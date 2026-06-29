شهدت بطولة كأس العالم 2026 أكبر حضور عربي في تاريخ البطولة، بعدما شاركت ثمانية منتخبات عربية، أربعة من آسيا وأربعة من إفريقيا في نسخة استثنائية أقيمت بمشاركة 48 منتخبًا.

لكن مع إسدال الستار على دور المجموعات، ظهرت صورة واضحة؛ إذ نجحت ثلاثة منتخبات عربية إفريقية في بلوغ دور الـ32، بينما ودعت جميع المنتخبات العربية الآسيوية المنافسات مبكرًا، لتفرض الكرة الإفريقية العربية نفسها باعتبارها القوة العربية الأولى في النسخة الحالية من المونديال.

حين زأرت إفريقيا بالعبور الثلاثي.. وودع عرب آسيا بـ«لا صدى يوصل»!

إفريقيا تفرض كلمتها

كان المنتخب المغربي الأكثر استقرارًا بين جميع المنتخبات العربية، وواصل البناء على المشروع الذي بدأه منذ مونديال قطر 2022، مقدمًا كرة قدم متوازنة دفاعيًا وهجوميًا، ليحجز مقعده في الأدوار الإقصائية بثقة.

أما المنتخب المصري، فاستعاد حضوره العالمي بعودة طال انتظارها إلى الأدوار الإقصائية، مع اعتماد أكبر على العمل الجماعي، وعدم الاكتفاء بقدرات نجمه محمد صلاح، وهو ما انعكس على نتائجه وأدائه.

في المقابل، نجح المنتخب الجزائري في تجاوز بداية متذبذبة، قبل أن يعود بقوة ويحسم بطاقة التأهل، مؤكدًا شخصية الفريق وقدرته على التعامل مع الضغوط.

وحدها تونس لم تتمكن من مواصلة المشوار، لتغادر البطولة رغم الأداء الجيد في بعض الفترات.

حصيلة إفريقيا العربية كانت واضحة:

- 4 منتخبات مشاركة.

- 3 منتخبات متأهلة.

- نسبة نجاح بلغت 75%.

حين زأرت إفريقيا بالعبور الثلاثي.. وودع عرب آسيا بـ«لا صدى يوصل»!

آسيا.. مشاركة كبيرة ونتيجة مخيبة

على الجانب الآخر، دخلت السعودية والعراق والأردن وقطر البطولة بطموحات كبيرة، لكن الواقع كان مختلفًا. فجميع المنتخبات الأربعة غادرت من دور المجموعات، رغم اختلاف ظروف كل منتخب؛ السعودية قدمت فترات جيدة لكنها افتقدت الفاعلية أمام المرمى. والعراق دفع ثمن الأخطاء الدفاعية وعدم استثمار الفرص. والأردن، الذي وصل إلى المونديال بعد إنجاز تاريخي في كأس آسيا، اصطدم بفوارق الخبرة والنسق العالي. أما قطر، فلم تتمكن من استعادة الصورة التي ظهرت بها في كأس آسيا، وخرجت مبكرًا.

الحصيلة الآسيوية كانت قاسية:

- 4 منتخبات.

- صفر متأهل.

- نسبة نجاح 0%.

- لغة الأرقام تكشف الفارق

حين زأرت إفريقيا بالعبور الثلاثي.. وودع عرب آسيا بـ«لا صدى يوصل»!

عند قراءة البطولة بالأرقام، تظهر عدة مؤشرات:

- المنتخبات الإفريقية العربية حصدت نقاطًا أكثر.

- سجلت أهدافًا أكثر.

- استقبلت أهدافًا أقل.

- امتلكت معدل تحويل فرص أفضل.

- حافظت على تنظيم دفاعي أعلى.

- ظهر لاعبوها بمستوى بدني وتكتيكي أكثر استقرارًا.

- أما منتخبات آسيا العربية، فقد امتلك بعضها نسب استحواذ جيدة، لكن دون ترجمة حقيقية إلى فرص أو أهداف، وهو ما جعل الاستحواذ مجرد رقم لا يغير النتائج.

حين زأرت إفريقيا بالعبور الثلاثي.. وودع عرب آسيا بـ«لا صدى يوصل»!

لماذا تفوقت إفريقيا؟

لم يكن التفوق الإفريقي صدفة، بل نتيجة تراكم سنوات من العمل.

أبرز الأسباب:

أولًا: كثرة اللاعبين المحترفين في أقوى الدوريات الأوروبية.

ثانيًا: استقرار الأجهزة الفنية وعدم تغييرها باستمرار.

ثالثًا: امتلاك خبرة كبيرة في البطولات الكبرى.

رابعًا: جودة الحلول الهجومية والقدرة على استغلال الفرص.

خامسًا: وجود شخصية تنافسية واضحة أمام المنتخبات الكبيرة.

حين زأرت إفريقيا بالعبور الثلاثي.. وودع عرب آسيا بـ«لا صدى يوصل»!

ماذا ينقص آسيا العربية؟

رغم التطور الملحوظ في البنية التحتية والاستثمار الرياضي، فإن النتائج تؤكد وجود عدة تحديات، أبرزها:

- الحاجة إلى رفع جودة المنافسة المحلية.

- زيادة عدد اللاعبين المحترفين في أوروبا.

- تطوير العمل التكتيكي.

- تحسين الفاعلية الهجومية.

- الحفاظ على الاستقرار الفني لفترات أطول.

مباريات العرب في دور الـ32

الأنظار تتجه الآن إلى ممثلي العرب الثلاثة في الأدوار الإقصائية، حيث يسعى كل من المغرب ومصر والجزائر إلى مواصلة المشوار، وكتابة فصل جديد في تاريخ الكرة العربية.

وتبقى الآمال الأكبر معلقة على المغرب، الذي يمتلك الخبرة والثقة بعد إنجاز مونديال قطر، فيما تبدو مصر والجزائر قادرتين على المنافسة إذا حافظتا على الانضباط الدفاعي واستثمرتا الفرص أمام المرمى.

من كان الأفضل عربيًا؟

يمكن ترتيب المنتخبات العربية في البطولة حتى الآن وفق المستوى العام على النحو التالي:

1.المغرب

2.مصر

3.الجزائر

4.تونس

5.السعودية

6.العراق

7.الأردن

8.قطر

ماذا تقول البطولة عن مستقبل الكرة العربية؟

لا يمكن الحكم على الكرة العربية من خلال بطولة واحدة، لكن مونديال 2026 قدم رسالة واضحة؛ فمجرد الوصول إلى كأس العالم لم يعد إنجازًا كافيًا، بل أصبح المطلوب هو المنافسة في الأدوار الإقصائية.

التجربة المغربية تؤكد أن المشروع طويل الأمد يصنع الفارق، بينما تشير تجربتا مصر والجزائر إلى أهمية المزج بين الاحتراف الخارجي والاستقرار الفني. وفي المقابل، تحتاج المنتخبات الآسيوية العربية إلى تحويل الاستثمارات الكبيرة في البنية التحتية والدوريات إلى نتائج ملموسة على المستوى الدولي.

الطريق نحو المنافسة العالمية لا يمر فقط عبر زيادة عدد المشاركين في كأس العالم، بل عبر بناء أجيال قادرة على الاستمرار، وتطوير منظومات فنية تضمن أن يصبح بلوغ الأدوار المتقدمة هدفًا متكررًا، لا استثناءً.