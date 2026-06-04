Saudi national team captain Salem Al-Dosari is on the brink of a new historic achievement that could place him alone at the top of the Saudi scorers in the history of the Green's World Cup participations.



Al-Dosari currently has three World Cup goals, scored during his participations in the 2018 and 2022 editions, tying with former Saudi national team captain Sami Al-Jaber, who held the top spot among the Green's World Cup scorers for many years.



With Salem Al-Dosari's participation in the 2026 World Cup confirmed, the opportunity arises again for the Green star to write a new chapter in Saudi history, as scoring just one goal will be enough to grant him sole possession of the title of the top Saudi scorer in the World Cup, surpassing a record that has stood for decades.



The significance of the anticipated achievement is not limited to breaking the historical record alone, but also lies in the fact that Al-Dosari has become one of the most prominent names associated with the memory of the Saudi national team in the World Cup, after scoring a historic goal against Argentina during the 2022 World Cup, in one of the tournament's most famous matches.



Today, after years of brilliance in the Green jersey, Salem Al-Dosari stands just one step away from reaching the summit alone, becoming the most prolific scorer of Saudi goals in World Cup history, and adding a new achievement to a career filled with moments that will remain etched in the memories of Saudi fans.



Will the 2026 World Cup witness the goal that grants Salem Al-Dosari the throne of Saudi World Cup scorers? The answer will be determined on the fields of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but it is certain that the captain of the Green has a golden opportunity to write his name in the annals of history in the grandest way possible.