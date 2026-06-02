علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن لاعبي المنتخب السعودي تنتظرهم مكافآت ضخمة في حال تحقيق الانتصارات في مباريات كأس العالم 2026، إذ سيفتتح الأخضر مبارياته بمواجهة منتخب الأوروغواي الثلاثاء 16 يونيو الجاري، الساعة 1:00 صباحاً، ومن ثم يلتقي منتخب إسبانيا الأحد 22 من الشهر نفسه، الساعة 7:00 مساءً، ويختتم مبارياته ضمن المجموعة الثامنة بمواجهة منتخب الرأس الأخضر السبت 27 من الشهر ذاته الساعة 3:00 صباحاً.


من جانب آخر، يجري مدرب المنتخب السعودي جورجيوس دونيس مناورة كروية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، من أجل اعتماد الأسلوب الفني، والاستقرار على العناصر الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء الودي الثاني أمام منتخب بورتوريكو السبت القادم الساعة الـ2:00 صباحاً، على ملعب Q2 في مدينة أوستن، في معسكره الاستعدادي الحالي لكأس العالم.


وكان منتخبنا الوطني واصل تدريباته، أمس (الثلاثاء)، بمران مسائي على ملاعب مركز تدريب نادي أوستن، بحضور وسائل الإعلام خلال الربع ساعة الأولى، وحرص المدرب دونيس على تطبيق اللاعبين تمارين فنية وبعض الجوانب التكتيكية التي ينوي تنفيذها في لقاء منتخب بورتوريكو.