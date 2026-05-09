أكد لاعب الهلال والمنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري، أن المملكة العربية السعودية أصبحت وجهة عالمية في مختلف المجالات، وعلى رأسها الرياضة، معرباً عن فخره باستضافة كأس آسيا 2027.
وقال الدوسري خلال مشاركته في حفل قرعة البطولة، إن الجميع يثق بقدرة المملكة على تقديم نسخة استثنائية من البطولة القارية، في ظل التطور الكبير الذي تشهده الرياضة السعودية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
وأضاف أنه سعيد بالمشاركة إلى جانب زملائه اللاعبين في هذا الحدث الكبير الذي يقام على أرض المملكة وبين الجماهير السعودية، متمنياً دعم الجماهير للمنتخب الوطني خلال منافسات البطولة، إلى جانب التوفيق لجميع المنتخبات المشاركة.
Al Hilal and Saudi national team player Salem Al-Dosari confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become a global destination in various fields, with sports at the forefront, expressing his pride in hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2027.
During his participation in the tournament's draw ceremony, Al-Dosari stated that everyone trusts the Kingdom's ability to deliver an exceptional version of the continental tournament, given the significant development witnessed in Saudi sports over the past few years.
He added that he is happy to participate alongside his fellow players in this major event taking place on Saudi soil and among Saudi fans, wishing for the support of the fans for the national team during the tournament, as well as good luck to all participating teams.