“Okaz” learned from its sources that the Saudi national team players are awaiting huge bonuses if they achieve victories in the 2026 World Cup matches. The Green will kick off their matches against the Uruguay national team on Tuesday, June 16, at 1:00 AM, and then face the Spain national team on Sunday, the 22nd of the same month, at 7:00 PM, concluding their matches in Group H against the Cape Verde national team on Saturday, the 27th of the same month at 3:00 AM.



On another note, the coach of the Saudi national team, Georgios Donis, is conducting a football drill today (Wednesday) to establish the technical style and finalize the core players he will use in the second friendly match against the Puerto Rico national team next Saturday at 2:00 AM, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, during their current training camp for the World Cup.



Our national team continued its training yesterday (Tuesday) with an evening session at the Austin training center, with media present during the first fifteen minutes. Coach Donis was keen to have the players practice technical drills and some tactical aspects he intends to implement in the match against the Puerto Rico national team.



