خاض المنتخب المصري مراناً صباحياً، اليوم (الإثنين)، قبل مغادرته إلى مدينة سبوكين الأمريكية، إذ سيقيم معسكراً لمدة 6 أيام ضمن برنامج الإعداد لنهائيات كأس العالم 2026.


وتؤدي بعثة «الفراعنة» تدريباتها على ملعب جامعة جونزاجا في سبوكين، قبل أن تتوجه إلى سياتل يوم 13 يونيو الجاري، استعداداً للمباراة الافتتاحية في البطولة أمام منتخب بلجيكا يوم 15 يونيو.


وتشير التقديرات إلى أن بعثة المنتخب المصري ستقطع نحو 10 آلاف كيلومتر خلال مرحلة المجموعات فقط، في تحدٍّ لوجستي كبير يضاف إلى التحدي الفني.


ولا يقتصر هذا التحدي على اللاعبين، بل يمتد إلى الأجهزة الإدارية والطبية والفنية التي تعمل على مدار الساعة لضمان توفير أفضل الظروف الممكنة. ويشمل العمل تنسيق الرحلات الداخلية، تجهيز مقار الإقامة والتدريب، متابعة الجوانب الطبية والتغذية، وإدارة كافة التفاصيل اليومية المرتبطة بتحركات الفريق.


ويتنافس منتخب مصر في المجموعة السابعة إلى جانب منتخبات بلجيكا وإيران ونيوزيلندا.


وضمت قائمة الفراعنة المشاركة كوكبة من النجوم يتقدمهم: محمد الشناوي، محمد صلاح، عمر مرموش، أحمد سيد زيزو، إمام عاشور، محمود تريزيجيه، رامي ربيعة، محمد عبدالمنعم، وحمدي فتحي، إلى جانب مصطفى شوبير، المهدي سليمان، ومجموعة من العناصر الشابة.


ويأمل المنتخب المصري في تجاوز دور المجموعات لأول مرة في تاريخه، مستفيداً من خبرة نجومه المحترفين ودعم الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدير الفني حسام حسن.