يقف قائد المنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري على أعتاب إنجاز تاريخي جديد، قد يضعه منفرداً على قمة الهدافين السعوديين في تاريخ مشاركات الأخضر بكأس العالم.


ويمتلك الدوسري في رصيده ثلاثة أهداف مونديالية، سجلها خلال مشاركتيه في نسختي 2018 و2022، ليتساوى مع قائد المنتخب السعودي السابق سامي الجابر الذي ظل لسنوات طويلة يتربع على صدارة هدافي الأخضر في كأس العالم.


ومع تأكد مشاركة سالم الدوسري في مونديال 2026، تتجدد الفرصة أمام نجم الأخضر لكتابة فصل جديد من التاريخ السعودي، إذ إن تسجيله هدفاً واحداً فقط سيكون كفيلاً بمنحه صدارة الهدافين السعوديين في كأس العالم بشكل منفرد، متجاوزاً الرقم الذي ظل صامداً لعقود.


ولا تقتصر أهمية الإنجاز المرتقب على كسر الرقم التاريخي فحسب، بل تكمن أيضاً في أن الدوسري أصبح أحد أبرز الأسماء المرتبطة بذاكرة المنتخب السعودي في كأس العالم، بعدما سجل هدفاً تاريخياً في شباك الأرجنتين خلال مونديال 2022، في واحدة من أشهر مباريات البطولة.


واليوم، وبعد سنوات من التألق بقميص الأخضر، يقف سالم الدوسري على بعد خطوة واحدة فقط من اعتلاء القمة منفرداً، ليصبح الاسم الأكثر تسجيلاً للأهداف السعودية في تاريخ كأس العالم، ويضيف إنجازاً جديداً إلى مسيرة حافلة صنع خلالها الكثير من اللحظات التي ستبقى راسخة في ذاكرة الجماهير السعودية.


فهل يكون مونديال 2026 شاهداً على الهدف الذي يمنح سالم الدوسري عرش الهدافين السعوديين في كأس العالم؟ الإجابة ستُحسم على ملاعب الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، لكن المؤكد أن قائد الأخضر يملك فرصة ذهبية لكتابة اسمه في سجل التاريخ من أوسع أبوابه.