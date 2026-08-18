واصل البرتغالي روبن نيفيز تألقه اللافت بقميص الهلال، بعدما تجاوز حاجز الـ25 هدفاً مع الفريق في جميع المسابقات، ليضيف رقماً جديداً إلى مسيرته مع الزعيم، ويؤكد تطور حضوره الهجومي رغم مركزه في خط الوسط.
ويعيش نيفيز انطلاقة تهديفية مميزة خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بعدما نجح في تسجيل هدفين أمام الفيصلي ضمن منافسات دوري روشن، قبل أن يواصل توهجه في المباراة التالية ويسجل هدفين أمام الرائد في كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين.
وبذلك تمكن النجم البرتغالي من تسجيل 4 أهداف خلال آخر مباراتين، بواقع هدفين في كل مباراة، ليؤكد قدرته على صناعة الفارق ليس فقط من خلال التحكم في وسط الملعب وبناء اللعب، وإنما أيضاً عبر الحضور أمام مرمى المنافسين.
وتمنح هذه البداية نيفيز دفعة معنوية كبيرة، خصوصاً مع تعدد مشاركاته التهديفية، ليواصل كتابة أرقامه مع الهلال ويصبح أحد أبرز الأسلحة التي يعتمد عليها الفريق في المنافسة على البطولات المحلية والقارية.
The Portuguese player Ruben Neves continues to shine in the Al Hilal jersey, having surpassed the 25-goal mark with the team in all competitions, adding a new record to his career with the leader, and confirming the development of his offensive presence despite his position in midfield.
Neves is experiencing a remarkable scoring streak lately, having successfully scored two goals against Al Faisaly in the Roshen League, before continuing his brilliance in the next match by scoring two goals against Al Raed in the King’s Cup.
Thus, the Portuguese star has managed to score 4 goals in his last two matches, with two goals in each match, confirming his ability to make a difference not only through controlling the midfield and building play but also by being present in front of the opponents' goal.
This strong start gives Neves a significant morale boost, especially with his multiple scoring contributions, allowing him to continue to write his records with Al Hilal and become one of the key assets the team relies on in competing for local and continental titles.