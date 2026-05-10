واصل النجم السعودي سعود عبدالحميد جذب الأنظار في الملاعب الفرنسية، بعدما أصبح أحد الأسماء التي تحظى بتقدير واسع لدى جماهير نادي لانس الفرنسي، بفضل المستويات المميزة والثابتة التي يقدمها مع الفريق منذ انضمامه، سواء على المستوى الدفاعي أو الهجومي، الأمر الذي جعله يحصد إشادة الجماهير ووسائل الإعلام الفرنسية خلال الفترة الماضية.


ونشر نادي لانس الفرنسي عبر حسابه الرسمي مقطع فيديو ظهر فيه سعود عبدالحميد وسط تفاعل جماهيري كبير، في مشهد عكس حجم الثقة والمحبة التي يتمتع بها اللاعب السعودي لدى أنصار النادي، بعد الأداء اللافت الذي قدمه بقميص الفريق هذا الموسم.


ويمتلك سعود أرقاماً مميزة مع لانس، بعدما شارك في 29 مباراة بمختلف المسابقات، ساهم خلالها في 11 هدفاً، بتسجيله 3 أهداف وصناعة 8 أهداف، ليؤكد حضوره القوي كأحد أبرز العناصر المؤثرة في تشكيلة الفريق الفرنسي.