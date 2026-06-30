أعلن نادي إيه سي ميلان الإيطالي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تعاقده رسمياً مع المهاجم البرتغالي غونزالو راموس، قادماً من باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي.

وذكر النادي الإيطالي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي، أن غونزالو راموس وقع عقداً مع «الروسونيري» حتى 30 يونيو 2031.

مسيرة راموس مع سان جيرمان

وكان غونزالو راموس قد انضم إلى باريس سان جيرمان في صيف 2023 قادماً من بنفيكا، وخلال فترة وجوده سجل 45 هدفاً في 131 مباراة، وتوج مع العملاق الباريسي بلقب الدوري الفرنسي (3 مرات)، وكأس فرنسا (مرتين)، والسوبر الفرنسي (3 مرات)، ودوري أبطال أوروبا (مرتين)، وكأس السوبر الأوروبي (مرة)، وكأس إنتركونتيننتال (مرة).

أرقام راموس الدولية

ومنذ ظهوره الأول مع المنتخب البرتغالي الأول في نوفمبر 2022، أصبح راموس لاعباً أساسياً في منتخب بلاده، ومثل البرتغال في نسختين من كأس العالم، وساهم في تتويج «برازيل أوروبا» بلقب دوري الأمم الأوروبية في موسم 2024-2025.