The Al-Qadisiyah Club management has renewed the contract of the Spanish team captain, Nacho Fernandez, for an additional season, allowing him to remain with the team until 2027. The signing ceremony took place today (Sunday) at the club's headquarters, attended by the club's chairman, Badr Al-Raziza, the CEO, James Piesgrove, and the sporting director, Carlos Anton.



Nacho is considered one of the key pillars of the team in recent times, having played a pivotal role in leading the group both on and off the field. He has participated in 69 matches over the past two seasons, confirming his significant value as one of the team's cornerstones thanks to his extensive experience and leadership qualities, making his continuation an important step in maintaining the team's stability and continuing its positive results.



For his part, Nacho Fernandez expressed his happiness at renewing his contract and continuing with the team, affirming his pride in the trust he enjoys within the club. He said: "I feel a great sense of pride in what I contribute to the team, and I always strive to be a role model both on and off the field, and to support this group with a team spirit." He added: "I am proud to continue this project and excited to keep giving my best to achieve the club's and its fans' aspirations in the upcoming phase."