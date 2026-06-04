يعتبر الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «FIFA» قائد المنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري، كأحد أبرز رموز كرة القدم السعودية الحديثة، وصاحب بصمة تاريخية في مشاركات «الأخضر» بكأس العالم، واعتباره أسطورة لفريقه الهلال وقائداً صاحب خبرة كبيرة حقق معه العديد من الألقاب، وربط «FIFA» اسمه بأهم لحظات السعودية في كأس العالم، مؤكدة أن اسمه «مرتبط ارتباطاً وثيقاً بأبرز لحظات السعودية المونديالية» بفضل هدفيه الحاسمين أمام مصر في 2018 والأرجنتين في 2022، بفضل مهارته الفنية وسرعته في المراوغة خلال المساحات الضيقة، وكان موقع الـ«FIFA» نشر صورتين لأول وآخر ظهور للدوسري في المونديال، وكتب عبارة «سنين ومرت زي الثواني»في موقعه الرسمي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «x»، مع مجموعة من اللاعبين المميزين على مستوى العالم الذين سجلوا حضورهم في أكثر من مونديال.
ويقف «الدوسري» على أعتاب إنجاز تاريخي جديد، قد يضعه منفرداً على قمة الهدافين السعوديين في تاريخ مشاركات الأخضر بكأس العالم.
ويمتلك الدوسري في رصيده ثلاثة أهداف مونديالية، سجلها خلال مشاركتيه في نسختي 2018 و2022، ليتساوى مع قائد المنتخب السعودي السابق سامي الجابر الذي ظل لسنوات طويلة يتربع على صدارة هدافي الأخضر في كأس العالم.
ومع تأكد مشاركة سالم الدوسري في مونديال 2026، تتجدد الفرصة أمام نجم الأخضر لكتابة فصل جديد من التاريخ السعودي، إذ إن تسجيله هدفاً واحداً فقط سيكون كفيلاً بمنحه صدارة الهدافين السعوديين في كأس العالم بشكل منفرد، متجاوزاً الرقم الذي ظل صامداً لعقود.
ولا تقتصر أهمية الإنجاز المرتقب على كسر الرقم التاريخي فحسب، بل تكمن أيضاً في أن الدوسري أصبح أحد أبرز الأسماء المرتبطة بذاكرة المنتخب السعودي في كأس العالم، بعدما سجل هدفاً تاريخياً في شباك الأرجنتين خلال مونديال 2022، في واحدة من أشهر مباريات البطولة.
واليوم، وبعد سنوات من التألق بقميص الأخضر، يقف سالم الدوسري على بعد خطوة واحدة فقط من اعتلاء القمة منفرداً، ليصبح الاسم الأكثر تسجيلاً للأهداف السعودية في تاريخ كأس العالم، ويضيف إنجازاً جديداً إلى مسيرة حافلة صنع خلالها الكثير من اللحظات التي ستبقى راسخة في ذاكرة الجماهير السعودية.
فهل يكون مونديال 2026 شاهداً على الهدف الذي يمنح سالم الدوسري عرش الهدافين السعوديين في كأس العالم؟ الإجابة ستُحسم على ملاعب الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، لكن المؤكد أن قائد الأخضر يملك فرصة ذهبية لكتابة اسمه في سجل التاريخ من أوسع أبوابه.
The International Football Federation "FIFA" considers Saudi national team captain Salem Al-Dosari as one of the most prominent symbols of modern Saudi football, and a historical figure in the "Green's" World Cup participations. He is regarded as a legend for his team Al-Hilal and a captain with vast experience, having achieved many titles with them. "FIFA" has linked his name to the most important moments for Saudi Arabia in the World Cup, confirming that his name is "closely associated with the most prominent moments of Saudi Arabia in the World Cup" thanks to his decisive goals against Egypt in 2018 and Argentina in 2022, due to his technical skills and speed in dribbling through tight spaces. The "FIFA" website published two pictures of Al-Dosari's first and last appearances in the World Cup, and wrote the phrase "Years have passed like seconds" on its official site via the social media platform "x," alongside a group of distinguished players worldwide who have participated in multiple World Cups.
Al-Dosari stands on the brink of a new historic achievement that could place him alone at the top of the Saudi goal scorers in the history of the Green's World Cup participations.
Al-Dosari has three World Cup goals to his name, scored during his participations in the 2018 and 2022 editions, equaling the record of former Saudi national team captain Sami Al-Jaber, who had long held the title of the top scorer for the Green in the World Cup.
With Salem Al-Dosari's participation in the 2026 World Cup confirmed, the opportunity arises again for the Green star to write a new chapter in Saudi history, as scoring just one goal will be enough to grant him the title of the top Saudi goal scorer in the World Cup, surpassing a record that has stood for decades.
The significance of the anticipated achievement is not limited to breaking the historical record, but also lies in the fact that Al-Dosari has become one of the most prominent names associated with the memory of the Saudi national team in the World Cup, after scoring a historic goal against Argentina during the 2022 World Cup, in one of the tournament's most famous matches.
Today, after years of brilliance in the Green jersey, Salem Al-Dosari stands just one step away from reaching the peak alone, becoming the most prolific scorer of Saudi goals in World Cup history, and adding a new achievement to a career filled with moments that will remain etched in the memories of Saudi fans.
Will the 2026 World Cup witness the goal that grants Salem Al-Dosari the throne of Saudi goal scorers in the World Cup? The answer will be determined on the fields of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but it is certain that the captain of the Green has a golden opportunity to write his name in the annals of history in the grandest way possible.