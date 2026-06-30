The match between Germany and Paraguay in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup witnessed a rare historical event, as the German national team missed 3 penalty kicks during the shootout, with player Kai Havertz leading the way, followed by his teammates Voltmade and Jonathan Tah, who also missed penalty kicks, resulting in Germany's exit from the current World Cup. This ended an exceptional record that lasted for more than four decades in the tournament, and Kai Havertz entered history through the narrowest of doors by missing Germany's first penalty kick since 1982.



The last missed penalty kick for Germany in the World Cup finals dates back to the semi-finals of the 1982 World Cup against France, when the French goalkeeper saved an attempt from Uli Stielike, before West Germany managed to secure qualification for the final. Since that historic night, the Germans maintained a perfect record in all penalty shootouts they participated in during the World Cup.



During the shootouts of the 1986 and 1990 World Cups, and then in the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup against Argentina, German players scored all their penalty kicks without any failure, solidifying the reputation of the "German machines" as one of the strongest and most stable teams under the pressure of decisive penalties.



However, the match against Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup marked the end of this historical streak, bringing down one of the most prominent statistics associated with the German national team in the World Cup, after 44 years since the last German miss in World Cup penalty shootouts.



Although Germany has historically been associated with success in penalty shootouts, what happened against Paraguay reaffirmed that records, no matter how long they last, remain breakable in the world of football.