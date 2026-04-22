تلقى تشيلسي الهزيمة الخامسة على التوالي في الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ» على يد مضيفه برايتون بثلاثية نظيفة، في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «فالمر»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ34.
أهداف المباراة
افتتح برايتون التسجيل بعد ثلاث دقائق فقط من انطلاق اللقاء عن طريق فردي كاديوغلو، ثم أضاف جاك هينشلوود الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 56، قبل أن يوقع داني ويلبيك على الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 90+1.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع برايتون رصيده إلى 50 نقطة في المركز السادس، بينما تراجع تشيلسي إلى المركز السابع بعد تجمد رصيده عند 48 نقطة، لتتقلص حظوظه في المشاركة في دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم.
Chelsea suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in the English Premier League at the hands of their hosts Brighton, losing 3-0 in the match that took place yesterday (Tuesday) at the "Falmer" Stadium, as part of the 34th round of the competition.
Match Goals
Brighton opened the scoring just three minutes into the match through Ferdi Kadıoğlu, then Jack Hinchlow added the second goal in the 56th minute, before Danny Welbeck sealed the third goal in the 90+1 minute.
Team Standings
With this result, Brighton raised their points to 50 in sixth place, while Chelsea dropped to seventh place with their points frozen at 48, diminishing their chances of participating in the Champions League next season.