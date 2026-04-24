The Al-Shabab Club expressed its deep dissatisfaction and outright rejection of the refereeing errors that occurred during the team's match in the Gulf Champions League final, affirming that these errors had a direct and clear impact on the course of the match and its result.



The club clarified, in an official statement, that the Emirati referee Adel Al-Naqbi made several decisions that it described as "grave," noting that the performance of the refereeing crew lacked the most basic standards of justice and neutrality, which negatively affected the flow of the match in a scene unworthy of a continental championship final.



In this context, the Al-Shabab management expressed its extreme astonishment at the decisions issued on the night of the match, particularly their timing, considering that they raised many questions, especially in light of what it described as inequality between the aggressor and the victim in the penalties, which contradicts the principles of justice and logic.



The statement emphasized that what happened represents an unacceptable transgression, stressing that the club's management will not remain idle and will work to preserve its rights by all available legal means.



Al-Shabab also stressed that, based on its rich history with its fans, it will not accept being a victim of unjust refereeing errors or unfair administrative decisions, calling on the Gulf Football Association to take a firm and responsible stance that ensures the protection of competition from any errors or shortcomings, and reinforces the principles of integrity and justice.



The club concluded its statement by renewing its full confidence in its players, appreciating the fighting spirit they displayed throughout the match, along with its great appreciation for its fans who supported the team until the last moments, affirming its determination to continue working to restore the team to its rightful place on the podiums of victory.