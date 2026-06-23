Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score goals in six consecutive editions of the World Cup, raising his total number of goals in World Cup tournaments to 10. He also reached his 975th career goal as a professional football player after leading his national team to a well-deserved victory over Uzbekistan with a score of five goals to none today, in the second match of both teams in Group 11 of the 2026 World Cup at the Houston stadium in the United States.



Ronaldo scored two of his national team's five goals in the 7th and 39th minutes, while the other goals came from Nuno Mendes in the 17th minute, Abdulwahid Nematov with an own goal in the 60th minute, and Rafael Leão in the 87th minute.



With this result, the Portugal national team raises its points to four at the top of the group, while Uzbekistan remains without any points, and "Ronaldo" exits the match with six achievements.



1- The oldest player in the World Cup to score two goals in a match.



2- The first player in history to score in six editions.



3- Scored 10 goals in his World Cup appearances.



4- Scored 975 goals in his professional career.



5- The top scorer for the Portuguese national team in World Cup history.



6- Scored 145 goals as the player with the most international goals.