على مدار أكثر من تسعة عقود من تاريخ كأس العالم، شهدت البطولة العديد من الأرقام القياسية التي خلدت أسماء أصحابها في سجلات اللعبة، ولم تقتصر تلك الأرقام على الأهداف والانتصارات والألقاب، بل امتدت لتشمل أعمار اللاعبين الذين شاركوا في الحدث الكروي الأكبر على مستوى المنتخبات.


ويُعد حارس المنتخب المصري عصام الحضري أكبر لاعب يشارك في تاريخ نهائيات كأس العالم، بعدما خاض مباراة منتخب بلاده أمام المنتخب السعودي في مونديال 2018 الذي استضافته روسيا، بعمر 45 عاماً. ونجح الحضري في تلك المواجهة في كتابة اسمه بأحرف من ذهب، ليصبح أكبر لاعب يظهر في تاريخ البطولة، في مشهد جسد قيمة الخبرة وطول العمر الرياضي على أعلى المستويات.


وفي الجهة المقابلة من التاريخ، يظل لاعب منتخب أيرلندا الشمالية نورمان وايتسايد أصغر لاعب يشارك في نهائيات كأس العالم، بعدما ظهر في مونديال 1982 الذي أقيم في إسبانيا بعمر 17 عاماً و41 يوماً فقط، خلال مواجهة منتخب بلاده أمام يوغوسلافيا. وبهذا الرقم القياسي، دخل وايتسايد تاريخ البطولة كأصغر لاعب تطأ قدماه أرضية الملاعب المونديالية.


المفارقة أن الرقمين يفصل بينهما نحو 28 عاماً من العمر، وهو ما يعكس قدرة كأس العالم على جمع مختلف الأجيال تحت مظلتها؛ فمن لاعب يافع يخوض أولى خطواته في عالم النجومية العالمية، إلى قائد مخضرم يختتم مسيرة طويلة من العطاء في أكبر محفل كروي على وجه الأرض.


ويبقى اسما نورمان وايتسايد وعصام الحضري شاهدين على جانب مختلف من تاريخ كأس العالم، حيث لم تصنعهما الأهداف أو الألقاب، بل صنعت منهما الأرقام العمرية الاستثنائية جزءاً من ذاكرة البطولة الخالدة، ليظلا حاضرين في سجلات المونديال مهما تعاقبت الأجيال والنسخ القادمة من كأس العالم.