يواصل النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي ترسيخ مكانته في تاريخ كأس العالم، بعدما انفرد بصدارة قائمة أكثر اللاعبين مشاركة بالدقائق في البطولة، برصيد 2314 دقيقة، وهو الرقم الذي حققه عقب تتويج منتخب بلاده بلقب مونديال 2022.


ويستعد ميسي لخوض منافسات كأس العالم 2026، في مشاركته السادسة على التوالي، ما يمنحه فرصة توسيع الفارق وتعزيز رقمه القياسي في النسخة المرتقبة التي تستضيفها الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.


وفي المقابل، يحتل البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مركزًا متقدمًا في القائمة برصيد 1764 دقيقة لعب في المونديال، إلا أن فرصته في الوصول إلى رقم ميسي تبدو معقدة للغاية، إذ يحتاج إلى خوض ست مباريات كاملة تقريبًا مع منتخب البرتغال، بالتزامن مع غياب ميسي تمامًا عن المشاركة، حتى يتمكن من معادلة الرقم قبل التفكير في تجاوزه.


ويعكس هذا الإنجاز الاستثنائي حجم الاستمرارية التي يتمتع بها ميسي على أعلى المستويات، حيث حافظ على حضوره في ست نسخ متتالية من كأس العالم، ليواصل كتابة فصول جديدة في سجل الأرقام القياسية للبطولة الأهم في عالم كرة القدم.