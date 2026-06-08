كشف الحكم الإيطالي الأسطوري بيرلويجي كولينا كواليس تحضيره لإدارة نهائي كأس العالم 2002 بين البرازيل وألمانيا، مؤكداً أن الاحترافية الحقيقية تبدأ قبل صافرة البداية.


وقال كولينا في تصريحات نقلتها وسائل إعلام عالمية: «أتذكر عندما طُلب مني إدارة نهائي كأس العالم 2002، بين البرازيل وألمانيا، كان عليّ أن أطلب أشرطة فيديو لمباريات المنتخبين».


وأضاف: «أغلقت على نفسي غرفتي لمدة يوم ونصف، أدوّن الملاحظات وأشاهد كل دقيقة من كل مباراة».


وشدد كولينا على فلسفته التحكيمية قائلاً: «لأن هدف الحكم هو أن يكون متقدماً بخطوة واحدة، وأن يعرف ما الذي سيحدث قبل أن يحدث».


وأكد كولينا أن هذا الأسلوب في التحضير كان منتخب البرازيل«غير معتاد إلى حدٍ كبير» في ذلك الوقت، لكنه مع ذلك فخور بأن ما فعله أصبح اليوم «جزءاً طبيعياً من إعداد الحكام» في مختلف البطولات.


ويُعتبر نهائي 2002، الذي انتهى بفوز البرازيل 2-0، من أبرز المباريات التي أدارها كولينا، ويُستشهد به كنموذج للتحكيم الهادئ والحاسم في المحافل الكبرى.