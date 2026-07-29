زيارة الوفاء.. جيسوس ضيفاً عزيزاً في معسكر «العالمي»

The Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus visited the Al-Nassr team delegation during the training camp held in Lisbon, just two months after his departure from leading (the global team).

Jesus had taken over the coaching of Al-Nassr last season (2025-2026) and led the team to win the Saudi Roshan League title after a long absence.

Al-Nassr's account on the (X) platform shared photos from Jesus's visit to the team's delegation in Portugal, commenting: "A dear guest visited us today... he loves the Al-Nassrians, and they love him."

The Saudi league champion's account also posted other pictures of Jesus talking with Al-Nassr's new coach Ange Postecoglou, writing: "The mission has been handed over to lead Al-Nassr... from Jesus to Ange."

Al-Nassr played a friendly match against the Spanish team Merida yesterday (Tuesday) as part of its preparations for the upcoming 2026-2027 season, with the match ending in favor of (the global team) 2-0.