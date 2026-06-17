استهلت منتخب الأرجنتين مشوارها في كأس العالم 2026 بفوز عريض على نظيرة الجزائري، بفضل هاتريك تاريخي من قائدها ليونيل ميسي، وضع التانغو في صدارة المجموعة مبكراً.


ميسي لم يكتفِ بابتسامته للجماهير قبل المباراة، بل عاد ليسجل 3 أهداف رفعت رصيده المونديالي للهدف رقم 16، ليعادل رقم الأسطورة الألماني ميروسلاف كلوزه في صدارة هدافي كأس العالم التاريخيين.


ثلاثية البرغوث كانت إنذاراً شديد اللهجة لكل المنتخبات: الأرجنتين دخلت البطولة للحفاظ على لقبها ، وقائدها على بعد هدف واحد فقط من الانفراد بعرش هدافي المونديال عبر التاريخ.