واصل النجم السعودي سعود عبدالحميد جذب الأنظار في الملاعب الفرنسية، بعدما أصبح أحد الأسماء التي تحظى بتقدير واسع لدى جماهير نادي لانس الفرنسي، بفضل المستويات المميزة والثابتة التي يقدمها مع الفريق منذ انضمامه، سواء على المستوى الدفاعي أو الهجومي، الأمر الذي جعله يحصد إشادة الجماهير ووسائل الإعلام الفرنسية خلال الفترة الماضية.
ونشر نادي لانس الفرنسي عبر حسابه الرسمي مقطع فيديو ظهر فيه سعود عبدالحميد وسط تفاعل جماهيري كبير، في مشهد عكس حجم الثقة والمحبة التي يتمتع بها اللاعب السعودي لدى أنصار النادي، بعد الأداء اللافت الذي قدمه بقميص الفريق هذا الموسم.
ويمتلك سعود أرقاماً مميزة مع لانس، بعدما شارك في 29 مباراة بمختلف المسابقات، ساهم خلالها في 11 هدفاً، بتسجيله 3 أهداف وصناعة 8 أهداف، ليؤكد حضوره القوي كأحد أبرز العناصر المؤثرة في تشكيلة الفريق الفرنسي.
The Saudi star Saud Abdulhamid continues to attract attention in French stadiums, as he has become one of the names widely appreciated by the fans of French club Lens, thanks to the outstanding and consistent performances he has delivered with the team since his arrival, both defensively and offensively. This has earned him praise from fans and French media in recent times.
Lens FC shared a video on its official account showing Saud Abdulhamid amidst a large fan interaction, in a scene that reflected the level of confidence and affection the Saudi player enjoys among the club's supporters, following the remarkable performance he has provided in the team's jersey this season.
Saud boasts impressive statistics with Lens, having participated in 29 matches across various competitions, during which he contributed to 11 goals, scoring 3 and assisting 8, confirming his strong presence as one of the most influential players in the French team's lineup.