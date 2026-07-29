زيارة الوفاء.. جيسوس ضيفاً عزيزاً في معسكر «العالمي»

زار المدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس بعثة فريق النصر خلال المعسكر الإعدادي المقام في لشبونة، بعد شهرين فقط من رحيله عن قيادة (العالمي).
وكان جيسوس قد تولى تدريب النصر في الموسم الماضي (2025-2026)، وقاد الفريق إلى التتويج بلقب دوري روشن السعودي بعد غياب طويل.
ونشر حساب النصر على منصة (إكس) صوراً من زيارة جيسوس لبعثة الفريق في البرتغال، وعلق: «ضيـفٌ عزيز زارنا اليوم.. يُحب النصراويين، ويحبّونه».
كما نشر حساب بطل الدوري السعودي صوراً أخرى من حديث جيسوس مع المدرب الجديد للنصر أنجي بوستيكوغلو، وكتب: «المهمة سُلّمت لقيادة النصر.. من جيسوس إلى آنج».
وكان النصر قد لعب مباراة ودية أمام ميريدا الإسباني، أمس (الثلاثاء)، ضمن استعداداته لانطلاق الموسم الجديد 2026-2027 انتهت المباراة لصالح (العالمي) 2/0.
The Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus visited the Al-Nassr team delegation during the training camp held in Lisbon, just two months after his departure from leading (the global team).
Jesus had taken over the coaching of Al-Nassr last season (2025-2026) and led the team to win the Saudi Roshan League title after a long absence.
Al-Nassr's account on the (X) platform shared photos from Jesus's visit to the team's delegation in Portugal, commenting: "A dear guest visited us today... he loves the Al-Nassrians, and they love him."
The Saudi league champion's account also posted other pictures of Jesus talking with Al-Nassr's new coach Ange Postecoglou, writing: "The mission has been handed over to lead Al-Nassr... from Jesus to Ange."
Al-Nassr played a friendly match against the Spanish team Merida yesterday (Tuesday) as part of its preparations for the upcoming 2026-2027 season, with the match ending in favor of (the global team) 2-0.