تشهد منافسات كأس العالم 2026 التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمسكيك، معاناة من ناحية مختلفة لعدد كبير من المنتخبات المشاركة في البطولة، إذ ستضطر تلك المنتخبات إلى السفر لمسافات طويلة خلال فترة البطولة، نظراً لخوضها مباريات في مدن تبعد مسافات كبيرة عن بعضها.


ويتصدر منتخب البوسنة والهرسك قائمة المنتخبات التي سيتعين عليها السفر طويلاً، إذ سيقطع المنتخب البوسني إجمالي مسافة 5060 كيلومتراً خلال دور المجموعات، يليه منتخب الجزائر بمسافة 4783 كيلومتراً، ثم التشيك بمسافة 4524 كيلومتراً، وجنوب أفريقيا بمسافة 3927 كيلومتراً، وأخيراً جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية بمسافة 3653 كيلومتراً.


ويعتبر المنتخب المصري أكثر المنتخبات حظاً من هذه الناحية، إذ سيكون المنتخب الأقل قطعاً للمسافات بين كافة منتخبات البطولة بإجمالي بمسافة سفر 385 كيلومتراً، يليه منتخب باراغواي بمسافة 497 كيلومتراً، ثم فرنسا بمسافة 538 كيلومتراً، وبنما بمسافة 541 كيلومتراً، ويتساوى معه منتخب السنغال بالمسافة ذاتها.


وسيتعين على المنتخب السعودي قطع إجمالي مسافة سفر تبلغ 2028 كيلومتراً، إذ سيخوض مباراته الأولى في دور المجموعات أمام منتخب الأوروغواي على ملعب هارد روك في ميامي، ومن ثم ينتقل إلى أتلانتا لمواجهة منتخب إسبانيا، قبل أن يحط رحاله في مدينة هيوستن لمواجهة منتخب الرأس الأخضر.