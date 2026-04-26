جددت إدارة نادي القادسية عقد قائد الفريق الإسباني ناتشو فيرنانديز لمدة موسم إضافي، ليستمر مع الفريق حتى 2027، وجرت مراسم التوقيع اليوم (الأحد) في مقر النادي، بحضور رئيس مجلس إدارة النادي بدر الرزيزاء، والرئيس التنفيذي جيمس بيسجروف، إلى جانب المدير الرياضي كارلوس أنتون.
ويُعد ناتشو من أبرز ركائز الفريق في الفترة الأخيرة، بعدما لعب دوراً محورياً في قيادة المجموعة داخل الملعب وخارجه، وخاض 69 مباراة خلال الموسمين الماضي والحالي، مؤكداً قيمته الكبيرة كأحد أعمدة الفريق بفضل خبرته الواسعة وشخصيته القيادية، ما يجعل استمراره خطوة مهمة للحفاظ على استقرار الفريق ومواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية.
من جانبه، عبّر ناتشو فيرنانديز عن سعادته بتجديد عقده واستمراره مع الفريق، مؤكداً اعتزازه بالثقة التي يحظى بها داخل النادي، وقال: «أشعر بفخر كبير لما أقدمه مع الفريق، وأسعى دائماً لأن أكون قدوة داخل الملعب وخارجه، وأن أساهم في دعم هذه المجموعة بروح الفريق». وأضاف: «فخور بمواصلة هذا المشروع، ومتحمس للاستمرار في تقديم أفضل ما لدي من أجل تحقيق تطلعات النادي وجماهيره في المرحلة القادمة».
The Al-Qadisiyah Club management has renewed the contract of the Spanish team captain, Nacho Fernandez, for an additional season, allowing him to remain with the team until 2027. The signing ceremony took place today (Sunday) at the club's headquarters, attended by the club's chairman, Badr Al-Raziza, the CEO, James Piesgrove, and the sporting director, Carlos Anton.
Nacho is considered one of the key pillars of the team in recent times, having played a pivotal role in leading the group both on and off the field. He has participated in 69 matches over the past two seasons, confirming his significant value as one of the team's cornerstones thanks to his extensive experience and leadership qualities, making his continuation an important step in maintaining the team's stability and continuing its positive results.
For his part, Nacho Fernandez expressed his happiness at renewing his contract and continuing with the team, affirming his pride in the trust he enjoys within the club. He said: "I feel a great sense of pride in what I contribute to the team, and I always strive to be a role model both on and off the field, and to support this group with a team spirit." He added: "I am proud to continue this project and excited to keep giving my best to achieve the club's and its fans' aspirations in the upcoming phase."