زار المدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس بعثة فريق النصر خلال المعسكر الإعدادي المقام في لشبونة، بعد شهرين فقط من رحيله عن قيادة (العالمي).

وكان جيسوس قد تولى تدريب النصر في الموسم الماضي (2025-2026)، وقاد الفريق إلى التتويج بلقب دوري روشن السعودي بعد غياب طويل.

زيارة الوفاء.. جيسوس ضيفاً عزيزاً في معسكر «العالمي»

ونشر حساب النصر على منصة (إكس) صوراً من زيارة جيسوس لبعثة الفريق في البرتغال، وعلق: «ضيـفٌ عزيز زارنا اليوم.. يُحب النصراويين، ويحبّونه».

كما نشر حساب بطل الدوري السعودي صوراً أخرى من حديث جيسوس مع المدرب الجديد للنصر أنجي بوستيكوغلو، وكتب: «المهمة سُلّمت لقيادة النصر.. من جيسوس إلى آنج».

زيارة الوفاء.. جيسوس ضيفاً عزيزاً في معسكر «العالمي»

وكان النصر قد لعب مباراة ودية أمام ميريدا الإسباني، أمس (الثلاثاء)، ضمن استعداداته لانطلاق الموسم الجديد 2026-2027 انتهت المباراة لصالح (العالمي) 2/0.