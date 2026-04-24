غادر فريق النجمة رسمياً دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بعد خسارته من ضيفه التعاون بهدفين لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، وذلك ضمن الجولة الـ29 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء تألق لاعب التعاون محمد الكويكبي الذي قاد فريقه للفوز بمساهمته بالهدفين، فبعد مرور 8 دقائق فقط من انطلاقة المباراة سدد الكويكبي كرة قوية تحولت من المدافع البرازيلي فيتور فارغاس لمرمى مواطنه فيكتور براغا كهدف أول للتعاون (د: 8)، وفي الشوط الثاني مرر الكويكبي كرة ذكية لزميله البلغاري مارين بيتكوف ليودعها في المرمى كهدف ثانٍ للتعاون (د: 63)، وقلص النجمة النتيجة عن طريق مدافعه البرازيلي سمير كايتانو قبل 6 دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز التعاون بهدفين لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق التعاون فوزه الـ14 ويصل للنقطة 49 في المركز الخامس، فيما تلقى النجمة الخسارة الـ22 وتجمد رصيده عند 11 نقطة في المركز الـ18 والأخير، وأصبح رسمياً أول المغادرين لدوري روشن للمحترفين.