كشف الحكم الإيطالي الأسطوري بيرلويجي كولينا كواليس تحضيره لإدارة نهائي كأس العالم 2002 بين البرازيل وألمانيا، مؤكداً أن الاحترافية الحقيقية تبدأ قبل صافرة البداية.
وقال كولينا في تصريحات نقلتها وسائل إعلام عالمية: «أتذكر عندما طُلب مني إدارة نهائي كأس العالم 2002، بين البرازيل وألمانيا، كان عليّ أن أطلب أشرطة فيديو لمباريات المنتخبين».
وأضاف: «أغلقت على نفسي غرفتي لمدة يوم ونصف، أدوّن الملاحظات وأشاهد كل دقيقة من كل مباراة».
وشدد كولينا على فلسفته التحكيمية قائلاً: «لأن هدف الحكم هو أن يكون متقدماً بخطوة واحدة، وأن يعرف ما الذي سيحدث قبل أن يحدث».
وأكد كولينا أن هذا الأسلوب في التحضير كان منتخب البرازيل«غير معتاد إلى حدٍ كبير» في ذلك الوقت، لكنه مع ذلك فخور بأن ما فعله أصبح اليوم «جزءاً طبيعياً من إعداد الحكام» في مختلف البطولات.
ويُعتبر نهائي 2002، الذي انتهى بفوز البرازيل 2-0، من أبرز المباريات التي أدارها كولينا، ويُستشهد به كنموذج للتحكيم الهادئ والحاسم في المحافل الكبرى.
The legendary Italian referee Pierluigi Collina revealed the behind-the-scenes preparation for officiating the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany, emphasizing that true professionalism begins before the starting whistle.
Collina said in statements reported by global media: “I remember when I was asked to officiate the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany, I had to request video tapes of the matches of both teams.”
He added: “I locked myself in my room for a day and a half, taking notes and watching every minute of every match.”
Collina emphasized his refereeing philosophy, stating: “Because the referee's goal is to be one step ahead and to know what will happen before it happens.”
Collina confirmed that this preparation method was “quite unusual” for the Brazilian team at that time, but he is proud that what he did has now become “a natural part of referees' preparation” in various tournaments.
The 2002 final, which ended with Brazil winning 2-0, is considered one of the most notable matches officiated by Collina and is cited as a model for calm and decisive refereeing in major events.