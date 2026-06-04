The International Football Federation "FIFA" considers Saudi national team captain Salem Al-Dosari as one of the most prominent symbols of modern Saudi football, and a historical figure in the "Green's" World Cup participations. He is regarded as a legend for his team Al-Hilal and a captain with vast experience, having achieved many titles with them. "FIFA" has linked his name to the most important moments for Saudi Arabia in the World Cup, confirming that his name is "closely associated with the most prominent moments of Saudi Arabia in the World Cup" thanks to his decisive goals against Egypt in 2018 and Argentina in 2022, due to his technical skills and speed in dribbling through tight spaces. The "FIFA" website published two pictures of Al-Dosari's first and last appearances in the World Cup, and wrote the phrase "Years have passed like seconds" on its official site via the social media platform "x," alongside a group of distinguished players worldwide who have participated in multiple World Cups.



Al-Dosari stands on the brink of a new historic achievement that could place him alone at the top of the Saudi goal scorers in the history of the Green's World Cup participations.



Al-Dosari has three World Cup goals to his name, scored during his participations in the 2018 and 2022 editions, equaling the record of former Saudi national team captain Sami Al-Jaber, who had long held the title of the top scorer for the Green in the World Cup.



With Salem Al-Dosari's participation in the 2026 World Cup confirmed, the opportunity arises again for the Green star to write a new chapter in Saudi history, as scoring just one goal will be enough to grant him the title of the top Saudi goal scorer in the World Cup, surpassing a record that has stood for decades.



The significance of the anticipated achievement is not limited to breaking the historical record, but also lies in the fact that Al-Dosari has become one of the most prominent names associated with the memory of the Saudi national team in the World Cup, after scoring a historic goal against Argentina during the 2022 World Cup, in one of the tournament's most famous matches.



Today, after years of brilliance in the Green jersey, Salem Al-Dosari stands just one step away from reaching the peak alone, becoming the most prolific scorer of Saudi goals in World Cup history, and adding a new achievement to a career filled with moments that will remain etched in the memories of Saudi fans.



Will the 2026 World Cup witness the goal that grants Salem Al-Dosari the throne of Saudi goal scorers in the World Cup? The answer will be determined on the fields of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but it is certain that the captain of the Green has a golden opportunity to write his name in the annals of history in the grandest way possible.