كشف الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA)،عن خطته لإطلاق مونديال 2026، في الدول الثلاث (المكسيك، الولايات المتحدة، وكندا) بالتزامن، على أن تستضيف كل من الدول الثلاث احتفالاً خاصاً يعكس هويتها الفريدة، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«RT»، ومن المقرر أن تشارك في هذه الحفلات نخبة من نجوم الموسيقى العالميين، بما في ذلك كاتي بيري، فيوتشر، آلانيس موريسيت، مايكل بوبليه، جي بالفين، ليزا.


تبدأ رحلة المحفل الكروي الكبير في 11 يونيو 2026، من العاصمة المكسيكية، مكسيكو سيتي، حيث ستقام المباراة الافتتاحية بين المكسيك وجنوب أفريقيا على ملعب «أستيكا»، الذي سيعرف باسم «ملعب مدينة مكسيكو» خلال البطولة.


وسيزين الحفل الافتتاحي بأداء فنانين بارزين مثل جي بالفين، فرقة «مانا» المكسيكية، المغني أليخاندرو فرنانديس، إضافة إلى بيليندا، ليلا داونز، المغنية الجنوب أفريقية تايلا.


وفي اليوم التالي، 12 يونيو، تنتقل الأضواء إلى كندا، حيث تستضيف مدينة تورونتو حفل افتتاح مباريات كندا ضد البوسنة والهرسك، بمشاركة فنانين كبار مثل آلانيس موريسيت، مايكل بوبليه، أليشيا كارا، جيسي رييز.


وتتواصل الاحتفالات في الولايات المتحدة في اليوم نفسه، مع انطلاق مشوار المنتخب الأمريكي بمواجهة نظيره الباراغواياني في مدينة لوس أنجلوس.


سيشهد هذا الحفل الضخم مزيجا فريدا من الرياضة والترفيه، بقيادة كاتي بيري، إلى جانب فيوتشر، ليزا، النجمة البرازيلية أنيتا، ريما، تايلا.


كما يخطط الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم، لإقامة احتفالات خاصة لمباريات دور الـ16 في هيوستن وفيلادلفيا في الرابع من يوليو مخصصة للذكرى الـ250 لتأسيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.


وأكد رئيس الفيفا، جياني إنفانتينو، أن هذه الاحتفالات تعكس «الحجم الاستثنائي» للبطولة، وأن تنوع الفنانين يجسد التنوع الثقافي في الولايات المتحدة وقوة الموسيقى في توحيد الجماهير.


يذكر أن البطولة، التي تستمر ستة أسابيع، ستشهد مشاركة فنانين آخرين مثل داني أوشن وسانجوي، مع تأكيد المنظمين على أن الجماهير ستكون جزءاً لا يتجزأ من العروض والاحتفالات.