تشهد مباريات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين ثلاث مواجهات تحمل طابعًا تنافسيًا مختلفًا، بين صراع التأهل القاري وإنهاء الموسم بصورة إيجابية.

ويستضيف الاتحاد نظيره القادسية على ملعب الإنماء بجدة الساعة 9:00 مساء، في مواجهة قوية يسعى خلالها أصحاب الأرض إلى تأكيد التأهل إلى دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعدما عاد الفريق إلى سكة الانتصارات أخيرًا قبل أن يتلقى خسارة مؤجلة أمام الشباب.

ويدخل الاتحاد اللقاء وهو يحتل المركز الخامس برصيد 55 نقطة، بعدما حقق 16 انتصارًا و7 تعادلات مقابل 10 هزائم، فيما يحل القادسية رابعًا برصيد 74 نقطة، عقب موسم مميز شهد تحقيقه 22 انتصارًا و8 تعادلات مقابل 3 خسائر فقط.

وتاريخيًا، تميل الأفضلية للاتحاد في مواجهات الفريقين بدوري المحترفين، إذ تقابلا في 19 مباراة، فاز الاتحاد في 10 مواجهات مقابل انتصارين للقادسية، بينما حضر التعادل في 7 مباريات.

وفي الرس، يخوض التعاون مواجهة حاسمة أمام مضيفه الحزم على ملعب نادي الحزم الساعة 9:00 مساء، وسط آمال كبيرة بخطف بطاقة التأهل إلى دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة. ويحتل التعاون المركز السادس برصيد 53 نقطة، بعدما حقق 15 انتصارًا و8 تعادلات، ويحتاج إلى الفوز مع تعثر الاتحاد أمام القادسية لتحقيق حلم التأهل القاري.

وتحمل الجولة الأخيرة إثارة إضافية، مع ترقب جماهير التعاون لنتيجة مباراة الاتحاد والقادسية، في سيناريو قد يقلب موازين المراكز المؤهلة آسيويًا خلال الدقائق الأخيرة من الموسم.

وفي تبوك، يلتقي نيوم مع الاتفاق على ملعب مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية الساعة 9:00 مساء، في مواجهة تبدو هادئة من الناحية الحسابية، بعدما ضمن الفريقان موقعيهما في جدول الترتيب دون تأثير مباشر على المراكز النهائية.

ورغم غياب الضغوط التنافسية، يسعى الطرفان إلى إنهاء الموسم بصورة إيجابية وتقديم أداء يليق بالمستويات التي ظهرا بها خلال منافسات الموسم الحالي.