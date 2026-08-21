Al-Ahli enters the match against Abha tomorrow (Saturday), as part of the second round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, with a lineup expected to be similar to the group that Dutch coach Marino Pusic will rely on in the anticipated match against New Zealand's Auckland City next Wednesday, as part of the Continental Cup.



The match between Al-Ahli and Abha will take place at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah at 9 PM, marking the first appearance of the Al-Ahli team at home in the league this season.



According to “Okaz,” Pusic is likely to rely on Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, with a defensive quartet in front of him consisting of Zakaria Hawsawi, Rayan Hamid, Brazilian Roger Ibanez, and Turkish Merih Demiral. The midfield will be led by Atangana and Ziyad Al-Jahani, alongside the attacking trio of Francisco Trincao, Edouard Spyrtsian, and Galeno, with Englishman Ivan Toney taking charge of the front line.



The coaching staff aims to benefit from the match against Abha to enhance the harmony and technical readiness of the core group, especially given the short time frame between the team and the match against Auckland, as this game represents an important test for Pusic to assess the readiness of his players before entering the global competition.



Al-Ahli enters the match seeking its second consecutive victory in the league, having started its campaign with a win over Al-Dhariyah by one goal to nil, while Abha looks to compensate for its loss in the opening round against Al-Hazm with a score of (1-2) at home.



Pusic considers the match against Abha as part of a continuous preparation phase for the encounter with Auckland, while being keen to maintain a balance between securing the three points in the Roshen League and ensuring that the team's key players reach their best possible readiness before Wednesday's match.