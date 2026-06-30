شهدت مواجهة ألمانيا وباراغواي في دور الـ32 من كأس العالم 2026 حدثاً تاريخياً نادراً، بعدما أهدر المنتخب الألماني 3 ركلات ترجيح خلال سلسلة الحسم من علامة الجزاء عن طريق اللاعب كاي هافيرتز وتبعه زميلاه فولتماده وجوناثان تاه في إضاعة ركلتي ترجيح، لتخرج ألمانيا من كأس العالم الحالية، ولينتهي بذلك سجل استثنائي استمر لأكثر من أربعة عقود في المونديال، ودخل كاي هافرتيز التاريخ من أضيق أبوابه بإضاعة أول ركلة ترجيحية لألمانيا منذ 1982.


وكانت آخر ركلة ترجيح مهدرة لألمانيا في نهائيات كأس العالم تعود إلى نصف نهائي مونديال 1982 أمام فرنسا، عندما تصدى الحارس الفرنسي لمحاولة أولي شتيليكه، قبل أن تنجح ألمانيا الغربية آنذاك في حسم التأهل إلى النهائي. ومنذ تلك الليلة التاريخية، حافظ الألمان على سجل مثالي في جميع ركلات الترجيح التي خاضوها في كأس العالم.


وخلال ترجيحات مونديالي 1986 و1990، ثم ربع نهائي كأس العالم 2006 أمام الأرجنتين، سجل لاعبو ألمانيا جميع ركلاتهم دون أي إخفاق، ما رسخ سمعة «الماكينات الألمانية» بوصفها أحد أكثر المنتخبات قوة وثباتاً تحت ضغط ركلات الحسم.


لكن مواجهة باراغواي في مونديال 2026 شهدت نهاية هذه السلسلة التاريخية، لتسقط واحدة من أبرز الإحصاءات المرتبطة بالمنتخب الألماني في كأس العالم، بعد 44 عاماً من آخر إهدار ألماني في ركلات الترجيح المونديالية.


ورغم أن ألمانيا ارتبطت تاريخياً بالتفوق في ركلات الترجيح، فإن ما حدث أمام باراغواي أعاد التأكيد على أن الأرقام القياسية، مهما طال عمرها، تبقى قابلة للكسر في عالم كرة القدم.