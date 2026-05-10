The Saudi star Saud Abdulhamid continues to attract attention in French stadiums, as he has become one of the names widely appreciated by the fans of French club Lens, thanks to the outstanding and consistent performances he has delivered with the team since his arrival, both defensively and offensively. This has earned him praise from fans and French media in recent times.



Lens FC shared a video on its official account showing Saud Abdulhamid amidst a large fan interaction, in a scene that reflected the level of confidence and affection the Saudi player enjoys among the club's supporters, following the remarkable performance he has provided in the team's jersey this season.



Saud boasts impressive statistics with Lens, having participated in 29 matches across various competitions, during which he contributed to 11 goals, scoring 3 and assisting 8, confirming his strong presence as one of the most influential players in the French team's lineup.