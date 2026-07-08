عقب الخروج المشرف من مونديال 2026 لمنتخب مصر من أمام الأرجنتين بخسارة ثلاثية مقابل هدفين، يستعد قائد «الفراعنة» النجم الدولي محمد صلاح لرحلة البحث عن محطة كروية جديدة، ودراسة عدد من العروض المقدمة له، بعد نهاية رحلته الكبيرة والمثيرة مع نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي.


وأشارت عدد من الأنباء الإعلامية إلى أن دوري روشن والدوري الأمريكي «عيونهم على صلاح»، تمهيدًا لاختيار محطته القادمة خلال الموسم الجديد.


ووفقًا لما ذكرته وسائل الإعلام، فإن محمد صلاح يفاضل حاليًا بين أكثر من عرض تلقاه خلال الفترة الأخيرة، في ظل اهتمام عدد من الأندية بالحصول على خدمات النجم المصري، قبل حسم قراره النهائي بشأن مستقبله الكروي.


وجهة صلاح القادمة


وأعلن محمد صلاح رحيله رسميًا من ناديه السابق بنهاية موسم 2025-2026 وختام مشواره مع الفريق، ليبدأ مرحلة جديدة في مسيرته الاحترافية التي شهدت العديد من النجاحات على مدار السنوات الماضية.


ويترقب عشاق كرة القدم الإعلان عن الوجهة القادمة لصلاح، الذي لا يزال يحظى باهتمام واسع من أندية كبرى تسعى للاستفادة من خبراته وقيمته الفنية والتسويقية، خصوصاً بعد مشاركته مع منتخب مصر في كأس العالم 2026.


ومن المنتظر أن يحسم قائد «الفراعنة» قراره خلال الفترة القادمة، وسط منافسة بين الخيارات المطروحة سواء في منطقة الخليج أو الولايات المتحدة، في ظل رغبة اللاعب في اختيار الخطوة التي تتناسب مع المرحلة القادمة من مسيرته.


«العميد» ينتظره


وأشارت أنباء إلى أن نادي الاتحاد دخل بقوة دائرة المنافسة لأجل التعاقد مع النجم المصري محمد صلاح، بعدما قررت إدارة «العميد» إعادة فتح ملف ضم اللاعب خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية.


وأشارت التقارير إلى أن تحرك الاتحاد جاء بعد تقدير مسؤولي النادي للقيمة الفنية والجماهيرية الكبيرة التي يمتلكها صلاح، وأوضحت أن إدارة الاتحاد لا تمانع إتمام الصفقة، لكن الأمر يتوقف على موافقة برنامج الاستقطاب وتوفير الجوانب المالية المطلوبة.