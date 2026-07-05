حققت المملكة العربية السعودية إنجازاً تاريخياً جديداً في رياضة الفروسية بعد تتويج الفارس الأولمبي عبدالرحمن الراجحي بلقب كأس الملكة إليزابيث الثانية إحدى أعرق بطولات قفز الحواجز في العالم والمقامة ضمن منافسات Spruce Meadows CSI5 بمدينة كالغاري الكندية.


ويُعد هذا الإنجاز محطة تاريخية للفروسية السعودية، إذ أصبح الراجحي واحداً من 51 فارساً فقط توجوا بهذا الكأس منذ انطلاق البطولة قبل 51 عاماً ليخلد اسمه في سجل أبطال إحدى أعرق البطولات العالمية.


وجاء التتويج بعد مشاركة الراجحي على جواده VENTAGO، إذ قدم أداءً استثنائياً أمام نخبة فرسان العالم ونجح في إنهاء جولتين نظيفتين دون أي خطأ على ارتفاع 1.60 متر ليتوج بطلاً للشوط عن جدارة واستحقاق وسط إشادة واسعة من الجماهير والمتخصصين.


وقال الراجحي عقب التتويج: أهدي هذا الإنجاز إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين وإلى ولي العهد الأمين، ورسالتي إلى ولي العهد أن هذا الإنجاز هو حصاد ما زرعتموه من دعم واهتمام بالرياضة والرياضيين، وما كان لهذا الإنجاز أن يتحقق بعد توفيق الله إلا بفضل هذا الدعم غير المحدود ولن نتوقف حتى نقف على قمة العالم.


وشهدت البطولة تألقاً لافتاً للفارس السعودي، إذ حقق عدداً من المراكز المتقدمة في أشواط عدة قبل أن يختتم مشاركته بالتتويج بأغلى ألقاب البطولة في أداء حظي بإشادة كبيرة من الجماهير والخبراء.


ويأتي هذا الإنجاز ضمن البرنامج الإعدادي للفريق السعودي استعداداً للمشاركة في بطولة العالم المقررة في أغسطس المقبل، في إطار خطة الإعداد لدورة الألعاب الأولمبية لوس أنجلوس 2028.


ويواصل عبدالرحمن الراجحي بهذا الإنجاز إضافة فصل جديد إلى سجله الحافل، بعد مشاركاته الأولمبية وإنجازاته القارية والدولية، مؤكداً المكانة المتنامية للفروسية السعودية على الساحة العالمية.