حسم الأهلي المصري الجدل المثار حول دخوله في مفاوضات مع البرازيلي روبرتو فيرمينو، مهاجم السد القطري، خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
نفي رسمي
وبحسب مصدر خاص داخل القلعة الحمراء، فإن كل ما تردد بشأن تحرك ياسين منصور للتفاوض مع اللاعب لا يمت للحقيقة بصلة، مؤكداً أن هذه الأنباء عارية تماماً من الصحة.
تركيز على الدوري
وأوضح المصدر أن تركيز الفريق في الوقت الراهن ينصب بالكامل على ما تبقى من منافسات الدوري، دون الانشغال بأي ملفات تعاقدية أو مفاوضات خارجية.
ملف الهجوم
في المقابل، يضع الأهلي تدعيم الخط الأمامي ضمن أولوياته في سوق الانتقالات الصيفية المقبلة، خصوصاً مع الاتجاه لعدم تجديد إعارة يلسن كامويش.
رؤية فنية
تسعى الإدارة، بالتنسيق مع الجهاز الفني، لاختيار المهاجم الأنسب الذي يلبي احتياجات الفريق، ضمن خطة تهدف للحفاظ على المنافسة محلياً وقارياً بأعلى مستوى ممكن.
Al Ahly SC has settled the controversy surrounding its negotiations with Brazilian Roberto Firmino, the striker from Qatari club Al Sadd, in recent times.
Official Denial
According to a private source within the Red Castle, all the rumors regarding Yassin Mansour's negotiations with the player are completely unfounded, confirming that this news is entirely untrue.
Focus on the League
The source clarified that the team's current focus is entirely on the remaining league competitions, without being preoccupied with any contractual matters or external negotiations.
Attack File
On the other hand, Al Ahly prioritizes strengthening its attacking line in the upcoming summer transfer market, especially with the intention of not renewing the loan of Yelsen Kamouh.
Technical Vision
The management, in coordination with the technical staff, aims to select the most suitable striker that meets the team's needs, as part of a plan aimed at maintaining competition both locally and continentally at the highest possible level.