تشهد مباريات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين ثلاث مواجهات تحمل طابعًا تنافسيًا مختلفًا، بين صراع التأهل القاري وإنهاء الموسم بصورة إيجابية.
ويستضيف الاتحاد نظيره القادسية على ملعب الإنماء بجدة الساعة 9:00 مساء، في مواجهة قوية يسعى خلالها أصحاب الأرض إلى تأكيد التأهل إلى دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعدما عاد الفريق إلى سكة الانتصارات أخيرًا قبل أن يتلقى خسارة مؤجلة أمام الشباب.
ويدخل الاتحاد اللقاء وهو يحتل المركز الخامس برصيد 55 نقطة، بعدما حقق 16 انتصارًا و7 تعادلات مقابل 10 هزائم، فيما يحل القادسية رابعًا برصيد 74 نقطة، عقب موسم مميز شهد تحقيقه 22 انتصارًا و8 تعادلات مقابل 3 خسائر فقط.
وتاريخيًا، تميل الأفضلية للاتحاد في مواجهات الفريقين بدوري المحترفين، إذ تقابلا في 19 مباراة، فاز الاتحاد في 10 مواجهات مقابل انتصارين للقادسية، بينما حضر التعادل في 7 مباريات.
وفي الرس، يخوض التعاون مواجهة حاسمة أمام مضيفه الحزم على ملعب نادي الحزم الساعة 9:00 مساء، وسط آمال كبيرة بخطف بطاقة التأهل إلى دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة. ويحتل التعاون المركز السادس برصيد 53 نقطة، بعدما حقق 15 انتصارًا و8 تعادلات، ويحتاج إلى الفوز مع تعثر الاتحاد أمام القادسية لتحقيق حلم التأهل القاري.
وتحمل الجولة الأخيرة إثارة إضافية، مع ترقب جماهير التعاون لنتيجة مباراة الاتحاد والقادسية، في سيناريو قد يقلب موازين المراكز المؤهلة آسيويًا خلال الدقائق الأخيرة من الموسم.
وفي تبوك، يلتقي نيوم مع الاتفاق على ملعب مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية الساعة 9:00 مساء، في مواجهة تبدو هادئة من الناحية الحسابية، بعدما ضمن الفريقان موقعيهما في جدول الترتيب دون تأثير مباشر على المراكز النهائية.
ورغم غياب الضغوط التنافسية، يسعى الطرفان إلى إنهاء الموسم بصورة إيجابية وتقديم أداء يليق بالمستويات التي ظهرا بها خلال منافسات الموسم الحالي.
The matches of the Saudi Pro League witness three encounters that carry a different competitive spirit, between the struggle for continental qualification and ending the season on a positive note.
The Union hosts Al-Qadisiyah at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah at 9:00 PM, in a strong match where the home team aims to confirm their qualification for the elite AFC Champions League, after the team returned to winning ways recently before suffering a postponed loss against Al-Shabab.
The Union enters the match occupying the fifth position with 55 points, having achieved 16 victories, 7 draws, and 10 losses, while Al-Qadisiyah sits fourth with 74 points, following a remarkable season in which they secured 22 victories, 8 draws, and only 3 losses.
Historically, the advantage leans towards the Union in their encounters in the Pro League, as they have faced each other in 19 matches, with the Union winning 10 matches compared to 2 victories for Al-Qadisiyah, while 7 matches ended in a draw.
In Al-Rass, Al-Taawoun faces a decisive match against their host Al-Hazm at Al-Hazm Club Stadium at 9:00 PM, with great hopes of snatching a qualification ticket to the elite AFC Champions League. Al-Taawoun occupies the sixth position with 53 points, having achieved 15 victories and 8 draws, and they need to win while the Union stumbles against Al-Qadisiyah to realize their dream of continental qualification.
The final round carries additional excitement, with Al-Taawoun fans eagerly awaiting the result of the Union and Al-Qadisiyah match, in a scenario that could shift the balance of the Asian qualification positions in the final minutes of the season.
In Tabuk, Neom meets Al-Ettifaq at King Khalid Sports City Stadium at 9:00 PM, in a match that seems calm from a mathematical perspective, as both teams have secured their positions in the standings without a direct impact on the final positions.
Despite the absence of competitive pressures, both sides aim to end the season positively and deliver a performance worthy of the levels they have shown during the current season's competitions.