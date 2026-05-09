The head coach of the Saudi national team, Greek Georgios Donis, expressed his great enthusiasm for Saudi Arabia hosting the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, affirming his complete confidence in the Kingdom's ability to deliver a historic edition that befits its leading global sports and organizational stature.



In statements made on the sidelines of the tournament's draw ceremony held in Diriyah, Donis said: "I feel extremely excited to host this continental event in the Kingdom, and I am confident that we will impress everyone with the authentic Saudi hospitality, and we will provide an organization worthy of the tournament's value."



The draw ceremony witnessed high-level attendance from officials of the Saudi and Asian football federations, in addition to a selection of coaches and leaders of the participating teams, amidst a celebratory atmosphere that reflected the anticipation for the Asian festival set to kick off in early 2027.



It is noteworthy that the Kingdom is hosting the Asian Cup finals for the first time in its history, and this edition is expected to witness record attendance and high-level competitions among the continent's elite, amid the comprehensive renaissance taking place in the Saudi sports sector.