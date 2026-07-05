The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved a new historical milestone in equestrian sports after Olympic rider Abdulrahman Alrajhi was crowned with the title of the Queen Elizabeth II Cup, one of the most prestigious show jumping championships in the world, held as part of the Spruce Meadows CSI5 competitions in Calgary, Canada.



This achievement marks a historical milestone for Saudi equestrianism, as Alrajhi has become one of only 51 riders to have won this cup since the championship began 51 years ago, thus immortalizing his name in the record of champions of one of the most prestigious global tournaments.



The crowning came after Alrajhi participated on his horse VENTAGO, delivering an exceptional performance against the elite riders of the world and successfully completing two clean rounds without any faults at a height of 1.60 meters, earning him the title of champion of the round rightfully and deservedly amidst widespread praise from the audience and specialists.



Following the crowning, Alrajhi stated: "I dedicate this achievement to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to the trustworthy Crown Prince. My message to the Crown Prince is that this achievement is the harvest of what you have sown in terms of support and interest in sports and athletes. This achievement would not have been possible, after God's grace, without this unlimited support, and we will not stop until we stand at the top of the world."



The championship witnessed a remarkable performance from the Saudi rider, as he achieved several top positions in various rounds before concluding his participation by winning the most prestigious titles of the championship, in a performance that received significant acclaim from the audience and experts.



This achievement comes as part of the Saudi team's preparation program for participation in the World Championship scheduled for next August, as part of the preparation plan for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.



With this achievement, Abdulrahman Alrajhi continues to add a new chapter to his impressive record, following his Olympic participations and continental and international achievements, affirming the growing status of Saudi equestrianism on the global stage.