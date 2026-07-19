يواصل فريق النصر برنامجه الإعدادي ضمن المرحلة الأخيرة تحت قيادة المدرب آنج بوستيكو جلو.


ويستعد الفريق النصراوي لخوض أولى مبارياته الودية (الأربعاء) القادم أمام فريق بنفيكا، وسيعمل المدرب آنج بوستيكو جلو على إشراك جميع عناصر الفريق في المباراة الودية.


وسينخرط اللاعبون الدوليون عقب انتهاء إجازتهم نهاية الأسبوع الحالي، في معسكر الفريق بمدينة لشبونة.


يذكر أن الفريق النصراوي تنتظره الموسم القادم أربع بطولات، ثلاث محلياً (دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وكأس الملك، وكأس السوبر السعودي)، وبطولة واحدة قارياً (دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة).