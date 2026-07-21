حقق سباح المنتخب السعودي حسن علي الشيلاتي الميدالية البرونزية في سباق 50م حرة لفئة 13-14 سنة، مسجلاً رقماً قياسياً جديداً، وذلك ضمن منافسات بطولة آسيا للألعاب المائية المقامة حالياً في العاصمة التايلندية بانكوك.


وجاء إنجاز الشيلاتي بعد أداء قوي في النهائي، إذ تمكن من حسم المركز الثالث لصالحه وتسجيل توقيت جديد يعد الأفضل له على المستوى الشخصي والقاري في هذه الفئة العمرية.


ويأتي هذا التتويج استمراراً لسلسلة الإنجازات التي يحققها أبطال المملكة في الألعاب المائية، ويعكس التطور الملحوظ في رياضة السباحة السعودية ودعم الاتحاد السعودي للسباحة للمواهب الواعدة.


وبهذه النتيجة يضيف المنتخب السعودي ميدالية جديدة إلى رصيده في البطولة الآسيوية، في مشاركة تشهد حضوراً قوياً من نخبة سباحي القارة.