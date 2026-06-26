لم تكن مجرد صور عادية مرت على شاشات الهواتف، بل كانت كفيلة بتفجير بركان من التفاعل والجدل الجارف، بعدما أطلت الإعلامية المصرية مها الصغير على جمهورها ومتابعيها بأول ظهور رسمي لها وهي ترتدي الحجاب كاملاً، في إطلالة خطفت الأنظار وأثارت عاصفة من التساؤلات خلال احتفال عائلي دافئ بعيد ميلادها.

هذه الخطوة المدوية جاءت بعد «تطهير رقمي» غامض، حيث قامت مها الصغير فجأة بحذف صورها ومقاطع الفيديو القديمة بملابسها السابقة من حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، وهو التصرف الذي دفع الملايين للتساؤل بحيرة: هل قررت زوجة السقا السابقة اعتزال نمط حياتها القديم والدخول في مرحلة دينية جديدة تماماً؟

الجمهور والمتابعون تداولوا صور الحجاب على نطاق واسع، وربطوا هذا التحول المفاجئ بسلسلة الأزمات الطاحنة والكوابيس التي عاشتها الإعلامية المصرية خلال الأشهر الماضية، والتي بدأت بـ:

  • زلزال الطلاق والـ 26 عاماً: كان اسم مها الصغير قد تصدر عناوين الأخبار المشتعلة في مايو 2025، بعد الإعلان الرسمي والصادم عن انفصالها النهائي عن نجم الأكشن أحمد السقا، ليسدل الستار بمرارة على زواج تاريخي استمر نحو 26 عاماً وأثمر عن 3 أبناء، وهو الخبر الذي هز الوسط الفني حينها.
  • فضيحة اللوحات الفنية والقضاء: لم تكد تستفيق من صدمة الطلاق، حتى واجهت أزمة قضائية حادة بعد اتهامها بانتهاك حقوق ملكية فنانين تشكيليين أجانب، ونسب لوحاتهم العالمية لنفسها، وهي القضية الساخنة التي وصلت إلى ساحات المحاكم وفجرت موجة انتقادات لاذعة ضدها على السوشيال ميديا.

ومع ظهورها الأحدث بالحجاب، انقسم الجمهور عبر منصات التواصل في تحليل المشهد، بين من رأى في حجابها وحذف صورها رسالة صامتة وبداية لصفحة بيضاء بعيداً عن صخب الأزمات، ومن اعتبرها رغبة في الاختفاء والهدوء بعد فترة طويلة من الملاحقات الإعلامية والقضائية التي وضعتها تحت مقصلة الهجوم الجماهيري.