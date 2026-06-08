The legendary Italian referee Pierluigi Collina revealed the behind-the-scenes preparation for officiating the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany, emphasizing that true professionalism begins before the starting whistle.



Collina said in statements reported by global media: “I remember when I was asked to officiate the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany, I had to request video tapes of the matches of both teams.”



He added: “I locked myself in my room for a day and a half, taking notes and watching every minute of every match.”



Collina emphasized his refereeing philosophy, stating: “Because the referee's goal is to be one step ahead and to know what will happen before it happens.”



Collina confirmed that this preparation method was “quite unusual” for the Brazilian team at that time, but he is proud that what he did has now become “a natural part of referees' preparation” in various tournaments.



The 2002 final, which ended with Brazil winning 2-0, is considered one of the most notable matches officiated by Collina and is cited as a model for calm and decisive refereeing in major events.