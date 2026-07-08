يبدو أن النجم الدولي الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي «البرغوث» سيقترب كثيراً من العودة مجدداً لتحقيق جائزة الكرة الذهبية لعام 2026، بعد أن ارتفعت حظوظه عقب قيادته منتخب بلاده لدور الثمانية ضمن بطولة كأس العالم، محرزاً هدفًا في فوز «التانغو» على مصر خلال مباراة الفريقين بدور الـ16، التي شهدت أحداثًا درامية.


ووفقًا لبيانات شركة (Betfair) فقد أعادت بطولة كأس العالم 2026 رسم ملامح المنافسة بشكل كبير، مع قفزات هائلة لعدد من النجوم وتراجع آخرين.


صعود بنسبة 966%


كان ليونيل ميسي يمتلك فرصة لا تتجاوز 0.97% للفوز بالكرة الذهبية قبل انطلاق كأس العالم، إلا أن تألقه مع الأرجنتين، وتخطيه عقبة مصر والصعود إلى ربع النهائي، رفع حظوظه إلى 10.34%، بزيادة بلغت 966%.


وبات قائد الأرجنتين خامس أبرز المرشحين للجائزة، خلف كل من هاري كين، وكيليان مبابي، وعثمان ديمبيلي، ومايكل أوليسي.


وتشير البيانات إلى أن استمرار الأرجنتين في البطولة قد يعزز فرص ميسي أكثر، ليعود حلم التتويج بالكرة الذهبية التاسعة إلى الواجهة.


كين ومبابي


لا يزال هاري كين المرشح الأوفر حظًا للفوز بالجائزة بنسبة 22.27%، بعدما عزز موقعه مقارنة بنسبة 20.11% قبل انطلاق المونديال.


في المقابل، يواصل كيليان مبابي تضييق الخناق، بعدما ارتفعت فرصه من 4.36% إلى 19.30%، بزيادة بلغت 343%، مستفيدًا من تسجيله 7 أهداف وقيادته فرنسا إلى الأدوار المتقدمة، ليصبح على بعد ثلاث نقاط مئوية فقط من كين.


بيلينغهام وهالاند


كما أعاد كأس العالم الحياة إلى حظوظ جود بيلينغهام، الذي ارتفعت فرصه من 0.64% إلى 4.26%، بنسبة نمو بلغت 566%، ليقتحم قائمة أفضل 10 مرشحين.


أما إيرلينغ هالاند، فرفع أسهمه من 1.92% إلى 6.59%، بزيادة 243%، بعد تسجيله 7 أهداف وقيادة النرويج إلى الدور ربع النهائي.


وشهد مايكل أوليسي أيضًا تحسنًا في فرصه من 8.17% إلى 12.06%، بينما ارتفعت حظوظ كريستيانو رونالدو من 0.80% إلى 2.79%، وفينيسيوس جونيور من 0.97% إلى 2.13%.


تراجع المرشحين


في المقابل، تراجعت فرص عدد من اللاعبين الذين تألقوا مع أنديتهم قبل البطولة، وفي مقدمتهم ديكلان رايس، الذي انخفضت حظوظه من 10.89% إلى 3.45%، بنسبة تراجع بلغت 68%.


كما تراجعت فرص خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا من 7.26% إلى 4.83%، ورافينيا من 1.28% إلى 0.89%، وعثمان ديمبيلي من 14.52% إلى 12.06%، إضافة إلى جوليان ألفاريز الذي تراجعت فرصه من 1.28% إلى 1.08%.