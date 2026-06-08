خاض المنتخب المصري مراناً صباحياً، اليوم (الإثنين)، قبل مغادرته إلى مدينة سبوكين الأمريكية، إذ سيقيم معسكراً لمدة 6 أيام ضمن برنامج الإعداد لنهائيات كأس العالم 2026.
وتؤدي بعثة «الفراعنة» تدريباتها على ملعب جامعة جونزاجا في سبوكين، قبل أن تتوجه إلى سياتل يوم 13 يونيو الجاري، استعداداً للمباراة الافتتاحية في البطولة أمام منتخب بلجيكا يوم 15 يونيو.
وتشير التقديرات إلى أن بعثة المنتخب المصري ستقطع نحو 10 آلاف كيلومتر خلال مرحلة المجموعات فقط، في تحدٍّ لوجستي كبير يضاف إلى التحدي الفني.
ولا يقتصر هذا التحدي على اللاعبين، بل يمتد إلى الأجهزة الإدارية والطبية والفنية التي تعمل على مدار الساعة لضمان توفير أفضل الظروف الممكنة. ويشمل العمل تنسيق الرحلات الداخلية، تجهيز مقار الإقامة والتدريب، متابعة الجوانب الطبية والتغذية، وإدارة كافة التفاصيل اليومية المرتبطة بتحركات الفريق.
ويتنافس منتخب مصر في المجموعة السابعة إلى جانب منتخبات بلجيكا وإيران ونيوزيلندا.
وضمت قائمة الفراعنة المشاركة كوكبة من النجوم يتقدمهم: محمد الشناوي، محمد صلاح، عمر مرموش، أحمد سيد زيزو، إمام عاشور، محمود تريزيجيه، رامي ربيعة، محمد عبدالمنعم، وحمدي فتحي، إلى جانب مصطفى شوبير، المهدي سليمان، ومجموعة من العناصر الشابة.
ويأمل المنتخب المصري في تجاوز دور المجموعات لأول مرة في تاريخه، مستفيداً من خبرة نجومه المحترفين ودعم الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدير الفني حسام حسن.
The Egyptian national team held a morning training session today (Monday) before departing for Spokane, USA, where they will be holding a 6-day camp as part of their preparation program for the 2026 World Cup finals.
The "Pharaohs" delegation will train at Gonzaga University’s field in Spokane before heading to Seattle on June 13, in preparation for their opening match in the tournament against Belgium on June 15.
Estimates indicate that the Egyptian national team will cover about 10,000 kilometers during the group stage alone, presenting a significant logistical challenge in addition to the technical challenge.
This challenge is not limited to the players but extends to the administrative, medical, and technical staff who work around the clock to ensure the best possible conditions. Their work includes coordinating internal travel, preparing accommodation and training facilities, monitoring medical and nutritional aspects, and managing all daily details related to the team's movements.
The Egyptian team competes in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.
The Pharaohs' squad features a constellation of stars led by: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Imam Ashour, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim, and Hamdi Fathy, along with Mostafa Shobair, El-Mahdi Soliman, and a group of young talents.
The Egyptian national team hopes to advance past the group stage for the first time in its history, benefiting from the experience of its professional stars and the support of the coaching staff led by head coach Hossam Hassan.