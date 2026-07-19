The Al-Nasr team continues its training program in the final phase under the leadership of coach Ange Postecoglou.



The Al-Nasr team is preparing to play its first friendly match next (Wednesday) against Benfica, and coach Ange Postecoglou will work on involving all team members in the friendly match.



The international players will join the team camp in Lisbon after their vacation ends this weekend.



It is worth noting that the Al-Nasr team has four tournaments awaiting it next season: three locally (the Saudi Pro League, the King’s Cup, and the Saudi Super Cup), and one continental (the AFC Champions League for elite clubs).