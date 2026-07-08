It seems that the international Argentine star Lionel Messi, "the flea," is getting much closer to returning to compete for the Ballon d'Or in 2026, after his chances increased significantly following his leadership of his national team to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, scoring a goal in the "Tango's" victory over Egypt during their Round of 16 match, which featured dramatic events.



According to data from Betfair, the 2026 World Cup has significantly reshaped the competition landscape, with huge leaps for some stars and declines for others.



Rise of 966%



Lionel Messi had a chance of only 0.97% to win the Ballon d'Or before the World Cup started, but his brilliance with Argentina, overcoming the challenge of Egypt and advancing to the quarter-finals, raised his chances to 10.34%, an increase of 966%.



Now, the captain of Argentina is the fifth most prominent candidate for the award, behind Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise.



The data indicates that Argentina's continued presence in the tournament could further enhance Messi's chances, bringing the dream of winning the ninth Ballon d'Or back to the forefront.



Kane and Mbappé



Harry Kane remains the frontrunner for the award with a probability of 22.27%, having strengthened his position compared to 20.11% before the World Cup began.



Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé continues to close the gap, as his chances have risen from 4.36% to 19.30%, an increase of 343%, benefiting from scoring 7 goals and leading France to the later stages, now just three percentage points behind Kane.



Bellingham and Haaland



The World Cup has also revitalized Jude Bellingham's chances, which have increased from 0.64% to 4.26%, a growth rate of 566%, placing him among the top 10 candidates.



Erling Haaland has raised his stock from 1.92% to 6.59%, an increase of 243%, after scoring 7 goals and leading Norway to the quarter-finals.



Michael Olise has also seen an improvement in his chances from 8.17% to 12.06%, while Cristiano Ronaldo's chances have risen from 0.80% to 2.79%, and Vinícius Júnior from 0.97% to 2.13%.



Decline of Candidates



In contrast, the chances of several players who excelled with their clubs before the tournament have declined, notably Declan Rice, whose chances dropped from 10.89% to 3.45%, a decline of 68%.



Additionally, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's chances fell from 7.26% to 4.83%, Raphinha from 1.28% to 0.89%, and Ousmane Dembélé from 14.52% to 12.06%, along with Julián Álvarez, whose chances decreased from 1.28% to 1.08%.