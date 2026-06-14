سجل المنتخب القطري أول نقطة في تاريخ مشاركاته بكأس العالم، بعد تعادل مثير 1-1 أمام سويسرا، أمس (السبت)، ضمن الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات لمونديال 2026.
تقدمت سويسرا أولاً من ركلة جزاء في الشوط الأول، وفرضت أفضلية ميدانية طوال اللقاء، لكن «العنابي» رفض الاستسلام، وكثف ضغطه في الدقائق الأخيرة حتى نجح المدافع خوخي بوعلام في خطف التعادل القاتل برأسية متقنة بالدقيقة 94، ليشعل فرحة الجماهير القطرية.
وبهذه النقطة، طوت قطر صفحة مونديال 2022 الذي خسرت فيه مبارياتها الثلاث، وبدأت نسخة 2026 بإيجابية تعزز آمالها في التأهل للدور القادم.
The Qatari national team recorded its first point in the history of its World Cup participations, after a thrilling 1-1 draw against Switzerland yesterday (Saturday), in the first round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.
Switzerland took the lead first with a penalty in the first half and maintained a field advantage throughout the match, but the "Maroon" refused to give up, intensifying their pressure in the final minutes until defender Khoukhi Boualam managed to snatch a dramatic equalizer with a precise header in the 94th minute, igniting joy among the Qatari fans.
With this point, Qatar closed the chapter on the 2022 World Cup, in which they lost all three of their matches, and began the 2026 edition positively, boosting their hopes of qualifying for the next round.