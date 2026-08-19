ثمّن المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز، الأمير فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، مبادرة أسرة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن ناصر الحميدان -رحمه الله- بإهداء مكتبته العلمية إلى الدارة، معرباً عن شكره وتقديره للأسرة على هذه المبادرة التي تسهم في حفظ الإرث العلمي لأحد أبرز المؤرخين السعوديين، وإتاحته للباحثين والدارسين للاستفادة منه.

ويأتي إهداء المكتبة امتداداً لمسيرة الدكتور الحميدان العلمية الحافلة بالعطاء في البحث والتأليف والتدريس، إذ تضم حصيلة ما جمعه واقتناه على مدى عقود من الكتب والمخطوطات والوثائق والمصادر العلمية التي شكّلت رافداً لبحوثه ودراساته.

وكانت الدكتورة هند بنت عبداللطيف الحميدان قد أعلنت خلال حفل تكريم والدها الذي أقامته دارة الملك عبدالعزيز مساء أمس الأول (الإثنين) في مقرها بالرياض، إهداء مكتبته العلمية للدارة؛ لتظل محفوظة ومتاحة للباحثين وطلاب العلم، ويستمر أثرها العلمي والمعرفي.

ويعد عبداللطيف الحميدان علم من أعلام المؤرخين العرب المتخصصين في التاريخ العربي، وخصوصاً تاريخ الجزيرة العربية، وفارق الحياة في شهر ذي الحجة الماضي بعد مسيرة طويلة من العمل الأكاديمي وإصدار المؤلفات والبحوث والترجمات.

وتجسد مبادرة أسرة الحميدان الوعي بأهمية حفظ الموروث العلمي للعلماء والباحثين، كما تعكس الثقة بدور دارة الملك عبدالعزيز بوصفها مرجعاً وطنياً يُعنى بجمع المصادر والمقتنيات التاريخية والعلمية وحفظها وصونها وتنظيمها وإتاحتها، واحتضان المكتبات والمجموعات الخاصة ذات القيمة العلمية، بما يعزز الإفادة منها في البحث العلمي والدراسات التاريخية، ويحفظ أثرها للأجيال القادمة.

وكرمت دارة الملك عبدالعزيز أخيراً الدكتور عبداللطيف الحميدان -رحمه الله- تقديراً لمسيرته العلمية وإسهاماته في الدراسات التاريخية، خلال فعالية استعرضت جوانب من منجزه البحثي والأكاديمي، وأثره في أجيال من الباحثين والمؤرخين.

وشهدت الدارة خلال الأعوام الماضية، إهداءات عديدة من الوثائق والمخطوطات والمكتبات الخاصة ذات الصلة بالتاريخ الوطني، وتعمل على حفظها وفهرستها وترميمها وإتاحتها للباحثين والمهتمين؛ بما يعزز استدامة الإفادة من مصادر التاريخ الوطني.