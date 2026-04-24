The Al-Najma team has officially exited the Saudi Pro League after losing to their guest Al-Taawoun by two goals to one in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the 29th round of the Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed the brilliance of Al-Taawoun player Mohammed Al-Kuwikbi, who led his team to victory by contributing to both goals. Just 8 minutes into the match, Al-Kuwikbi struck a powerful shot that was deflected by Brazilian defender Vitor Vargas into the net of his compatriot Victor Braga, scoring the first goal for Al-Taawoun (8’). In the second half, Al-Kuwikbi made a clever pass to his Bulgarian teammate Marin Petkov, who slotted it into the net for the second goal for Al-Taawoun (63’). Al-Najma reduced the deficit through their Brazilian defender Samir Kaitano just 6 minutes before the end of regular time, ending the match with Al-Taawoun winning by two goals to one.



With this result, Al-Taawoun achieves their 14th victory and reaches 49 points in fifth place, while Al-Najma suffers their 22nd loss, remaining at 11 points in 18th and last place, officially becoming the first team to be relegated from the Saudi Pro League.