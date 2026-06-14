سجل المنتخب القطري أول نقطة في تاريخ مشاركاته بكأس العالم، بعد تعادل مثير 1-1 أمام سويسرا، أمس (السبت)، ضمن الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات لمونديال 2026.


تقدمت سويسرا أولاً من ركلة جزاء في الشوط الأول، وفرضت أفضلية ميدانية طوال اللقاء، لكن «العنابي» رفض الاستسلام، وكثف ضغطه في الدقائق الأخيرة حتى نجح المدافع خوخي بوعلام في خطف التعادل القاتل برأسية متقنة بالدقيقة 94، ليشعل فرحة الجماهير القطرية.


وبهذه النقطة، طوت قطر صفحة مونديال 2022 الذي خسرت فيه مبارياتها الثلاث، وبدأت نسخة 2026 بإيجابية تعزز آمالها في التأهل للدور القادم.