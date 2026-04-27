يواصل قائد فريق الشباب يانيك كاراسكو تألقه اللافت مع الشباب خلال الموسم الحالي، بعدما وصل إلى 22 هدفاً في مختلف البطولات، كأعلى حصيلة تهديفية في مسيرته خلال موسم واحد.


وأصبح النجم البلجيكي كاراسكو على بُعد خطوة واحدة فقط من تعزيز رقمه الشخصي، إذ يبحث عن هدفه الـ23، في ظل المستويات الكبيرة التي يقدمها ومساهماته الحاسمة مع الفريق، حينما يواجه الفتح غدا (الثلاثاء) الساعة 7:00 مساء في دوري روشن .


ويعكس هذا الرقم الدور الهجومي المؤثر لكاراسكو، الذي بات أحد أبرز مفاتيح اللعب في تشكيلة الشباب، في وقت يسعى فيه الفريق لمواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية خلال المرحلة الحاسمة من الموسم الحالي.