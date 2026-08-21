يدخل الأهلي مواجهة أبها، غداً (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بتشكيلة يتوقع أن تكون مقاربة للمجموعة التي سيعتمد عليها المدرب الهولندي مارينو بوسيتش في المواجهة المرتقبة أمام أوكلاند سيتي النيوزيلندي، الأربعاء القادم، ضمن منافسات كأس القارات.
وتقام مواجهة الأهلي وأبها على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة عند الساعة التاسعة مساءً، في الظهور الأول للفريق الأهلاوي على أرضه في الدوري هذا الموسم.
وعلمت «عكاظ» أن بوسيتش يتجه للاعتماد على السنغالي إدوارد ميندي في حراسة المرمى، وأمامه رباعي الدفاع زكريا هوساوي، وريان حامد، والبرازيلي روجر إيبانيز، والتركي ميريح ديميرال، فيما سيقود وسط الملعب أتانغانا وزياد الجهني، إلى جانب الثلاثي الهجومي فرانسيسكو ترينكاو، وإدوارد سبيرتسيان، وجالينو، على أن يتولى الإنجليزي إيفان توني قيادة خط المقدمة.
ويسعى الجهاز الفني إلى الاستفادة من مواجهة أبها لرفع درجة الانسجام والجاهزية الفنية للمجموعة الأساسية، خصوصاً مع ضيق الفترة الزمنية التي تفصل الفريق عن مواجهة أوكلاند، إذ تمثل المباراة اختباراً مهماً لبوسيتش للوقوف على جاهزية عناصره قبل الدخول في الاستحقاق العالمي.
ويدخل الأهلي اللقاء بحثاً عن انتصاره الثاني توالياً في الدوري، بعدما استهل مشواره بالفوز على الدرعية بهدف دون مقابل، فيما يتطلع أبها لتعويض خسارته في الجولة الافتتاحية أمام الحزم بنتيجة (1-2) على ملعبه.
ويضع بوسيتش مواجهة أبها ضمن مرحلة إعداد متصلة لموقعة أوكلاند، مع حرصه على المحافظة على التوازن بين تحقيق النقاط الثلاث في دوري روشن والوصول بأبرز عناصر الفريق إلى أفضل جاهزية ممكنة قبل مواجهة الأربعاء.
Al-Ahli enters the match against Abha tomorrow (Saturday), as part of the second round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, with a lineup expected to be similar to the group that Dutch coach Marino Pusic will rely on in the anticipated match against New Zealand's Auckland City next Wednesday, as part of the Continental Cup.
The match between Al-Ahli and Abha will take place at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah at 9 PM, marking the first appearance of the Al-Ahli team at home in the league this season.
According to “Okaz,” Pusic is likely to rely on Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, with a defensive quartet in front of him consisting of Zakaria Hawsawi, Rayan Hamid, Brazilian Roger Ibanez, and Turkish Merih Demiral. The midfield will be led by Atangana and Ziyad Al-Jahani, alongside the attacking trio of Francisco Trincao, Edouard Spyrtsian, and Galeno, with Englishman Ivan Toney taking charge of the front line.
The coaching staff aims to benefit from the match against Abha to enhance the harmony and technical readiness of the core group, especially given the short time frame between the team and the match against Auckland, as this game represents an important test for Pusic to assess the readiness of his players before entering the global competition.
Al-Ahli enters the match seeking its second consecutive victory in the league, having started its campaign with a win over Al-Dhariyah by one goal to nil, while Abha looks to compensate for its loss in the opening round against Al-Hazm with a score of (1-2) at home.
Pusic considers the match against Abha as part of a continuous preparation phase for the encounter with Auckland, while being keen to maintain a balance between securing the three points in the Roshen League and ensuring that the team's key players reach their best possible readiness before Wednesday's match.