تلقى تشيلسي الهزيمة الخامسة على التوالي في الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ» على يد مضيفه برايتون بثلاثية نظيفة، في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «فالمر»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ34.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح برايتون التسجيل بعد ثلاث دقائق فقط من انطلاق اللقاء عن طريق فردي كاديوغلو، ثم أضاف جاك هينشلوود الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 56، قبل أن يوقع داني ويلبيك على الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 90+1.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع برايتون رصيده إلى 50 نقطة في المركز السادس، بينما تراجع تشيلسي إلى المركز السابع بعد تجمد رصيده عند 48 نقطة، لتتقلص حظوظه في المشاركة في دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم.