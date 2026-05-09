Al Hilal and Saudi national team player Salem Al-Dosari confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become a global destination in various fields, with sports at the forefront, expressing his pride in hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2027.



During his participation in the tournament's draw ceremony, Al-Dosari stated that everyone trusts the Kingdom's ability to deliver an exceptional version of the continental tournament, given the significant development witnessed in Saudi sports over the past few years.



He added that he is happy to participate alongside his fellow players in this major event taking place on Saudi soil and among Saudi fans, wishing for the support of the fans for the national team during the tournament, as well as good luck to all participating teams.