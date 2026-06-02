The 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is witnessing a different kind of struggle for many of the participating teams, as these teams will have to travel long distances during the tournament, due to playing matches in cities that are far apart from each other.



The Bosnia and Herzegovina national team tops the list of teams that will have to travel the longest distances, as the Bosnian team will cover a total distance of 5060 kilometers during the group stage, followed by the Algeria team with a distance of 4783 kilometers, then the Czech Republic with a distance of 4524 kilometers, South Africa with a distance of 3927 kilometers, and finally the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a distance of 3653 kilometers.



The Egyptian team is considered the luckiest in this regard, as it will be the team with the least travel distance among all the teams in the tournament, with a total travel distance of 385 kilometers, followed by the Paraguay team with a distance of 497 kilometers, then France with a distance of 538 kilometers, and Panama with a distance of 541 kilometers, with the Senegal team sharing the same distance.



The Saudi team will have to cover a total travel distance of 2028 kilometers, as it will play its first match in the group stage against the Uruguay team at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, then move to Atlanta to face the Spain team, before settling in Houston to face the Cape Verde team.