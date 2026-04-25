The "Okaz" supplement dedicated to the AFC Champions League final received widespread praise from media circles locally, regionally, and internationally, due to its professional presentation and rich content that accompanied the significant event with a different spirit. The supplement consisted of 12 complete pages, featuring exclusive journalistic stories that documented Al-Ahli's journey to the title, alongside distinctive interviews with several club legends who reminisced about past achievements and spoke about the current generation.



Moreover, the supplement was distinguished by its diverse content, including technical analysis, human interest reports, and historical touches that enhanced its documentary value, making it an attractive material for fans who widely shared it during the final across various platforms. This remarkable presence reflected the success of "Okaz" in delivering a media product that professionally keeps pace with the event and enriches the experience of followers.