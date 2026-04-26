جددت إدارة نادي القادسية عقد قائد الفريق الإسباني ناتشو فيرنانديز لمدة موسم إضافي، ليستمر مع الفريق حتى 2027، وجرت مراسم التوقيع اليوم (الأحد) في مقر النادي، بحضور رئيس مجلس إدارة النادي بدر الرزيزاء، والرئيس التنفيذي جيمس بيسجروف، إلى جانب المدير الرياضي كارلوس أنتون.


ويُعد ناتشو من أبرز ركائز الفريق في الفترة الأخيرة، بعدما لعب دوراً محورياً في قيادة المجموعة داخل الملعب وخارجه، وخاض 69 مباراة خلال الموسمين الماضي والحالي، مؤكداً قيمته الكبيرة كأحد أعمدة الفريق بفضل خبرته الواسعة وشخصيته القيادية، ما يجعل استمراره خطوة مهمة للحفاظ على استقرار الفريق ومواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية.


من جانبه، عبّر ناتشو فيرنانديز عن سعادته بتجديد عقده واستمراره مع الفريق، مؤكداً اعتزازه بالثقة التي يحظى بها داخل النادي، وقال: «أشعر بفخر كبير لما أقدمه مع الفريق، وأسعى دائماً لأن أكون قدوة داخل الملعب وخارجه، وأن أساهم في دعم هذه المجموعة بروح الفريق». وأضاف: «فخور بمواصلة هذا المشروع، ومتحمس للاستمرار في تقديم أفضل ما لدي من أجل تحقيق تطلعات النادي وجماهيره في المرحلة القادمة».