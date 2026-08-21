يدخل الأهلي مواجهة أبها، غداً (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بتشكيلة يتوقع أن تكون مقاربة للمجموعة التي سيعتمد عليها المدرب الهولندي مارينو بوسيتش في المواجهة المرتقبة أمام أوكلاند سيتي النيوزيلندي، الأربعاء القادم، ضمن منافسات كأس القارات.


وتقام مواجهة الأهلي وأبها على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة عند الساعة التاسعة مساءً، في الظهور الأول للفريق الأهلاوي على أرضه في الدوري هذا الموسم.


وعلمت «عكاظ» أن بوسيتش يتجه للاعتماد على السنغالي إدوارد ميندي في حراسة المرمى، وأمامه رباعي الدفاع زكريا هوساوي، وريان حامد، والبرازيلي روجر إيبانيز، والتركي ميريح ديميرال، فيما سيقود وسط الملعب أتانغانا وزياد الجهني، إلى جانب الثلاثي الهجومي فرانسيسكو ترينكاو، وإدوارد سبيرتسيان، وجالينو، على أن يتولى الإنجليزي إيفان توني قيادة خط المقدمة.


ويسعى الجهاز الفني إلى الاستفادة من مواجهة أبها لرفع درجة الانسجام والجاهزية الفنية للمجموعة الأساسية، خصوصاً مع ضيق الفترة الزمنية التي تفصل الفريق عن مواجهة أوكلاند، إذ تمثل المباراة اختباراً مهماً لبوسيتش للوقوف على جاهزية عناصره قبل الدخول في الاستحقاق العالمي.


ويدخل الأهلي اللقاء بحثاً عن انتصاره الثاني توالياً في الدوري، بعدما استهل مشواره بالفوز على الدرعية بهدف دون مقابل، فيما يتطلع أبها لتعويض خسارته في الجولة الافتتاحية أمام الحزم بنتيجة (1-2) على ملعبه.


ويضع بوسيتش مواجهة أبها ضمن مرحلة إعداد متصلة لموقعة أوكلاند، مع حرصه على المحافظة على التوازن بين تحقيق النقاط الثلاث في دوري روشن والوصول بأبرز عناصر الفريق إلى أفضل جاهزية ممكنة قبل مواجهة الأربعاء.