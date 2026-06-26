Ousmane Dembélé delivered an exceptional performance in the 2026 World Cup, marking his name among the fastest hat-trick scorers in the tournament's history by scoring three goals within the first 32 minutes of the match against France.



The hat-trick was not just a fleeting brilliance; it placed the French star in second place historically among the fastest players to score a hat-trick in a single World Cup match, behind Austrian Eric Probst, who needed only 24 minutes to find the net against Czechoslovakia in the 1954 World Cup.



With this achievement, Dembélé came close to a record that has stood for more than seven decades, confirming his presence as one of the standout stars of the current tournament, having settled the match early with a swift attacking performance that unsettled the opponent from the very first minutes.



This hat-trick reflects the attacking strength of the French national team in this edition, while Dembélé added a new page to his international record, along with one of the most notable individual statistics in the 2026 World Cup.