حسم الأهلي المصري الجدل المثار حول دخوله في مفاوضات مع البرازيلي روبرتو فيرمينو، مهاجم السد القطري، خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

نفي رسمي

وبحسب مصدر خاص داخل القلعة الحمراء، فإن كل ما تردد بشأن تحرك ياسين منصور للتفاوض مع اللاعب لا يمت للحقيقة بصلة، مؤكداً أن هذه الأنباء عارية تماماً من الصحة.

تركيز على الدوري

وأوضح المصدر أن تركيز الفريق في الوقت الراهن ينصب بالكامل على ما تبقى من منافسات الدوري، دون الانشغال بأي ملفات تعاقدية أو مفاوضات خارجية.

ملف الهجوم

في المقابل، يضع الأهلي تدعيم الخط الأمامي ضمن أولوياته في سوق الانتقالات الصيفية المقبلة، خصوصاً مع الاتجاه لعدم تجديد إعارة يلسن كامويش.

رؤية فنية

تسعى الإدارة، بالتنسيق مع الجهاز الفني، لاختيار المهاجم الأنسب الذي يلبي احتياجات الفريق، ضمن خطة تهدف للحفاظ على المنافسة محلياً وقارياً بأعلى مستوى ممكن.