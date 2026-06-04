يقف قائد المنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري على أعتاب إنجاز تاريخي جديد، قد يضعه منفرداً على قمة الهدافين السعوديين في تاريخ مشاركات الأخضر بكأس العالم.
ويمتلك الدوسري في رصيده ثلاثة أهداف مونديالية، سجلها خلال مشاركتيه في نسختي 2018 و2022، ليتساوى مع قائد المنتخب السعودي السابق سامي الجابر الذي ظل لسنوات طويلة يتربع على صدارة هدافي الأخضر في كأس العالم.
ومع تأكد مشاركة سالم الدوسري في مونديال 2026، تتجدد الفرصة أمام نجم الأخضر لكتابة فصل جديد من التاريخ السعودي، إذ إن تسجيله هدفاً واحداً فقط سيكون كفيلاً بمنحه صدارة الهدافين السعوديين في كأس العالم بشكل منفرد، متجاوزاً الرقم الذي ظل صامداً لعقود.
ولا تقتصر أهمية الإنجاز المرتقب على كسر الرقم التاريخي فحسب، بل تكمن أيضاً في أن الدوسري أصبح أحد أبرز الأسماء المرتبطة بذاكرة المنتخب السعودي في كأس العالم، بعدما سجل هدفاً تاريخياً في شباك الأرجنتين خلال مونديال 2022، في واحدة من أشهر مباريات البطولة.
واليوم، وبعد سنوات من التألق بقميص الأخضر، يقف سالم الدوسري على بعد خطوة واحدة فقط من اعتلاء القمة منفرداً، ليصبح الاسم الأكثر تسجيلاً للأهداف السعودية في تاريخ كأس العالم، ويضيف إنجازاً جديداً إلى مسيرة حافلة صنع خلالها الكثير من اللحظات التي ستبقى راسخة في ذاكرة الجماهير السعودية.
فهل يكون مونديال 2026 شاهداً على الهدف الذي يمنح سالم الدوسري عرش الهدافين السعوديين في كأس العالم؟ الإجابة ستُحسم على ملاعب الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، لكن المؤكد أن قائد الأخضر يملك فرصة ذهبية لكتابة اسمه في سجل التاريخ من أوسع أبوابه.
Saudi national team captain Salem Al-Dosari is on the brink of a new historic achievement that could place him alone at the top of the Saudi scorers in the history of the Green's World Cup participations.
Al-Dosari currently has three World Cup goals, scored during his participations in the 2018 and 2022 editions, tying with former Saudi national team captain Sami Al-Jaber, who held the top spot among the Green's World Cup scorers for many years.
With Salem Al-Dosari's participation in the 2026 World Cup confirmed, the opportunity arises again for the Green star to write a new chapter in Saudi history, as scoring just one goal will be enough to grant him sole possession of the title of the top Saudi scorer in the World Cup, surpassing a record that has stood for decades.
The significance of the anticipated achievement is not limited to breaking the historical record alone, but also lies in the fact that Al-Dosari has become one of the most prominent names associated with the memory of the Saudi national team in the World Cup, after scoring a historic goal against Argentina during the 2022 World Cup, in one of the tournament's most famous matches.
Today, after years of brilliance in the Green jersey, Salem Al-Dosari stands just one step away from reaching the summit alone, becoming the most prolific scorer of Saudi goals in World Cup history, and adding a new achievement to a career filled with moments that will remain etched in the memories of Saudi fans.
Will the 2026 World Cup witness the goal that grants Salem Al-Dosari the throne of Saudi World Cup scorers? The answer will be determined on the fields of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but it is certain that the captain of the Green has a golden opportunity to write his name in the annals of history in the grandest way possible.