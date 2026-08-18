واصل البرتغالي روبن نيفيز تألقه اللافت بقميص الهلال، بعدما تجاوز حاجز الـ25 هدفاً مع الفريق في جميع المسابقات، ليضيف رقماً جديداً إلى مسيرته مع الزعيم، ويؤكد تطور حضوره الهجومي رغم مركزه في خط الوسط.


ويعيش نيفيز انطلاقة تهديفية مميزة خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بعدما نجح في تسجيل هدفين أمام الفيصلي ضمن منافسات دوري روشن، قبل أن يواصل توهجه في المباراة التالية ويسجل هدفين أمام الرائد في كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين.


وبذلك تمكن النجم البرتغالي من تسجيل 4 أهداف خلال آخر مباراتين، بواقع هدفين في كل مباراة، ليؤكد قدرته على صناعة الفارق ليس فقط من خلال التحكم في وسط الملعب وبناء اللعب، وإنما أيضاً عبر الحضور أمام مرمى المنافسين.


وتمنح هذه البداية نيفيز دفعة معنوية كبيرة، خصوصاً مع تعدد مشاركاته التهديفية، ليواصل كتابة أرقامه مع الهلال ويصبح أحد أبرز الأسلحة التي يعتمد عليها الفريق في المنافسة على البطولات المحلية والقارية.