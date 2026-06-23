بات البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، أول لاعب يسجل أهدافاً في ست نسخ متتالية من بطولات كأس العالم، كما رفع اللاعب رصيده من الأهداف في بطولات كأس العالم إلى 10 أهداف، كما وصل إلى هدفه رقم 975 في مسيرته كلاعب كرة قدم محترف، بعد أن قاد منتخب بلاده لفوز مستحق على أوزبكستان بخمسة أهداف دون رد، اليوم، في ثانية مباريات المنتخبين في المجموعة الـ11 من بطولة كأس العالم 2026 بملعب هيوستن بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.


وسجل رونالدو هدفين من جملة أهداف منتخب بلاده الخمسة في الدقيقتين (7 و39)، فيما جاءت بقية الأهداف عن طريق نونو مينديز في الدقيقة (17)، وعبدالواحد نعمتوف بالخطأ في مرمى فريقه (60)، ورافائيل لياو في الدقيقة (87).


وبهذه النتيجة يرفع منتخب البرتغال رصيده إلى أربع نقاط في صدارة المجموعة فيما يبقى منتخب أوزبكستان دون رصيد، وليخرج «رونالدو» بـ6 مكاسب من اللقاء.


1- أكبر لاعب في المونديال يسجل هدفين في مباراة.


2- أول لاعب في التاريخ يسجل في 6 نسخ.


3- سجل 10 أهداف في تاريخ مشاركاته المونديالية.


4- سجل 975 هدافاً في مسيرته الاحترافية.


5- هداف المنتخب البرتغالي في تاريخ المونديال.


6- سجل 145 هدفاً كأكثر لاعب تسجيلاً للأهداف الدولية.