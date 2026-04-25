يستعد النجم الجزائري رياض محرز لخوض النهائي التاريخي الرابع له في المسابقة الأكبر على مستوى الأندية ما بين قارتي أوروبا وآسيا، إذ يحمل نجم الأهلي سجلاً تاريخياً حافلاً من النجاحات والألقاب الفردية والجماعية مع كافة الفرق التي مثلها.


وسبق لرياض محرز أن خاص نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا مرتين مع مانشستر سيتي، كان النهائي الأول في موسم 2021 وخسره أمام تشلسي بهدف، قبل أن يخوض النهائي الثاني مع السيتي في موسم 2023 والذي انتهى بفوز مانشستر سيتي على إنتر ميلان الإيطالي وتحقيق السيتي للقبه الأوروبي الأول تاريخياً. ليتكرر الأمر ذاته للأسطورة الجزائري عندما نجح في مساعدة الأهلي لتحقيق لقبه الآسيوي الأول في الموسم الماضي بعد الفوز على كاواساكي الياباني بنتيجة (2-0). وسيخوض محرز النهائي الرابع عندما يواجه الأهلي فريق ماتشيدا الياباني.


النهائيات القارية مع الأندية:


مانشستر سيتي (2021)


مانشستر سيتي (2023)


الأهلي (2025)


الأهلي (2026)