Following the honorable exit of the Egyptian national team from the 2026 World Cup against Argentina with a score of three goals to two, the captain of the "Pharaohs," international star Mohamed Salah, is preparing for a journey in search of a new football destination and is studying several offers presented to him after the end of his remarkable journey with Liverpool FC.



Several media reports have indicated that the Roshen League and the American League have their "eyes on Salah," in preparation for choosing his next destination during the new season.



According to what the media has reported, Mohamed Salah is currently weighing several offers he has received recently, amid interest from several clubs in acquiring the services of the Egyptian star before he makes his final decision regarding his football future.



Salah's Next Destination



Mohamed Salah officially announced his departure from his previous club at the end of the 2025-2026 season, concluding his journey with the team, to begin a new phase in his professional career, which has seen many successes over the past years.



Football fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Salah's next destination, as he continues to attract significant interest from major clubs looking to benefit from his experience and his artistic and marketing value, especially after his participation with the Egyptian national team in the 2026 World Cup.



It is expected that the captain of the "Pharaohs" will finalize his decision in the coming period, amid competition among the proposed options, whether in the Gulf region or the United States, as the player wishes to choose a step that aligns with the next phase of his career.



The "Amid" Awaits Him



Reports have indicated that Al-Ittihad Club has strongly entered the competition to sign the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, after the "Amid" management decided to reopen the file of acquiring the player during the current summer transfer window.



Reports have indicated that Al-Ittihad's move came after the club's officials appreciated the significant artistic and fan value that Salah possesses, and it was clarified that the management of Al-Ittihad does not oppose completing the deal, but the matter depends on the approval of the recruitment program and providing the necessary financial aspects.