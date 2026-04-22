Chelsea suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in the English Premier League at the hands of their hosts Brighton, losing 3-0 in the match that took place yesterday (Tuesday) at the "Falmer" Stadium, as part of the 34th round of the competition.

Match Goals

Brighton opened the scoring just three minutes into the match through Ferdi Kadıoğlu, then Jack Hinchlow added the second goal in the 56th minute, before Danny Welbeck sealed the third goal in the 90+1 minute.

Team Standings

With this result, Brighton raised their points to 50 in sixth place, while Chelsea dropped to seventh place with their points frozen at 48, diminishing their chances of participating in the Champions League next season.