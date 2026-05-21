The matches of the Saudi Pro League witness three encounters that carry a different competitive spirit, between the struggle for continental qualification and ending the season on a positive note.

The Union hosts Al-Qadisiyah at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah at 9:00 PM, in a strong match where the home team aims to confirm their qualification for the elite AFC Champions League, after the team returned to winning ways recently before suffering a postponed loss against Al-Shabab.

The Union enters the match occupying the fifth position with 55 points, having achieved 16 victories, 7 draws, and 10 losses, while Al-Qadisiyah sits fourth with 74 points, following a remarkable season in which they secured 22 victories, 8 draws, and only 3 losses.

Historically, the advantage leans towards the Union in their encounters in the Pro League, as they have faced each other in 19 matches, with the Union winning 10 matches compared to 2 victories for Al-Qadisiyah, while 7 matches ended in a draw.

In Al-Rass, Al-Taawoun faces a decisive match against their host Al-Hazm at Al-Hazm Club Stadium at 9:00 PM, with great hopes of snatching a qualification ticket to the elite AFC Champions League. Al-Taawoun occupies the sixth position with 53 points, having achieved 15 victories and 8 draws, and they need to win while the Union stumbles against Al-Qadisiyah to realize their dream of continental qualification.

The final round carries additional excitement, with Al-Taawoun fans eagerly awaiting the result of the Union and Al-Qadisiyah match, in a scenario that could shift the balance of the Asian qualification positions in the final minutes of the season.

In Tabuk, Neom meets Al-Ettifaq at King Khalid Sports City Stadium at 9:00 PM, in a match that seems calm from a mathematical perspective, as both teams have secured their positions in the standings without a direct impact on the final positions.

Despite the absence of competitive pressures, both sides aim to end the season positively and deliver a performance worthy of the levels they have shown during the current season's competitions.