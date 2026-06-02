تشهد منافسات كأس العالم 2026 التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمسكيك، معاناة من ناحية مختلفة لعدد كبير من المنتخبات المشاركة في البطولة، إذ ستضطر تلك المنتخبات إلى السفر لمسافات طويلة خلال فترة البطولة، نظراً لخوضها مباريات في مدن تبعد مسافات كبيرة عن بعضها.
ويتصدر منتخب البوسنة والهرسك قائمة المنتخبات التي سيتعين عليها السفر طويلاً، إذ سيقطع المنتخب البوسني إجمالي مسافة 5060 كيلومتراً خلال دور المجموعات، يليه منتخب الجزائر بمسافة 4783 كيلومتراً، ثم التشيك بمسافة 4524 كيلومتراً، وجنوب أفريقيا بمسافة 3927 كيلومتراً، وأخيراً جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية بمسافة 3653 كيلومتراً.
ويعتبر المنتخب المصري أكثر المنتخبات حظاً من هذه الناحية، إذ سيكون المنتخب الأقل قطعاً للمسافات بين كافة منتخبات البطولة بإجمالي بمسافة سفر 385 كيلومتراً، يليه منتخب باراغواي بمسافة 497 كيلومتراً، ثم فرنسا بمسافة 538 كيلومتراً، وبنما بمسافة 541 كيلومتراً، ويتساوى معه منتخب السنغال بالمسافة ذاتها.
وسيتعين على المنتخب السعودي قطع إجمالي مسافة سفر تبلغ 2028 كيلومتراً، إذ سيخوض مباراته الأولى في دور المجموعات أمام منتخب الأوروغواي على ملعب هارد روك في ميامي، ومن ثم ينتقل إلى أتلانتا لمواجهة منتخب إسبانيا، قبل أن يحط رحاله في مدينة هيوستن لمواجهة منتخب الرأس الأخضر.
The 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is witnessing a different kind of struggle for many of the participating teams, as these teams will have to travel long distances during the tournament, due to playing matches in cities that are far apart from each other.
The Bosnia and Herzegovina national team tops the list of teams that will have to travel the longest distances, as the Bosnian team will cover a total distance of 5060 kilometers during the group stage, followed by the Algeria team with a distance of 4783 kilometers, then the Czech Republic with a distance of 4524 kilometers, South Africa with a distance of 3927 kilometers, and finally the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a distance of 3653 kilometers.
The Egyptian team is considered the luckiest in this regard, as it will be the team with the least travel distance among all the teams in the tournament, with a total travel distance of 385 kilometers, followed by the Paraguay team with a distance of 497 kilometers, then France with a distance of 538 kilometers, and Panama with a distance of 541 kilometers, with the Senegal team sharing the same distance.
The Saudi team will have to cover a total travel distance of 2028 kilometers, as it will play its first match in the group stage against the Uruguay team at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, then move to Atlanta to face the Spain team, before settling in Houston to face the Cape Verde team.