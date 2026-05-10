The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation announced the rejection of the complaint submitted by Al-Ula Club against Al-Faisaly Club regarding the irregular participation of the player Munif Doushi, a player of the first football team of Al-Faisaly, in the match against Al-Anwar as part of the Yelo League for first division clubs.



The details of the complaint date back to the match that brought together Al-Faisaly and Al-Anwar on February 15th, where Al-Ula Club submitted an official protest requesting a review of the player's eligibility to participate. The Disciplinary Committee then issued its decision to reject the complaint and confirm the validity of the player's participation according to the applicable rules and regulations.



The decision comes at a time when the Yelo League is witnessing a fierce competition among clubs in the crucial rounds of the season.