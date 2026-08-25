واصلت سوق الأسهم السعودية مكاسبها خلال تعاملات اليوم، ليرتفع المؤشر الرئيسي بنسبة 0.44%، مضيفاً 46.53 نقطة إلى رصيده، ليصل إلى مستوى 11222.76 نقطة، وسط تداولات بلغت قيمتها نحو 3.1 مليار ريال.

وسجل مؤشر السوق السعودية ارتفاعه للجلسة السادسة على التوالي، ليبلغ أعلى مستوياته منذ 30 أبريل الماضي، فيما يتجه لتسجيل أفضل أداء بين أسواق الخليج خلال أغسطس الجاري، مع مكاسب تقارب 6% منذ بداية الشهر.

ارتفاع 150 شركة

وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة 168.4 مليون سهم، سجلت فيها أسهم 150 شركة ارتفاعاً في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 104 شركات من إجمالي 270 شركة.

وكانت أسهم شركات: الكثيري، ورسن، وأنابيب، وسيسكو القابضة، وأنابيب السعودية الأكثر ارتفاعاً بنسب تراوحت بين 9.4% و4.3%، أما أسهم شركات: الأبحاث والإعلام، وسناد القابضة، وسيرا، ومتكاملة، وكيمانول، الأكثر انخفاضاً في التعاملات، بنسب تراوحت بين 2.7% و1.7%.

تداولات أمس

وفي تداولات أمس، قفز مؤشر الأسهم السعودية في جلسة (الإثنين)، 95.45 نقطة، بنسبة 0.86%، مقارنة بالجلسة السابقة، وأغلق عند 11174.13 نقطة.

وبلغت السيولة في السوق اليوم نحو 6 مليارات ريال، وجاءت عن طريق تداول 304 ملايين سهم بتنفيذ 495.3 ألف صفقة.

وعلى صعيد القطاعات، ارتفعت 17 من قطاعات السوق، تصدرها المنتجات الشخصية والمنزلية 3.7%، والإعلام والترفيه 3.5%، فيما تراجعت 5 قطاعات أخرى، تصدرها الأدوية 0.9%.