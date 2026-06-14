The Qatari national team recorded its first point in the history of its World Cup participations, after a thrilling 1-1 draw against Switzerland yesterday (Saturday), in the first round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.



Switzerland took the lead first with a penalty in the first half and maintained a field advantage throughout the match, but the "Maroon" refused to give up, intensifying their pressure in the final minutes until defender Khoukhi Boualam managed to snatch a dramatic equalizer with a precise header in the 94th minute, igniting joy among the Qatari fans.



With this point, Qatar closed the chapter on the 2022 World Cup, in which they lost all three of their matches, and began the 2026 edition positively, boosting their hopes of qualifying for the next round.