It was not just ordinary images that passed across phone screens; they were enough to ignite a volcano of interaction and overwhelming debate, after the Egyptian media personality Maha El-Sagheer made her first official appearance wearing a full hijab, in a look that caught everyone's attention and sparked a storm of questions during a warm family celebration for her birthday.

This dramatic step came after a mysterious "digital cleansing," as Maha El-Sagheer suddenly deleted her old photos and videos in her previous outfits from her official Instagram account, a move that left millions wondering: Has the former wife of El-Sakka decided to retire her old lifestyle and enter a completely new religious phase?

The audience and followers widely circulated images of her in hijab, linking this sudden transformation to a series of crushing crises and nightmares that the Egyptian media personality has experienced over the past months, which began with:

The earthquake of divorce and 26 years: Maha El-Sagheer's name had topped the headlines in May 2025, following the shocking and official announcement of her final separation from action star Ahmed El-Sakka, bitterly closing the curtain on a historic marriage that lasted nearly 26 years and produced three children, a news that shook the artistic community at the time.

The scandal of the artworks and the judiciary: Just as she was recovering from the shock of divorce, she faced a severe legal crisis after being accused of violating the intellectual property rights of foreign visual artists and claiming their global paintings as her own, a hot case that reached the courts and sparked a wave of harsh criticism against her on social media.

With her latest appearance in hijab, the audience was divided across social media platforms in analyzing the scene, with some seeing her hijab and deletion of photos as a silent message and the beginning of a blank page away from the noise of crises, while others considered it a desire to disappear and find peace after a long period of media and legal pursuits that placed her under the guillotine of public attack.