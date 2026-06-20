قدمت مشجعة من أوروغواي اعتذارها للجمهور السعودي بعد الجدل الذي أثاره مقطع فيديو متداول خلال منافسات كأس العالم 2026، مؤكدة أن حديثها أخرج من سياقه الحقيقي، وأنها لم تقصد الإساءة للمنتخب السعودي أو جماهيره.
وقالت في مقطع مصور موجه للجمهور السعودي: مرحباً بكل أهل السعودية، وأود أن أعتذر إذا شعرتم بالإهانة بسبب ردة فعل بعض مشجعي أوروغواي تجاه السعوديين.
وأوضحت أن ثقافة التشجيع في بعض دول أمريكا اللاتينية تعتمد على السخرية والفكاهة واستخدام تعبيرات دارجة قد يساء فهمها خارج سياقها المحلي، مضيفة أنها لم تقل شيئاً مسيئاً عن حارس مرمى المنتخب السعودي.
وأكدت أن حديثها كان مجرد مزحة حول تألق الحارس السعودي في التصدي للهجمات، مشيرة إلى أنها استخدمت تعبيراً شائعاً في بلدها، لكنه لا يحمل أي إساءة للحارس أو للشعب السعودي.
وأضافت أن ما حدث كان نتيجة سوء فهم للكلمات المتداولة، مؤكدة أنها التقت عدداً من المشجعين السعوديين في مهرجان الجماهير، وتبادلوا القمصان في أجواء ودية.
واختتمت حديثها بتأكيد أن العلاقة بين الطرفين عادت إلى طبيعتها، وأنها احتفظت بانطباع إيجابي عن الجماهير السعودية التي وصفتها بالرائعة.
A supporter from Uruguay apologized to the Saudi audience after the controversy sparked by a viral video during the 2026 World Cup, confirming that her comments were taken out of their true context and that she did not intend to offend the Saudi team or its fans.
She said in a video directed to the Saudi audience: "Hello to all the people of Saudi Arabia, and I would like to apologize if you felt offended by the reaction of some Uruguayan fans towards the Saudis."
She explained that the culture of cheering in some Latin American countries relies on sarcasm and humor and the use of colloquial expressions that may be misunderstood outside their local context, adding that she did not say anything offensive about the Saudi goalkeeper.
She emphasized that her remarks were merely a joke about the Saudi goalkeeper's brilliance in thwarting attacks, noting that she used a common expression in her country, but it carries no offense towards the goalkeeper or the Saudi people.
She added that what happened was a result of a misunderstanding of the words exchanged, confirming that she met several Saudi fans at the fan festival, and they exchanged jerseys in a friendly atmosphere.
She concluded her remarks by affirming that the relationship between the two sides has returned to normal and that she has retained a positive impression of the Saudi fans, whom she described as wonderful.