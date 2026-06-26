قدّم عثمان ديمبيلي عرضاً استثنائياً في كأس العالم 2026، بعدما دوّن اسمه بين أسرع أصحاب «الهاتريك» في تاريخ البطولة، بتسجيله ثلاثة أهداف خلال أول 32 دقيقة فقط من مباراة فرنسا.


ولم تكن الثلاثية مجرد تألق عابر، بل وضعت النجم الفرنسي في المركز الثاني تاريخياً ضمن قائمة أسرع اللاعبين تسجيلاً لثلاثية في مباراة واحدة بكأس العالم، خلف النمساوي إريك بروبست الذي احتاج إلى 24 دقيقة فقط لهز شباك تشيكوسلوفاكيا في مونديال 1954.


وبهذا الإنجاز، اقترب ديمبيلي من رقم ظل صامداً لأكثر من سبعة عقود، مؤكداً حضوره كأحد أبرز نجوم البطولة الحالية، بعدما حسم المباراة مبكراً بأداء هجومي خاطف أربك المنافس منذ الدقائق الأولى.


وتعكس هذه الثلاثية القوة الهجومية التي يتمتع بها المنتخب الفرنسي في النسخة الحالية، فيما أضاف ديمبيلي صفحة جديدة إلى سجله الدولي، وواحداً من أبرز الأرقام الفردية في مونديال 2026.