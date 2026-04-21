Al Ahly SC has settled the controversy surrounding its negotiations with Brazilian Roberto Firmino, the striker from Qatari club Al Sadd, in recent times.

Official Denial

According to a private source within the Red Castle, all the rumors regarding Yassin Mansour's negotiations with the player are completely unfounded, confirming that this news is entirely untrue.

Focus on the League

The source clarified that the team's current focus is entirely on the remaining league competitions, without being preoccupied with any contractual matters or external negotiations.

Attack File

On the other hand, Al Ahly prioritizes strengthening its attacking line in the upcoming summer transfer market, especially with the intention of not renewing the loan of Yelsen Kamouh.

Technical Vision

The management, in coordination with the technical staff, aims to select the most suitable striker that meets the team's needs, as part of a plan aimed at maintaining competition both locally and continentally at the highest possible level.