After Al-Nassr qualified for the semifinals of the AFC Champions League 2, following their significant victory over their hosts Al-Wasl from the UAE with a score of four goals to none, in the match that brought the two teams together at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashel, congratulated Al-Nassr for their great win over Al-Wasl via his official account on the "X" platform, saying: "I congratulate all the fans, staff, and management of Al-Nassr for qualifying to the semifinals of the AFC Champions League 2." Meanwhile, sports journalist Ali Al-Zahrani said: "Congratulations to Al-Nassr... the great is great, and the global is global," while Abdulaziz Baghlaf stated: "A thousand congratulations to the global team, which finished the official match in 25 minutes and completed the training session in the remaining time," and sports critic Saleh Abu Nakha said: "Al-Nassr, when they strike, they hurt."