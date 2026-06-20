A supporter from Uruguay apologized to the Saudi audience after the controversy sparked by a viral video during the 2026 World Cup, confirming that her comments were taken out of their true context and that she did not intend to offend the Saudi team or its fans.



She said in a video directed to the Saudi audience: "Hello to all the people of Saudi Arabia, and I would like to apologize if you felt offended by the reaction of some Uruguayan fans towards the Saudis."



She explained that the culture of cheering in some Latin American countries relies on sarcasm and humor and the use of colloquial expressions that may be misunderstood outside their local context, adding that she did not say anything offensive about the Saudi goalkeeper.



She emphasized that her remarks were merely a joke about the Saudi goalkeeper's brilliance in thwarting attacks, noting that she used a common expression in her country, but it carries no offense towards the goalkeeper or the Saudi people.



She added that what happened was a result of a misunderstanding of the words exchanged, confirming that she met several Saudi fans at the fan festival, and they exchanged jerseys in a friendly atmosphere.



She concluded her remarks by affirming that the relationship between the two sides has returned to normal and that she has retained a positive impression of the Saudi fans, whom she described as wonderful.