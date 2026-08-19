The special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, praised the initiative of Dr. Abdulatif bin Nasser Al-Humaidan's family - may he rest in peace - to donate his scientific library to the foundation, expressing his gratitude and appreciation to the family for this initiative, which contributes to preserving the scientific legacy of one of the most prominent Saudi historians, making it available for researchers and scholars to benefit from.

The donation of the library comes as a continuation of Dr. Al-Humaidan's rich academic journey filled with contributions in research, writing, and teaching, as it includes the collection he amassed over decades of books, manuscripts, documents, and scientific sources that formed a foundation for his research and studies.

Dr. Hind bint Abdulatif Al-Humaidan announced during the ceremony honoring her father, which was held by the King Abdulaziz Foundation the day before yesterday (Monday) at its headquarters in Riyadh, the donation of his scientific library to the foundation; to remain preserved and available for researchers and students of knowledge, ensuring its scientific and intellectual impact continues.

Abdulatif Al-Humaidan is considered a prominent figure among Arab historians specializing in Arab history, particularly the history of the Arabian Peninsula, and he passed away last Dhul-Hijjah after a long career of academic work, publishing books, research, and translations.

The initiative by the Al-Humaidan family reflects an awareness of the importance of preserving the scientific heritage of scholars and researchers, as well as confidence in the role of the King Abdulaziz Foundation as a national reference concerned with collecting, preserving, organizing, and making historical and scientific sources and artifacts available, while also embracing valuable scientific libraries and private collections, enhancing their utility in scientific research and historical studies, and preserving their impact for future generations.

The King Abdulaziz Foundation recently honored Dr. Abdulatif Al-Humaidan - may he rest in peace - in recognition of his scientific journey and contributions to historical studies, during an event that showcased aspects of his research and academic achievements, and his impact on generations of researchers and historians.

In recent years, the foundation has witnessed numerous donations of documents, manuscripts, and private libraries related to national history, and it works to preserve, catalog, restore, and make them available to researchers and interested parties; thereby enhancing the sustainability of benefiting from sources of national history.