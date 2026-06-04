The Argentine star Lionel Messi continues to solidify his place in World Cup history, having taken the lead in the list of players with the most minutes played in the tournament, with a total of 2314 minutes. This figure was achieved after his country's national team won the 2022 World Cup title.



Messi is preparing to compete in the 2026 World Cup, marking his sixth consecutive participation, which gives him the opportunity to widen the gap and enhance his record in the upcoming edition hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



On the other hand, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo holds a prominent position on the list with 1764 minutes played in the World Cup. However, his chances of reaching Messi's number seem extremely complicated, as he would need to play nearly six full matches with the Portugal national team, coinciding with Messi's complete absence from participation, in order to equal the record before thinking about surpassing it.



This exceptional achievement reflects the level of consistency that Messi has maintained at the highest levels, as he has remained present in six consecutive World Cup editions, continuing to write new chapters in the record books of the most important tournament in the world of football.