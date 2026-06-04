يواصل النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي ترسيخ مكانته في تاريخ كأس العالم، بعدما انفرد بصدارة قائمة أكثر اللاعبين مشاركة بالدقائق في البطولة، برصيد 2314 دقيقة، وهو الرقم الذي حققه عقب تتويج منتخب بلاده بلقب مونديال 2022.
ويستعد ميسي لخوض منافسات كأس العالم 2026، في مشاركته السادسة على التوالي، ما يمنحه فرصة توسيع الفارق وتعزيز رقمه القياسي في النسخة المرتقبة التي تستضيفها الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.
وفي المقابل، يحتل البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مركزًا متقدمًا في القائمة برصيد 1764 دقيقة لعب في المونديال، إلا أن فرصته في الوصول إلى رقم ميسي تبدو معقدة للغاية، إذ يحتاج إلى خوض ست مباريات كاملة تقريبًا مع منتخب البرتغال، بالتزامن مع غياب ميسي تمامًا عن المشاركة، حتى يتمكن من معادلة الرقم قبل التفكير في تجاوزه.
ويعكس هذا الإنجاز الاستثنائي حجم الاستمرارية التي يتمتع بها ميسي على أعلى المستويات، حيث حافظ على حضوره في ست نسخ متتالية من كأس العالم، ليواصل كتابة فصول جديدة في سجل الأرقام القياسية للبطولة الأهم في عالم كرة القدم.
The Argentine star Lionel Messi continues to solidify his place in World Cup history, having taken the lead in the list of players with the most minutes played in the tournament, with a total of 2314 minutes. This figure was achieved after his country's national team won the 2022 World Cup title.
Messi is preparing to compete in the 2026 World Cup, marking his sixth consecutive participation, which gives him the opportunity to widen the gap and enhance his record in the upcoming edition hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
On the other hand, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo holds a prominent position on the list with 1764 minutes played in the World Cup. However, his chances of reaching Messi's number seem extremely complicated, as he would need to play nearly six full matches with the Portugal national team, coinciding with Messi's complete absence from participation, in order to equal the record before thinking about surpassing it.
This exceptional achievement reflects the level of consistency that Messi has maintained at the highest levels, as he has remained present in six consecutive World Cup editions, continuing to write new chapters in the record books of the most important tournament in the world of football.