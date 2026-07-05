في كل مرة تثبت لنا كرة القدم أنها أكثر من مُجرد لعبة، خلال المنافسات العالمية الحالية بكأس العالم 2026، عشنا العديد من القصص الإنسانية لأساطير ونجوم كرة القدم، كان آخرها حرص قائد المنتخب البرتغالي «الدون» الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو، على تقديم لفتة إنسانية مؤثرة، ودعم معنوي كبير للطفل الفنزويلي أندريس ميليس، البالغ من العمر 12 عاماً، والناجي من الزلزال المدمر الذي ضرب بلاده أخيراً.


وتصدرت قصة أندريس منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بعدما حوصر تحت الأنقاض إثر زلزال عنيف ضرب منطقة لاغوايرا في 24 يونيو الماضي، وأسفر عن فاجعة كبرى برحيل جميع أفراد عائلته، فضلاً عن تعرض الصغير لإصابات قاسية داخل المستشفى أدت إلى بتر إحدى ساقيه.


ورغم هذه المعاناة، تمسك أندريس بشغفه بكرة القدم، معرباً عن أمنية بسيطة بالحصول على ملصق رونالدو الخاص بألبوم كأس العالم، بعدما فقد ألبومه تحت الركام.


وفور انتشار القصة عبر حملة تضامن واسعة على الإنترنت، استجاب قائد منتخب البرتغال بشكل مباشر، وأرسل مقطع فيديو للطفل من مقر إقامة منتخب بلاده المشارك في المونديال، وظهر رونالدو موجهاً حديثه للصغير قائلاً: مرحباً أندريس، كيف حالك؟ أرسل لك عناقاً كبيراً، وأتمنى لك الشفاء العاجل، وبما أنك أحد أكبر المشجعين لي، أود أن أدعوك لحضور إحدى مبارياتي والاستمتاع معاً عندما تتعافى، فأنا أتطلع حقاً للقائك، فلتكن قوياً يا صديقي.