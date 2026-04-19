بعدما تأهل النصر لنصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2، بعد فوزه الكبير على مضيفه الوصل الإماراتي بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع الفريقين على استاد زعبيل بمدينة دبي الإماراتية ضمن لقاءات الدور ربع النهائي للمسابقة، بارك رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل، لفريق النصر فوزه الكبير على الوصل، عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «X»، وقال: «أبارك لكافة محبي ومنسوبي وإدارة نادي النصر التأهل إلى الدور نصف النهائي من دوري أبطال آسيا 2»، فيما قال الإعلامي الرياضي علي الزهراني: «مبروك للنصر.. الكبير كبير، والعالمي عالمي»، بينما قال عبدالعزيز بغلف: «ألف مبروك للعالمي الذي أنهى المباراة الرسمية في 25 دقيقة، وأكمل الحصة التدريبية في بقيتها»، فيما قال الناقد الرياضي صالح أبو نخاع: «النصر إذا ضرب أوجع».