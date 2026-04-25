حظي ملحق «عكاظ» الخاص بنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة بإشادة واسعة من الأوساط الإعلامية محلياً وإقليمياً ودولياً، لما تميز به من طرح احترافي ومحتوى ثري واكب الحدث الكبير بروح مختلفة. وجاء الملحق في 12 صفحة متكاملة، ضمّت قصصاً صحفية خاصة رصدت رحلة الأهلي نحو اللقب، إلى جانب حوارات مميزة مع عدد من أساطير النادي الذين استعادوا ذكريات الإنجازات وتحدثوا عن الجيل الحالي.


كما تميز الملحق بتنوع مواده بين التحليل الفني، والتقارير الإنسانية، واللمسات التاريخية التي عززت من قيمته التوثيقية، ما جعله مادة جاذبة للجماهير التي تداولته بشكل واسع خلال النهائي عبر المنصات المختلفة. هذا الحضور اللافت عكس نجاح «عكاظ» في تقديم منتج إعلامي يواكب الحدث بحرفية ويثري تجربة المتابعين.