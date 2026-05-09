أكد لاعب الهلال والمنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري، أن المملكة العربية السعودية أصبحت وجهة عالمية في مختلف المجالات، وعلى رأسها الرياضة، معرباً عن فخره باستضافة كأس آسيا 2027.


وقال الدوسري خلال مشاركته في حفل قرعة البطولة، إن الجميع يثق بقدرة المملكة على تقديم نسخة استثنائية من البطولة القارية، في ظل التطور الكبير الذي تشهده الرياضة السعودية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


وأضاف أنه سعيد بالمشاركة إلى جانب زملائه اللاعبين في هذا الحدث الكبير الذي يقام على أرض المملكة وبين الجماهير السعودية، متمنياً دعم الجماهير للمنتخب الوطني خلال منافسات البطولة، إلى جانب التوفيق لجميع المنتخبات المشاركة.