تواصلاً لانفراد «عكاظ» بالكشف عن نية النادي الأهلي إلغاء الألعاب المختلفة في النادي كافة والاكتفاء بلعبة كرة القدم، كشفت مصادر «عكاظ» أن اتحادات كرة السلة وكرة الطائرة وكرة اليد قامت بتحركات واسعة خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية وعقدت اجتماعات عدة مع المسؤولين في شركة النادي الأهلي لمحاولة إيجاد الحلول اللازمة لثني النادي عن قراره بإلغاء الألعاب، فيما أفادت المصادر بأن المسؤولين في النادي الأهلي ما زالوا مصرين على قرارهم ولم يتراجعوا عنه حتى اللحظة.


وأفصح مصدر رسمي في اتحاد كرة السلة لـ«عكاظ» عن أن الاتحاد لم يتلقَّ طلباً رسمياً من النادي الأهلي حتى اللحظة يفيد برغبتهم في إلغاء اللعبة، لكنه أكد أن مسؤولي الاتحاد اجتمعوا بالفعل مع الرئيس التنفيذي للنادي الأهلي فابريس بوكيه بعد ظهور أخبار نية النادي إلغاء اللعبة في محاولة لاستيضاح الأمر، ولم ينفِ الرئيس التنفيذي تلك الرغبة لكنه أكد أن قرار التراجع عن إلغاء الألعاب من اختصاص اللجنة التنفيذية بالنادي.


الجدير بالذكر أن النادي الأهلي يعتبر أكثر الأندية السعودية تحقيقاً للألقاب والمنجزات في الألعاب المختلفة، إذ تجاوزت بطولاته وفقاً للإحصاءات الرسمية 1300 بطولة، وقرار إلغاء تلك الألعاب سيطوي إرثاً تاريخياً كبيراً لنادٍ لم تغب عن خزائنه البطولات في الألعاب المختلفة لسنوات طوال.