The Portuguese player Ruben Neves continues to shine in the Al Hilal jersey, having surpassed the 25-goal mark with the team in all competitions, adding a new record to his career with the leader, and confirming the development of his offensive presence despite his position in midfield.



Neves is experiencing a remarkable scoring streak lately, having successfully scored two goals against Al Faisaly in the Roshen League, before continuing his brilliance in the next match by scoring two goals against Al Raed in the King’s Cup.



Thus, the Portuguese star has managed to score 4 goals in his last two matches, with two goals in each match, confirming his ability to make a difference not only through controlling the midfield and building play but also by being present in front of the opponents' goal.



This strong start gives Neves a significant morale boost, especially with his multiple scoring contributions, allowing him to continue to write his records with Al Hilal and become one of the key assets the team relies on in competing for local and continental titles.