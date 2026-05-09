أبدى المدير الفني للمنتخب السعودي، اليوناني جورجيوس دونيس، حماسه الكبير لاستضافة المملكة العربية السعودية بطولة كأس آسيا 2027، مؤكداً ثقته التامة في قدرة المملكة على تقديم نسخة تاريخية تليق بمكانتها الرياضية والتنظيمية الرائدة عالمياً.


وفي تصريحات أدلى بها على هامش مراسم قرعة البطولة التي أقيمت في الدرعية، قال دونيس: «أشعر بحماس بالغ لاستضافة هذا الحدث القاري في المملكة، وأنا على يقين بأننا سنبهر الجميع بكرم الضيافة السعودي الأصيل، وسنقدم تنظيماً يليق بقيمة البطولة».


وقد شهدت مراسم القرعة حضوراً رفيع المستوى من مسؤولي الاتحادين السعودي والآسيوي لكرة القدم، إضافة إلى نخبة من مدربي وقادة المنتخبات المشاركة، وسط أجواء احتفالية عكست حجم الترقب لانطلاق العرس الآسيوي مطلع 2027.


يُذكر أن المملكة تستضيف نهائيات كأس آسيا للمرة الأولى في تاريخها، ومن المتوقع أن تشهد هذه النسخة حضوراً جماهيرياً قياسياً ومنافسات فنية عالية بين كبار القارة، في ظل النهضة الشاملة التي يشهدها القطاع الرياضي السعودي.