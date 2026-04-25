The Algerian star Riyad Mahrez is preparing to play in his historic fourth final in the biggest club competition between Europe and Asia, as the Al Ahly star has a rich historical record of successes and individual and team titles with all the teams he has represented.



Riyad Mahrez has previously participated in the UEFA Champions League final twice with Manchester City. The first final was in the 2021 season, which he lost to Chelsea by a goal, before playing the second final with City in the 2023 season, which ended with Manchester City defeating Inter Milan and achieving their first European title in history. The same happened for the Algerian legend when he helped Al Ahly win their first Asian title last season after defeating Kawasaki from Japan with a score of (2-0). Mahrez will play in his fourth final when Al Ahly faces the Japanese team Machida.



Continental finals with clubs:



Manchester City (2021)



Manchester City (2023)



Al Ahly (2025)



Al Ahly (2026)