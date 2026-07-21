حقق سباح المنتخب السعودي حسن علي الشيلاتي الميدالية البرونزية في سباق 50م حرة لفئة 13-14 سنة، مسجلاً رقماً قياسياً جديداً، وذلك ضمن منافسات بطولة آسيا للألعاب المائية المقامة حالياً في العاصمة التايلندية بانكوك.
وجاء إنجاز الشيلاتي بعد أداء قوي في النهائي، إذ تمكن من حسم المركز الثالث لصالحه وتسجيل توقيت جديد يعد الأفضل له على المستوى الشخصي والقاري في هذه الفئة العمرية.
ويأتي هذا التتويج استمراراً لسلسلة الإنجازات التي يحققها أبطال المملكة في الألعاب المائية، ويعكس التطور الملحوظ في رياضة السباحة السعودية ودعم الاتحاد السعودي للسباحة للمواهب الواعدة.
وبهذه النتيجة يضيف المنتخب السعودي ميدالية جديدة إلى رصيده في البطولة الآسيوية، في مشاركة تشهد حضوراً قوياً من نخبة سباحي القارة.
The Saudi national team swimmer Hassan Ali Al-Shilati has won the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle for the 13-14 age category, setting a new record, during the ongoing Asian Aquatic Championships held in the Thai capital, Bangkok.
Al-Shilati's achievement came after a strong performance in the final, where he managed to secure third place and recorded a new personal and continental best time in this age group.
This victory continues the series of achievements by the Kingdom's champions in aquatic sports and reflects the noticeable development in Saudi swimming and the support of the Saudi Swimming Federation for promising talents.
With this result, the Saudi team adds another medal to its tally in the Asian Championship, in a competition that sees a strong presence from the elite swimmers of the continent.