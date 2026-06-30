The Italian club AC Milan announced today (Tuesday) the official signing of Portuguese striker Gonçalo Ramos, coming from French Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian club stated in a statement on its official website that Gonçalo Ramos has signed a contract with the "Rossoneri" until June 30, 2031.

Ramos's Career with PSG

Gonçalo Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 from Benfica, and during his time there, he scored 45 goals in 131 matches, winning with the Parisian giant the French league title (3 times), the French Cup (twice), the French Super Cup (3 times), the UEFA Champions League (twice), the UEFA Super Cup (once), and the Intercontinental Cup (once).

Ramos's International Stats

Since his debut with the Portuguese national team in November 2022, Ramos has become a key player for his country, representing Portugal in two World Cup editions and contributing to the "Brazil of Europe" winning the UEFA Nations League title in the 2024-2025 season.