The CEO of esports at the World Esports Cup Foundation, Faisal bin Hamran, confirmed that the transfer of the Esports World Cup from the Kingdom to the French capital, Paris, is the first indicator of the tournament's success and its ability to transform into a global event. He pointed out that the continuous growth in the interest of publishers, clubs, players, and sponsors reflects the status that the tournament has gained year after year.



In a special statement to "Okaz," bin Hamran said, "The tournament has become one of the most prominent global events in the gaming and esports sector, thanks to the successes achieved in the previous two editions." He added, "The Paris edition represents an exceptional opportunity to build on what has been achieved and confirms the sustainability and success of the project."



He explained that the international expansion of the tournament is not limited to changing the host city, but reflects the widening of its economic and media impact. He noted that Paris hosting the current edition has contributed to enhancing audience and media presence and has created local economic activity, in addition to supporting the global growth of the esports sector.



He added that partners from game publishers, clubs, players, and sponsors represent a key element in this success, indicating that their number and interest in the tournament are witnessing continuous growth, reflecting the increasing confidence in the tournament and its value on an international level.



Regarding the most notable features of the 2026 edition, bin Hamran clarified that the most significant difference lies in Paris hosting the tournament, which carries a cultural character and a unique identity. He said, "This edition will have a French touch in terms of the atmosphere, accompanying events, and the languages used, but the essence of the tournament will remain the same in terms of the quality of competitions and the strength of participation."



He pointed out that the vision of the tournament is based on giving each city that hosts it in the future a space to showcase its unique identity while maintaining the global identity of the tournament. He expressed his confidence in the success of the Paris edition and the continuation of the tournament in establishing its position as the largest global event in esports.