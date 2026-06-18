سجل النجم الكولومبي «لويس دياز» اسمه في تاريخ كأس العالم من جديد، بعدما أصبح أول لاعب من كولومبيا يسجل هدفًا ويصنع آخر في مباراة واحدة بالمونديال منذ «جيمس رودريغيز» أمام اليابان في نسخة 2014.


وجاء هذا الإنجاز خلال مواجهة منتخب كولومبيا أمام أوزبكستان في الجولة الأولى من منافسات كأس العالم 2026، حيث لعب دياز دور البطولة في انتصار منتخب بلاده، مؤكدًا قيمته الفنية الكبيرة وتأثيره المباشر على الأداء الهجومي للفريق وحصوله على أفضل لاعب في المباراة بتقييم 8.3،


وأعاد دياز بهذا التألق ذكريات الجيل الذهبي للمنتخب الكولومبي، ليقود منتخب بلاده إلى بداية قوية في البطولة ويبعث برسالة واضحة حول طموحات كولومبيا في النسخة الحالية من المونديال.