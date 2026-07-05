Every time, football proves to us that it is more than just a game. During the current global competitions of the 2026 World Cup, we have experienced many human stories of legends and stars of football. The latest of these was the touching humanitarian gesture and significant moral support from the captain of the Portuguese national team, the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, for the Venezuelan child Andrés Melis, who is 12 years old and a survivor of the devastating earthquake that recently struck his country.



Andrés's story topped social media platforms after he was trapped under the rubble following a violent earthquake that hit the La Guaira region on June 24, resulting in a major tragedy with the loss of all his family members, in addition to the child suffering severe injuries in the hospital that led to the amputation of one of his legs.



Despite this suffering, Andrés clung to his passion for football, expressing a simple wish to receive a Ronaldo sticker for his World Cup album after losing his album under the debris.



As soon as the story spread through a wide solidarity campaign online, the captain of the Portuguese national team responded directly, sending a video message to the child from the team's residence participating in the World Cup. Ronaldo appeared addressing the young boy, saying: "Hello Andrés, how are you? I’m sending you a big hug, and I wish you a speedy recovery. Since you are one of my biggest fans, I would like to invite you to attend one of my matches and enjoy together when you recover. I really look forward to meeting you, so be strong, my friend."