Continuing with the exclusive report by "Okaz" about the intention of Al-Ahli Club to cancel all its various sports and focus solely on football, sources from "Okaz" revealed that the basketball, volleyball, and handball federations have made extensive efforts in the past few days and held several meetings with the officials at Al-Ahli Club to try to find solutions to dissuade the club from its decision to cancel these sports. Meanwhile, sources indicated that the officials at Al-Ahli Club remain steadfast in their decision and have not reversed it up to this moment.



An official source in the Basketball Federation told "Okaz" that the federation has not yet received an official request from Al-Ahli Club regarding their desire to cancel the sport. However, he confirmed that federation officials did meet with the CEO of Al-Ahli Club, Fabrice Bouka, after news emerged about the club's intention to cancel the sport in an attempt to clarify the matter. The CEO did not deny this desire but confirmed that the decision to reverse the cancellation of the sports is the responsibility of the club's executive committee.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Ahli Club is considered the most successful club in Saudi Arabia in terms of titles and achievements across various sports, with its championships exceeding 1300 according to official statistics. The decision to cancel these sports would close a significant historical legacy for a club that has not seen its trophy cabinet empty in various sports for many years.