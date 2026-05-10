أعلنت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم رفض الشكوى المقدمة من نادي العلا ضد نادي الفيصلي، بشأن عدم نظامية مشاركة اللاعب منيف دوشي، لاعب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالفيصلي، في مواجهة الأنوار ضمن منافسات دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى.


وتعود تفاصيل الشكوى إلى المباراة التي جمعت الفيصلي والأنوار يوم 15 فبراير الماضي، حيث تقدم نادي العلا باحتجاج رسمي طالب خلاله بالنظر في نظامية مشاركة اللاعب، قبل أن تصدر لجنة الانضباط قرارها برفض الشكوى واعتماد سلامة مشاركة اللاعب وفق الأنظمة واللوائح المعمول بها.


ويأتي القرار في وقت تشهد منافسات دوري يلو صراعاً قوياً بين الأندية في الجولات الحاسمة من الموسم.