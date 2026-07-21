The Saudi national team swimmer Hassan Ali Al-Shilati has won the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle for the 13-14 age category, setting a new record, during the ongoing Asian Aquatic Championships held in the Thai capital, Bangkok.



Al-Shilati's achievement came after a strong performance in the final, where he managed to secure third place and recorded a new personal and continental best time in this age group.



This victory continues the series of achievements by the Kingdom's champions in aquatic sports and reflects the noticeable development in Saudi swimming and the support of the Saudi Swimming Federation for promising talents.



With this result, the Saudi team adds another medal to its tally in the Asian Championship, in a competition that sees a strong presence from the elite swimmers of the continent.