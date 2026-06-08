The Egyptian national team held a morning training session today (Monday) before departing for Spokane, USA, where they will be holding a 6-day camp as part of their preparation program for the 2026 World Cup finals.



The "Pharaohs" delegation will train at Gonzaga University’s field in Spokane before heading to Seattle on June 13, in preparation for their opening match in the tournament against Belgium on June 15.



Estimates indicate that the Egyptian national team will cover about 10,000 kilometers during the group stage alone, presenting a significant logistical challenge in addition to the technical challenge.



This challenge is not limited to the players but extends to the administrative, medical, and technical staff who work around the clock to ensure the best possible conditions. Their work includes coordinating internal travel, preparing accommodation and training facilities, monitoring medical and nutritional aspects, and managing all daily details related to the team's movements.



The Egyptian team competes in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.



The Pharaohs' squad features a constellation of stars led by: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Imam Ashour, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim, and Hamdi Fathy, along with Mostafa Shobair, El-Mahdi Soliman, and a group of young talents.



The Egyptian national team hopes to advance past the group stage for the first time in its history, benefiting from the experience of its professional stars and the support of the coaching staff led by head coach Hossam Hassan.