قدمت مشجعة من أوروغواي اعتذارها للجمهور السعودي بعد الجدل الذي أثاره مقطع فيديو متداول خلال منافسات كأس العالم 2026، مؤكدة أن حديثها أخرج من سياقه الحقيقي، وأنها لم تقصد الإساءة للمنتخب السعودي أو جماهيره.


وقالت في مقطع مصور موجه للجمهور السعودي: مرحباً بكل أهل السعودية، وأود أن أعتذر إذا شعرتم بالإهانة بسبب ردة فعل بعض مشجعي أوروغواي تجاه السعوديين.


وأوضحت أن ثقافة التشجيع في بعض دول أمريكا اللاتينية تعتمد على السخرية والفكاهة واستخدام تعبيرات دارجة قد يساء فهمها خارج سياقها المحلي، مضيفة أنها لم تقل شيئاً مسيئاً عن حارس مرمى المنتخب السعودي.


وأكدت أن حديثها كان مجرد مزحة حول تألق الحارس السعودي في التصدي للهجمات، مشيرة إلى أنها استخدمت تعبيراً شائعاً في بلدها، لكنه لا يحمل أي إساءة للحارس أو للشعب السعودي.


وأضافت أن ما حدث كان نتيجة سوء فهم للكلمات المتداولة، مؤكدة أنها التقت عدداً من المشجعين السعوديين في مهرجان الجماهير، وتبادلوا القمصان في أجواء ودية.


واختتمت حديثها بتأكيد أن العلاقة بين الطرفين عادت إلى طبيعتها، وأنها احتفظت بانطباع إيجابي عن الجماهير السعودية التي وصفتها بالرائعة.