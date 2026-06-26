تسببت الخسارة التي مني بها المنتخب الكوري الجنوبي من أمام نظيره جنوب أفريقيا بهدف دون مقابل ضمن ختام دور المجموعات لحساب المجموعة الأولى في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، بانفجار الغضب في الشارع الرياضي بكوريا، الذين طالبوا بحل العديد من الأمور، أولاها إقالة المدير الفني هونغ ميونغ بو الذي واجه عاصفة من الانتقادات الحادة ودعوات متصاعدة للتنحي فوراً.


ولم تضع هذه الهزيمة آمال «الشمشون الكوري» في التأهل على المحك فحسب، بل فجرت غضباً جماهيرياً عارماً تجسد في إطلاق عريضة شعبية تطالب بإقالة المدرب وإصلاح منظومة الاتحاد الكوري لكرة القدم.


وكان القرار الأكثر إثارة للجدل، والذي أشعل فتيل الأزمة قبل صافرة البداية، هو إبقاء قائد الفريق ونجم توتنهام السابق، سون هيونغ مين، والبالغ من العمر 33 عاماً، على مقاعد البدلاء للمرة الأولى في مسيرته الدولية الطويلة.


ورغم أن سون لم يسجل في الفوز الافتتاحي أمام التشيك، وغاب عن التهديف في الخسارة الثانية ضد المكسيك، إلا أن قرار استبعاده اعتبر مغامرة غير محسوبة من المدرب، خاصة أن المنتخب الكوري كان بحاجة لنقطة التعادل فقط أمام جنوب أفريقيا، والتي تعد نظرياً الأضعف في المجموعة لضمان المركز الثاني والتأهل المباشر.


تسمم غذائي


من جانبه وصفت وسائل إعلام وصحفيون كوريون الأداء بأنه مخيّب للآمال وبلا روح، لدرجة أن أحد الصحفيين شبّه التراجع الفني الكارثي في المؤتمر الصحافي بحالة تسمم غذائي جماعي أصاب الفريق.


كما طعنت عريضة المشجعين في شرعية تعيين المدرب هونغ منذ البداية، وجاء في بيان العريضة، وتم تجاهل عملية الاختيار الرسمية لاتحاد كرة القدم الكوري بشكل فعلي، مما يجعل التعيين غير شرعي أساساً.