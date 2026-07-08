أكد الرئيس التنفيذي للرياضات الإلكترونية في مؤسسة كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية فيصل بن حمران أن انتقال بطولة كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية من المملكة إلى العاصمة الفرنسية باريس يعد أول مؤشر على نجاح البطولة وقدرتها على التحول إلى حدث عالمي، مشيراً إلى أن النمو المتواصل في اهتمام الناشرين والأندية واللاعبين والرعاة يعكس المكانة التي باتت تحظى بها البطولة عاماً بعد عام.


وقال «بن حمران»، في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ»، إن البطولة أصبحت اليوم من أبرز الأحداث العالمية في قطاع الألعاب والرياضات الإلكترونية، بفضل النجاحات التي حققتها النسختان السابقتان، مضيفاً: «نسخة باريس تمثل فرصة استثنائية للبناء على ما تحقق، وتؤكد استدامة المشروع ونجاحه».


وأوضح أن التوسع الدولي للبطولة لا يقتصر على تغيير المدينة المستضيفة، بل يعكس اتساع أثرها الاقتصادي والإعلامي، لافتاً إلى أن استضافة باريس للنسخة الحالية أسهمت في تعزيز الحضور الجماهيري والإعلامي، وأوجدت حراكاً اقتصادياً محلياً، إلى جانب دعم نمو قطاع الرياضات الإلكترونية عالمياً.


وأضاف أن الشركاء من ناشري الألعاب والأندية واللاعبين والرعاة يمثلون عنصراً رئيسياً في هذا النجاح، مبيناً أن عددهم واهتمامهم بالبطولة يشهدان نمواً متواصلاً، ما يعكس الثقة المتزايدة في البطولة وقيمتها على المستوى الدولي.


وحول أبرز ما يميز نسخة 2026، أوضح «بن حمران» أن الاختلاف الأبرز يتمثل في استضافة باريس للبطولة، بما تحمله من طابع ثقافي وهوية خاصة، وقال: «ستحمل هذه النسخة لمسة فرنسية من حيث الأجواء والفعاليات المصاحبة واللغات المستخدمة، لكن جوهر البطولة سيبقى كما هو، من حيث جودة المنافسات وقوة المشاركات».


وأشار إلى أن رؤية البطولة تقوم على منح كل مدينة تستضيفها مستقبلاً مساحة لإبراز هويتها الخاصة، مع الحفاظ على الهوية العالمية للبطولة، مؤكداً ثقته في نجاح نسخة باريس واستمرار البطولة في ترسيخ مكانتها كأكبر حدث عالمي في الرياضات الإلكترونية.