أعرب نادي الشباب عن بالغ استيائه ورفضه القاطع للأخطاء التحكيمية التي شهدتها مواجهة الفريق في نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، مؤكداً أن تلك الأخطاء كان لها تأثير مباشر وواضح على مجريات اللقاء ونتيجته.
وأوضح النادي، في بيان رسمي، أن الحكم الإماراتي عادل النقبي ارتكب عدداً من القرارات التي وصفها بـ«الجسيمة»، مشيراً إلى أن أداء الطاقم التحكيمي افتقر إلى أبسط معايير العدالة والحياد، وهو ما انعكس سلباً على سير المباراة في مشهد لا يرقى إلى مستوى نهائي بطولة قارية.
وفي السياق ذاته، أبدت إدارة الشباب استغرابها الشديد من القرارات التي صدرت ليلة المباراة، لاسيما توقيتها، معتبرة أنها أثارت العديد من علامات الاستفهام، خصوصاً في ظل ما وصفته بعدم المساواة بين المعتدي والمعتدى عليه في العقوبات، وهو ما يتنافى مع مبادئ العدالة والمنطق.
وأكد البيان أن ما حدث يمثل تجاوزاً غير مقبول، مشدداً على أن إدارة النادي لن تقف مكتوفة الأيدي، وستعمل على حفظ حقوقه بكافة الوسائل النظامية المتاحة.
كما شدد الشباب على أنه، بتاريخ جماهيره العريق، لن يقبل أن يكون ضحية لأخطاء تحكيمية مجحفة أو قرارات إدارية غير منصفة، مطالباً الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم باتخاذ موقف حازم ومسؤول يضمن حماية المنافسة من أي أخطاء أو تقصير، ويعزز مبادئ النزاهة والعدالة.
واختتم النادي بيانه بتجديد ثقته الكاملة في لاعبيه، مثمناً الروح القتالية التي أظهروها طوال المباراة، إلى جانب تقديره الكبير لجماهيره التي ساندت الفريق حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، مؤكداً عزمه على مواصلة العمل لإعادة الفريق إلى موقعه الطبيعي على منصات التتويج.
The Al-Shabab Club expressed its deep dissatisfaction and outright rejection of the refereeing errors that occurred during the team's match in the Gulf Champions League final, affirming that these errors had a direct and clear impact on the course of the match and its result.
The club clarified, in an official statement, that the Emirati referee Adel Al-Naqbi made several decisions that it described as "grave," noting that the performance of the refereeing crew lacked the most basic standards of justice and neutrality, which negatively affected the flow of the match in a scene unworthy of a continental championship final.
In this context, the Al-Shabab management expressed its extreme astonishment at the decisions issued on the night of the match, particularly their timing, considering that they raised many questions, especially in light of what it described as inequality between the aggressor and the victim in the penalties, which contradicts the principles of justice and logic.
The statement emphasized that what happened represents an unacceptable transgression, stressing that the club's management will not remain idle and will work to preserve its rights by all available legal means.
Al-Shabab also stressed that, based on its rich history with its fans, it will not accept being a victim of unjust refereeing errors or unfair administrative decisions, calling on the Gulf Football Association to take a firm and responsible stance that ensures the protection of competition from any errors or shortcomings, and reinforces the principles of integrity and justice.
The club concluded its statement by renewing its full confidence in its players, appreciating the fighting spirit they displayed throughout the match, along with its great appreciation for its fans who supported the team until the last moments, affirming its determination to continue working to restore the team to its rightful place on the podiums of victory.