The Argentina national team kicked off its journey in the 2026 World Cup with a resounding victory over their Algerian counterparts, thanks to a historic hat-trick from their captain Lionel Messi, which placed the tango team at the top of the group early on.



Messi not only smiled at the fans before the match but also returned to score 3 goals, raising his World Cup tally to 16, equaling the record of German legend Miroslav Klose at the top of the all-time World Cup scorers list.



The little genius's hat-trick was a strong warning to all teams: Argentina entered the tournament to defend its title, and their captain is just one goal away from claiming the throne of World Cup top scorers in history.