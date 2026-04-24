أعرب نادي الشباب عن بالغ استيائه ورفضه القاطع للأخطاء التحكيمية التي شهدتها مواجهة الفريق في نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، مؤكداً أن تلك الأخطاء كان لها تأثير مباشر وواضح على مجريات اللقاء ونتيجته.


وأوضح النادي، في بيان رسمي، أن الحكم الإماراتي عادل النقبي ارتكب عدداً من القرارات التي وصفها بـ«الجسيمة»، مشيراً إلى أن أداء الطاقم التحكيمي افتقر إلى أبسط معايير العدالة والحياد، وهو ما انعكس سلباً على سير المباراة في مشهد لا يرقى إلى مستوى نهائي بطولة قارية.


وفي السياق ذاته، أبدت إدارة الشباب استغرابها الشديد من القرارات التي صدرت ليلة المباراة، لاسيما توقيتها، معتبرة أنها أثارت العديد من علامات الاستفهام، خصوصاً في ظل ما وصفته بعدم المساواة بين المعتدي والمعتدى عليه في العقوبات، وهو ما يتنافى مع مبادئ العدالة والمنطق.


وأكد البيان أن ما حدث يمثل تجاوزاً غير مقبول، مشدداً على أن إدارة النادي لن تقف مكتوفة الأيدي، وستعمل على حفظ حقوقه بكافة الوسائل النظامية المتاحة.


كما شدد الشباب على أنه، بتاريخ جماهيره العريق، لن يقبل أن يكون ضحية لأخطاء تحكيمية مجحفة أو قرارات إدارية غير منصفة، مطالباً الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم باتخاذ موقف حازم ومسؤول يضمن حماية المنافسة من أي أخطاء أو تقصير، ويعزز مبادئ النزاهة والعدالة.


واختتم النادي بيانه بتجديد ثقته الكاملة في لاعبيه، مثمناً الروح القتالية التي أظهروها طوال المباراة، إلى جانب تقديره الكبير لجماهيره التي ساندت الفريق حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، مؤكداً عزمه على مواصلة العمل لإعادة الفريق إلى موقعه الطبيعي على منصات التتويج.