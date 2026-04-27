The youth team captain, Yannick Carrasco, continues to shine impressively with the youth team this season, having reached 22 goals in various competitions, marking the highest scoring tally of his career in a single season.



The Belgian star Carrasco is just one step away from enhancing his personal record, as he seeks his 23rd goal, given the great levels he is showcasing and his decisive contributions to the team, when he faces Al-Fateh tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7:00 PM in the Roshen League.



This figure reflects Carrasco's impactful offensive role, as he has become one of the key playmakers in the youth team's lineup, at a time when the team is striving to maintain its positive results during the crucial phase of the current season.