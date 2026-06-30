شهدت مواجهة ألمانيا وباراغواي في دور الـ32 من كأس العالم 2026 حدثاً تاريخياً نادراً، بعدما أهدر المنتخب الألماني 3 ركلات ترجيح خلال سلسلة الحسم من علامة الجزاء عن طريق اللاعب كاي هافيرتز وتبعه زميلاه فولتماده وجوناثان تاه في إضاعة ركلتي ترجيح، لتخرج ألمانيا من كأس العالم الحالية، ولينتهي بذلك سجل استثنائي استمر لأكثر من أربعة عقود في المونديال، ودخل كاي هافرتيز التاريخ من أضيق أبوابه بإضاعة أول ركلة ترجيحية لألمانيا منذ 1982.
وكانت آخر ركلة ترجيح مهدرة لألمانيا في نهائيات كأس العالم تعود إلى نصف نهائي مونديال 1982 أمام فرنسا، عندما تصدى الحارس الفرنسي لمحاولة أولي شتيليكه، قبل أن تنجح ألمانيا الغربية آنذاك في حسم التأهل إلى النهائي. ومنذ تلك الليلة التاريخية، حافظ الألمان على سجل مثالي في جميع ركلات الترجيح التي خاضوها في كأس العالم.
وخلال ترجيحات مونديالي 1986 و1990، ثم ربع نهائي كأس العالم 2006 أمام الأرجنتين، سجل لاعبو ألمانيا جميع ركلاتهم دون أي إخفاق، ما رسخ سمعة «الماكينات الألمانية» بوصفها أحد أكثر المنتخبات قوة وثباتاً تحت ضغط ركلات الحسم.
لكن مواجهة باراغواي في مونديال 2026 شهدت نهاية هذه السلسلة التاريخية، لتسقط واحدة من أبرز الإحصاءات المرتبطة بالمنتخب الألماني في كأس العالم، بعد 44 عاماً من آخر إهدار ألماني في ركلات الترجيح المونديالية.
ورغم أن ألمانيا ارتبطت تاريخياً بالتفوق في ركلات الترجيح، فإن ما حدث أمام باراغواي أعاد التأكيد على أن الأرقام القياسية، مهما طال عمرها، تبقى قابلة للكسر في عالم كرة القدم.
The match between Germany and Paraguay in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup witnessed a rare historical event, as the German national team missed 3 penalty kicks during the shootout, with player Kai Havertz leading the way, followed by his teammates Voltmade and Jonathan Tah, who also missed penalty kicks, resulting in Germany's exit from the current World Cup. This ended an exceptional record that lasted for more than four decades in the tournament, and Kai Havertz entered history through the narrowest of doors by missing Germany's first penalty kick since 1982.
The last missed penalty kick for Germany in the World Cup finals dates back to the semi-finals of the 1982 World Cup against France, when the French goalkeeper saved an attempt from Uli Stielike, before West Germany managed to secure qualification for the final. Since that historic night, the Germans maintained a perfect record in all penalty shootouts they participated in during the World Cup.
During the shootouts of the 1986 and 1990 World Cups, and then in the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup against Argentina, German players scored all their penalty kicks without any failure, solidifying the reputation of the "German machines" as one of the strongest and most stable teams under the pressure of decisive penalties.
However, the match against Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup marked the end of this historical streak, bringing down one of the most prominent statistics associated with the German national team in the World Cup, after 44 years since the last German miss in World Cup penalty shootouts.
Although Germany has historically been associated with success in penalty shootouts, what happened against Paraguay reaffirmed that records, no matter how long they last, remain breakable in the world of football.