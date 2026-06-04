على مدار أكثر من تسعة عقود من تاريخ كأس العالم، شهدت البطولة العديد من الأرقام القياسية التي خلدت أسماء أصحابها في سجلات اللعبة، ولم تقتصر تلك الأرقام على الأهداف والانتصارات والألقاب، بل امتدت لتشمل أعمار اللاعبين الذين شاركوا في الحدث الكروي الأكبر على مستوى المنتخبات.
ويُعد حارس المنتخب المصري عصام الحضري أكبر لاعب يشارك في تاريخ نهائيات كأس العالم، بعدما خاض مباراة منتخب بلاده أمام المنتخب السعودي في مونديال 2018 الذي استضافته روسيا، بعمر 45 عاماً. ونجح الحضري في تلك المواجهة في كتابة اسمه بأحرف من ذهب، ليصبح أكبر لاعب يظهر في تاريخ البطولة، في مشهد جسد قيمة الخبرة وطول العمر الرياضي على أعلى المستويات.
وفي الجهة المقابلة من التاريخ، يظل لاعب منتخب أيرلندا الشمالية نورمان وايتسايد أصغر لاعب يشارك في نهائيات كأس العالم، بعدما ظهر في مونديال 1982 الذي أقيم في إسبانيا بعمر 17 عاماً و41 يوماً فقط، خلال مواجهة منتخب بلاده أمام يوغوسلافيا. وبهذا الرقم القياسي، دخل وايتسايد تاريخ البطولة كأصغر لاعب تطأ قدماه أرضية الملاعب المونديالية.
المفارقة أن الرقمين يفصل بينهما نحو 28 عاماً من العمر، وهو ما يعكس قدرة كأس العالم على جمع مختلف الأجيال تحت مظلتها؛ فمن لاعب يافع يخوض أولى خطواته في عالم النجومية العالمية، إلى قائد مخضرم يختتم مسيرة طويلة من العطاء في أكبر محفل كروي على وجه الأرض.
ويبقى اسما نورمان وايتسايد وعصام الحضري شاهدين على جانب مختلف من تاريخ كأس العالم، حيث لم تصنعهما الأهداف أو الألقاب، بل صنعت منهما الأرقام العمرية الاستثنائية جزءاً من ذاكرة البطولة الخالدة، ليظلا حاضرين في سجلات المونديال مهما تعاقبت الأجيال والنسخ القادمة من كأس العالم.
Over more than nine decades of World Cup history, the tournament has witnessed numerous records that have immortalized the names of their holders in the annals of the game. These records are not limited to goals, victories, and titles, but also extend to the ages of the players who participated in the biggest football event at the national team level.
The Egyptian national team goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is considered the oldest player to participate in World Cup history, having played in his country's match against the Saudi team in the 2018 World Cup hosted by Russia at the age of 45. El-Hadary succeeded in that match in writing his name in golden letters, becoming the oldest player to appear in the tournament's history, in a scene that embodied the value of experience and longevity in sports at the highest levels.
On the opposite end of history, Northern Ireland player Norman Whiteside remains the youngest player to participate in the World Cup finals, having appeared in the 1982 World Cup held in Spain at just 17 years and 41 days old during his country's match against Yugoslavia. With this record, Whiteside entered the tournament's history as the youngest player to step onto the World Cup pitch.
The irony is that there is a gap of about 28 years between the two records, reflecting the World Cup's ability to bring together different generations under its umbrella; from a young player taking his first steps into the world of global stardom to a seasoned captain concluding a long career of giving in the largest football event on the planet.
The names of Norman Whiteside and Essam El-Hadary remain witnesses to a different aspect of World Cup history, as they were not defined by goals or titles, but rather by their exceptional ages, which have become a part of the tournament's eternal memory, ensuring they remain present in the World Cup records no matter how many generations and future editions of the World Cup come and go.