is on track to record the best performance among Gulf markets during this August, with gains nearing 6% since the beginning of the month.



150 Companies Rise



The volume of traded shares reached 168.4 million shares, with 150 companies' shares recording an increase in value, while 104 companies' shares declined out of a total of 270 companies.



The shares of companies such as Al-Muqayti, Rasaan, Anabeeb, Cisco Holding, and Saudi Pipes saw the highest increases, ranging between 9.4% and 4.3%. Meanwhile, the shares of companies like Al-Akhbar and Media, Sanad Holding, Sira, Mutakamila, and Kimanol experienced the largest declines in trading, with percentages ranging between 2.7% and 1.7%.



Yesterday's Trading



In yesterday's trading, the Saudi stock index jumped by 95.45 points, or 0.86%, compared to the previous session, closing at 11174.13 points.



The liquidity in the market today reached about 6 billion riyals, resulting from the trading of 304 million shares through 495.3 thousand transactions.



On the sector front, 17 sectors of the market rose, led by personal and household products at 3.7%, and media and entertainment at 3.5%, while 5 other sectors declined, led by pharmaceuticals at 0.9%.