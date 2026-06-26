The loss suffered by the South Korean national team against their South African counterpart, with a score of one goal to none, in the final match of the group stage for Group A in the 2026 World Cup, sparked outrage in the sports community in Korea, where fans demanded the resolution of many issues, the foremost being the dismissal of head coach Hong Myung-bo, who faced a storm of sharp criticism and increasing calls for his immediate resignation.



This defeat not only jeopardized the hopes of the "Korean Taeguk Warriors" for qualification but also ignited widespread fan anger, manifested in the launch of a public petition demanding the coach's dismissal and the reform of the Korean Football Association's system.



The most controversial decision that ignited the crisis before the starting whistle was keeping the team captain and former Tottenham star, Son Heung-min, 33 years old, on the bench for the first time in his long international career.



Although Son did not score in the opening victory against the Czech Republic and was absent from scoring in the second loss against Mexico, the decision to exclude him was considered an uncalculated gamble by the coach, especially since the Korean team only needed a draw against South Africa, which is theoretically the weakest in the group, to secure second place and direct qualification.



Food Poisoning



For their part, Korean media and journalists described the performance as disappointing and lifeless, to the extent that one journalist likened the catastrophic technical decline in the press conference to a case of mass food poisoning affecting the team.



The fans' petition also challenged the legitimacy of Coach Hong's appointment from the outset, stating in the petition's statement that the official selection process by the Korean Football Association was effectively ignored, rendering the appointment fundamentally illegitimate.