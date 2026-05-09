The International Football Federation (FIFA) revealed its plan to launch the 2026 World Cup in the three countries (Mexico, the United States, and Canada) simultaneously, with each of the three countries hosting a special celebration that reflects its unique identity, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website. A selection of global music stars is set to participate in these celebrations, including Katy Perry, Future, Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, J Balvin, and Liza.



The journey of the grand football event will begin on June 11, 2026, from the Mexican capital, Mexico City, where the opening match will take place between Mexico and South Africa at the "Azteca" Stadium, which will be known as the "Mexico City Stadium" during the tournament.



The opening ceremony will feature performances by prominent artists such as J Balvin, the Mexican band "Mana," singer Alejandro Fernández, as well as Belinda, Lila Downs, and South African singer Tayla.



The following day, June 12, the spotlight will shift to Canada, where the city of Toronto will host the opening ceremony for the matches between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, featuring major artists like Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, and Jessie Reyez.



The celebrations will continue in the United States on the same day, with the American team kicking off its journey against the Paraguayan team in the city of Los Angeles.



This grand event will witness a unique blend of sports and entertainment, led by Katy Perry, alongside Future, Liza, Brazilian star Anitta, Rema, and Tayla.



FIFA also plans to hold special celebrations for the Round of 16 matches in Houston and Philadelphia on July 4, dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that these celebrations reflect the "exceptional scale" of the tournament, and that the diversity of artists embodies the cultural diversity in the United States and the power of music in uniting audiences.



It is worth noting that the tournament, which will last for six weeks, will feature other artists such as Danny Ocean and Sangui, with organizers emphasizing that the fans will be an integral part of the shows and celebrations.