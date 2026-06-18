The Colombian star "Luis Díaz" has etched his name in World Cup history once again, becoming the first player from Colombia to score one goal and assist another in a single match at the World Cup since "James Rodríguez" did so against Japan in the 2014 edition.



This achievement came during Colombia's match against Uzbekistan in the first round of the 2026 World Cup, where Díaz played a starring role in his country's victory, confirming his significant technical value and direct impact on the team's attacking performance, earning him the title of Man of the Match with a rating of 8.3.



With this brilliance, Díaz revived memories of the golden generation of the Colombian national team, leading his country to a strong start in the tournament and sending a clear message about Colombia's ambitions in the current edition of the World Cup.