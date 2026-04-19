بعدما تأهل النصر لنصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2، بعد فوزه الكبير على مضيفه الوصل الإماراتي بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع الفريقين على استاد زعبيل بمدينة دبي الإماراتية ضمن لقاءات الدور ربع النهائي للمسابقة، بارك رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل، لفريق النصر فوزه الكبير على الوصل، عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «X»، وقال: «أبارك لكافة محبي ومنسوبي وإدارة نادي النصر التأهل إلى الدور نصف النهائي من دوري أبطال آسيا 2»، فيما قال الإعلامي الرياضي علي الزهراني: «مبروك للنصر.. الكبير كبير، والعالمي عالمي»، بينما قال عبدالعزيز بغلف: «ألف مبروك للعالمي الذي أنهى المباراة الرسمية في 25 دقيقة، وأكمل الحصة التدريبية في بقيتها»، فيما قال الناقد الرياضي صالح أبو نخاع: «النصر إذا ضرب أوجع».
After Al-Nassr qualified for the semifinals of the AFC Champions League 2, following their significant victory over their hosts Al-Wasl from the UAE with a score of four goals to none, in the match that brought the two teams together at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashel, congratulated Al-Nassr for their great win over Al-Wasl via his official account on the "X" platform, saying: "I congratulate all the fans, staff, and management of Al-Nassr for qualifying to the semifinals of the AFC Champions League 2." Meanwhile, sports journalist Ali Al-Zahrani said: "Congratulations to Al-Nassr... the great is great, and the global is global," while Abdulaziz Baghlaf stated: "A thousand congratulations to the global team, which finished the official match in 25 minutes and completed the training session in the remaining time," and sports critic Saleh Abu Nakha said: "Al-Nassr, when they strike, they hurt."